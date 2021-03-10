Low snow snarls roads
Wednesday’s snow flurries caused wrecks on roads around the county, but with no serious injuries reported as of late that afternoon.
Chain controls were established early Wednesday on local highways.
On Interstate 80, eastbound chains were being required on all vehicles, except four-wheel drive from Kingvale to Donner Lake, and trucks were being screened at Applegate. On Highway 20, chains were being required on all vehicles, except four-wheel drive with snow tires on all four wheels, from Nevada City to the Interstate, and trucks were being screened at Nevada Street. The same requirement was imposed on Highway 174 from Colfax to Memorial Park in Grass Valley, according to the Caltrans website.
A number of accidents were being reported on the California Highway Patrol website Wednesday morning, but had largely dwindled by late morning. A renewed spate of wrecks kept CHP officers busy mid-afternoon, according to the website.
A car was reported off the road on Highway 20 near Bowman Lake Road, with a similar accident reported near Chalk Bluff Road a little after 3:30 p.m. A multi-vehicle accident involving a big rig was reported around 2:20 p.m. near Skillman campground.
Highway 174 proved problematic with several wrecks reported just after 4 p.m. An SUV was reported to have hit a tree, with only minor injuries to the driver. A two-vehicle collision near Bertino Road resulted in no reported injuries.
The weather was expected to clear by mid-morning Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, there is only a 20% chance of showers after 10 a.m. Thursday. Partly sunny skies are expected, with a high near 47 for Grass Valley. The sun will persist through Friday and Saturday with highs near 58, and a slight chance of rain beginning Saturday night, the weather service said.
