 Low snow not as severe | TheUnion.com
Low snow not as severe

Elias Funez
  

Low snow accumulates at the Cedar Park Apartments in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Tuesday evening during a weather event that was less severe as initially forecast for the area. By Wednesday morning most of the snow had turned to slush after almost an inch of total precipitation was recorded in a 24-hour period Tuesday and Wednesday. Grass Valley received 0.93 inches, Rough and Ready 0.74 inches, San Juan Ridge 0.70 inches, Alta Sierra 0.49 inches, Colfax 0.63 inches, and North Auburn 0.64 inches of precipitation over Tuesday and Wednesday.
Elias Funez
Snow accumulates on Neal Street in downtown Grass Valley Wednesday morning. Snow levels are expected to stay above 3,000 feet for the remainder of this winter storm, which is expected to ease up by Friday morning.
Elias Funez
Much of the streets were devoid of traffic during Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning’s low snowfall in western Nevada County.
Elias Funez
A white blanket of snow covers the SPD Market parking lot in Nevada City early Wednesday morning off Zion Street.
Elias Funez
A light amount of snow collects on the pedestrian only portion of Mill Street Wednesday morning in downtown Grass Valley.
Elias Funez
Downtown Nevada City’s Calanan Park and Union Alley shine in the gaslamp and moonlight early Wednesday after a brief snowfall.
Elias Funez
Snow flurries are backlit by a street lamp in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Tuesday evening.
Elias Funez
A street lamp illuminates a parking lot covered in snow in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Tuesday evening.
Elias Funez

 

