Low snow in Nevada County: Third wave of winter storm could bring 9 inches of snow to Grass Valley
Western Nevada County communities received varying amounts of low elevation snow Friday morning, and more is expected soon.
Snow is forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning and again Tuesday night, as a significant winter storm is expected to impact the Sierra Nevada with up to 5 feet of snow over the Sierra passes.
Nine inches of snow accumulation is forecast for Grass Valley by Wednesday morning.
“These are fairly weak storms we are having now, compared to next week when the big action is in store,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Shoemaker said.
“It could be the strongest storm that we’ve had this season so far,” Shoemaker said of Tuesday’s weather system, calling it “a strong storm with potentially low snow levels” that could come down to 1,500 and 2,000 feet for the majority of the storm.
In Cascade Shores, at about 3,284 feet in elevation, 3 inches of snow accumulated after Friday morning’s snowfall.
Both Nevada City and Grass Valley, at about 2,500 feet, received some dustings of snow that melted away within a few hours.
Precipitation levels recorded Friday morning: Rough and Ready, 0.28 inches; Grass Valley, 0.32 inches; and Alta Sierra, 0.37 inches.
Sunday night and Monday morning, snow levels are expected to drop to 2,500 feet, with an inch of snow forecast in the Grass Valley area.
“Only around an inch forecast on Sunday/Monday, most of that will be up the mountain, up the hill from Nevada City,” Shoemaker said.
Snow levels Sunday will generally be above 2,500 feet, but will drop to 1,500 feet by early Monday morning.
Though there is a chance of an early Monday snow flurry, the majority of the precipitation will have passed.
The extended forecast beyond Tuesday and Wednesday’s significant winter storm remains unsure, though weather models continue to show wet weather.
“It’s an active pattern we’re in,” Shoemaker said.
“Beyond Wednesday, it’s difficult to time storms, but we are progressing into an active pattern. Looks to be a wet ending to January.”
