Dark clouds loomed over Scotts Flat Lake Tuesday morning, allowing in just enough light to illuminate the flowering manzanita. Chilly temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s expected to continue through the region through Sunday, with a very gradual warm-up beginning over the weekend.

 Photo by Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

With the sunshine Nevada County saw over the last week, it’s hard to imagine a return of rain and colder temperatures. However, that is exactly what has happened.

“This is one of the many aspects of the weather,” explained Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “This time around it was very quick. Last week there was a high pressure system over California, and now we have a low pressure system bringing in those cloudy conditions. We are expecting it to persist for the next few days.”

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.