Love Train takes the stage for New Year’s boogie at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $35/GA, $55/ Reserved Cabaret seating. Reserved Cabaret is per ticket and includes a reserved seat at a cabaret table and a complimentary split of champagne. Cabaret tables seat 1-4 guests. Please call the box office to be seated with your friends! Tickets are available online, by phone 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op

This New Year’s Eve, jump on the Love Train, a 6-piece dance band that taps into the same gold vein of 60s soul and R&B as the Blues Bros and the Commitments. If you attended the Miners Foundry New Year’s Eve Bash in 2018, you will remember them as the opening act, and they are back by popular demand!

Belting out soul hits from Wilson Picket, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, the O’Jays, Sam and Dave, Stevie Wonder and many more, Love Train delivers a powerfully funky vintage soul groove that will get everyone dancing.

Band leader Jonathan Lyerly takes pride in curating a set list of the best songs of the era. “I like to think that every song the audience hears is like meeting an old friend. It brings a smile to your face.”

Lyerly, lead singer and guitarist, grew up in the South listening to these soulful songs. “It’s always been a dream of mine to form a soul band, so I am very excited about Love Train.” The soul band idea was hatched in 2015, and started as an exercise in learning the art of soul and funk bass. Bassist and vocalist Karel Hendee, having played upright bass for years, picked up the groove quickly, and during the first year the budding band of two honed their groove until it was time to recruit the rest of the band.

And what a band it is. The 3-piece horn section represents some of the finest players in the area, having performed recently with the Temptations. Trombonist Phil Kember has played professionally since he was 15 years old. Sax player Jerry Grant enjoyed a long career as a composer for movies and television, and trumpet player John Frantz is a beloved musical director in the local Lyman Gilmore school. Together they provide the “wow” factor in the band. Drummer Tim Bulkley, a recent transplant from New York, has a well earned a reputation for his skills in a variety of musical genres. He gigs regularly with noted Jazz bands in the bay area, and provides the all-important groove to the band. The band is also extremely happy to welcome Brent Leever on keyboards for this gig.

For New Year’s Eve, Love Train will also feature the Love Train go-go dancers, sure to inspire the dance floor.

Opening the show will be local funk favorite Elevation featuring J Silk, a high energy funk/rock band from Northern California. Their original music was born in the clubs and bars of Grass Valley, Nevada City and Auburn. They are a jam band and a dance band with an emphasis on heavy bass lines and funky grooves. The smooth vocals of front man J Silk and singer Brynn Farwell give Elevation a fresh sound that’s both old school and modern.

In true “Nevada City-style,” this year’s Bash promises concert-goers can mingle with their friends and community in a casual, inviting atmosphere that is just right for ringing in the New Year. The beautiful wood dance floor in the Osborn/Woods Hall at the Miners Foundry also makes for an excellent space to get down and boogie!