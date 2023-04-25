Staff Writer
Continuing tradition, Hospice of the Foothills will once again hold its Butterfly Garden of Remembrance at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City this Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
Continuing tradition, Hospice of the Foothills will once again hold its Butterfly Garden of Remembrance at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City this Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29.
The fundraising effort allows people to make a contribution to Hospice, while honoring the memory of a loved one who has passed on. A card for each dedication is issued and hung on butterfly-like sculptures, creating a fluttering garden of love.
“It’s just a sweet way to pay tribute to someone you’ve lost,” said Mary Anne Davis, Marketing & Events Manager for Hospice of the Foothills. “It doesn’t have to be a fresh loss; it’s a way to write a special message. We attach them to these beautiful butterflies. And it’s a nice place to come and reflect over that weekend if you want to check it out.”
Donations to Hospice in the name of a lost life are being accepted now and always, as the organization is the only nonprofit hospice in the region. Funds raised go toward serving about 500 patients and families in western Nevada County who are dealing with an end-of-life situation.
Davis said the community is most generous not only with their financial help but with celebrating and sharing the lives that have come and gone.
“It’s for people to pay tribute in a kind of public way,” she said. “They are so touching. The love that is in that place is just insane. The love is overflowing. It’s another way to memorialize your loved ones while helping Hospice.”
For people to get their butterfly garden memory cards there is a suggested $15 donation. Those interested can call Hospice of the Foothills’ office at 530-272-5739 and it will be mailed to them, or they can pick them up at either Hospice Gift and Thrift Store locations (Penn Valley and Grass Valley) as well as at the main office at 11270 Rough & Ready Highway weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Online donations can be made at www.tinyurl.com/ButterflyGarden2023. Hooper & Weaver can also provide the Butterfly Garden cards.
Live scanner feed here: