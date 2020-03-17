Love in the time of corona

Nevada Union High School art teacher Kristanne Heaton’s parents, Rosalie and Calvin Bohner, wave to family members from their front window in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset District. Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging all Californians over 65 to stay at home as much as possible. As of Monday, seven counties in the greater San Francisco Bay Area issued sweeping orders forcing most businesses to close and residents to “shelter-in-place” inside their homes as state and local governments strain to rein in the coronavirus.