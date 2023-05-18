Special to The Union
If arts and culture are useful tools for economic development of rural areas, murals are the hammers – the most versatile tool in the toolbox.
That’s in part why Brian Chambers approached the city in 2015 with the idea of a mural downtown, on an empty white wall on the corner of Main and Mill Streets. He enlisted the help of artist Justin Lovato for the job, and decided to get to work.
“I had been eyeing that wall since I moved here in 2009. I have always been a fan of public art, and I thought that a town with so many creative people was deserving of public art,” said Chambers, founder of The Chambers Project art gallery in Grass Valley who worked with the city for months to get the mural approved and paid for.
“I did it in hopes it would lead to great things,” He said. “And it has.”
Chambers is celebrating that win 6 years ago again this weekend, when Lovato’s solo exhibition opens at his gallery on the 600 block of East Main St. “Monad” is a collection of 20 pieces ranging from works mostly of acrylic on canvas, and ink and paper, that are representative of the kaleidoscopic patterns and landscapes that dominate his paintings – and the Grass Valley mural.
The event, as every art opening at the gallery, will feature music and food by local vendors. It is often a congregation of local creatives and artists, some of whose work have graced the gallery walls.
“There’s not many places where you can do that, where you can have a revolving door of producing artists and have artwork exhibited quarterly that people can come in and commune with,” said Lovato, who recently relocated back to Grass Valley from Washington State. “To have permanent places to have gatherings like these is incredibly important for the whole community. It’s almost like a hybrid of a gallery and a museum.”
His mural played a role in the local narrative that painted Grass Valley and Nevada City as arts and culture destinations, and that it opened the door to other muralists such as Miles Toland, Ursula Xanthe Young and Nikila Badua to work with city officials to paint barren walls throughout downtown.
“There’s a much more clear path if you want to do public art within the city of Grass Valley,” said recently elected Grass Valley Councilmember Haven Caravelli, who helped Chambers navigate City Hall approval of the mural. “Not everyone liked it at the time. Now you see people getting their Senior year portraits in front of it.”
Caravelli said the mural sparked community engagement and discussion. Shortly after, Grass Valley and Nevada City were designated Cultural Districts by the California Arts Council – a designation the twin cities received again earlier this year.
“Much about being a cultural district is about jobs,” said Eliza Tudor, Executive Director of the Nevada County Arts Council. “We knew our creative sector was putting to work almost 1000 people.”
A Cultural District, as outlined by the program, is a well-defined geographic area with a high concentration of cultural resources. Nevada County is the only county in California with two Cultural Districts: The Grass Valley — Nevada City Cultural District and the Truckee Cultural District.
A growing body of evidence has highlighted the significant impact of arts and culture in revitalizing and transforming small towns. Research conducted by the National Endowment for the Arts demonstrated that rural counties with higher levels of arts-related businesses experienced faster employment growth compared to those with lower levels.
Tudor said the arts are an important economic engine, generating $46.9 million in total economic activity in Nevada County, according to a study the Arts Council completed for the county in 2018. The council is expected to release a new report later this year.
“This community has always exhibited a hunger for arts and culture. It’s in our DNA,” said Julie Baker, whose involvement in the local arts dates back to when she first moved here in 1998.
Baker first helped feed that hunger when she opened a contemporary art gallery in 2001.
“We were established by the indigenous people but we have always had a history of artistic performance and engagements,” She said. “But there wasn’t a whole lot in terms of visual art that was particularly contemporary.”
She said that although well received, opening a contemporary art gallery in a small town was tough at first and it took a lot of community education.
After closing the gallery in 2008 Baker went on to serve as Executive Director for the Center For The Arts from 2009 to 2017. She is now CEO of California For The Arts, a statewide arts advocacy organization that among other things, fights for resources and legislation to serve and protect artists and cultural workers.
She said galleries like The Chambers Project help attract international attention to the area. In addition, there’s a direct impact to the community by activating and renovating an old building, having regular events and showcasing high quality art.
“It’s a lot of work and it doesn’t come easily,” She said. “But the investment [Chambers] is making in our community is huge.”
For Chambers, it is about doing what he loves. Since relocating his gallery to the Grass Valley location he has featured international artists like Roger Dean and Ralph Steadman, in addition to important psychedelic and contemporary artists such as Oliver Vernon, Mars-1, Damon Soule, Nomee Edona, Colin Prhal, Julian Vedas, Leans and Justin Lovato. He said he plans on expanding the gallery to an adjacent 4,400 square foot space to be used as a cultural center.
“Small towns like these have an opportunity to become epicenters of contemporary art culture,” Chambers said. “It requires somebody to put in the effort to break the mold and show what is possible and inspire change, and that was my goal with the mural project – to hopefully show that public art can be a positive agent of change.”