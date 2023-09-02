Staff Writer
A reception for local pastel landscape artist, Inge Ivens, will be held at the Louvre Gallery located at 124 East Main Street in Grass Valley on Saturday, September 2 at 5 p.m.
The public is invited to enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres along with conversations and demonstrations by the artist.
Ivens’ exhibition will be showcased in the Louvre Gallery from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Tuesdays through Saturdays through November 12.
Ivens’ paintings explore local areas, such as Scotts Flat, Deer Creek, Bear Valley, Lake Tahoe and other Nevada County locations.
Local landscapes make for memorable, paintable scenes according to Ivens, who prefers to paint water such as local reservoirs, rivers, puddles, and creeks.
Painting outdoors is usually how Ivens begins her process, however, she says she is not fast enough so she takes pictures to work from in her studio in Nevada City.
“Soft pastel sticks are made from the same ingredients and pigments as oil paints,” Ivens said. “However pastels are mixed with a binder, some kind of bone meal or sometimes wax.”
The high quality pigments do not fade and are light proof, according to Ivens.
A unique aspect of Ivens’ work is that she creates her landscapes on high end quality artist sandpaper that is somewhat similar to the type that is used for grinding surfaces.
“It is done on sanded paper,” Ivens said. “It’s not like canvas. It creates different layers.”
Ivens is also a Pastel Society of America (AIS) Associate Pastelist and one of her paintings of snow at Bear Valley is in their online exhibition.
“With one little stroke you can make things come alive,” Ivens said. “Finding that makes me very happy.”
Ivens also serves as a member of the Board of Directors to the Sierra Streams Institute, a nonprofit watershed monitoring, research, and restoration group.
Inge started painting in soft pastel after retiring from a career as a scientist in 2019 and it was then that she recognized that painting was what she had always missed in life.
“My father was more in favor of me pursuing a science profession,” Ivens said.
The special feel, effects and colors of pastels sticks is something she loves.
“Watching a landscape emerge from plain paper is still amazing,” Ivens said.
Born and raised in Germany, she obtained a Ph.D. in neuroscience and later a degree as a toxicologist, working in both Germany and the United States until retiring in 2019.
She lives in Nevada City, with her husband and Labrador on Deer Creek, adjacent to the Tahoe National Forest.
To view more of Ivens’ work visit ingeivens.com or @paintingingeivens.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
