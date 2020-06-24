Louise Johnson picked to join Nevada County Board of Education
The Nevada County Board of Education voted at its Wednesday board meeting to fill its vacancy, making Louise Johnson its fifth member.
Johnson has been a prominent part of the education community in the area, as she was the superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District between 2013 to 2018.
“I knew that this was my life mission, it was what I was meant to do,” Johnson said of her passion for education during the board meeting.
