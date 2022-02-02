Lou Ceci announces for Nevada City Council

Lou Ceci has announced that he’s running for Nevada City Council on the June 7 ballot.

In announcing his candidacy, he said, “I have the time, resources, and background to make a positive difference for our great city. I want to work to ensure a healthy city budget that provides quality city services to our residents and businesses. Improved fire safety and an adequate water supply take top billing. I see great opportunities to preserve our past as we embrace the future.”

Ceci is active in the Nevada City community as a volunteer through the Feed the Hungry program at his church, and as a cast member in Sierra Stages productions. He is an active member of his Piety Hill neighborhood, where he lives in the 1934 Craftsman bungalow he restored.

He moved to Nevada City from Mountain View following his careers in public education at the high school and college level, and in software design for various companies, including T-Mobile and Microsoft. He now owns a small publishing company in Nevada City.

He holds bachelor and master’s degrees in speech education from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale; a master’s in computer sciences from the University of Colorado, Boulder; and a Ph.D. in performance studies from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

Ceci sees fire safety and an assured water supply for Nevada City as critical and immediate problems facing the city. He said, “These are two huge unmet needs in our town. The city has made very little progress on these issues in the past four years, despite the council’s efforts. I will work hard to see that the City Council develops a comprehensive city fire prevention plan and hires a grant writer to make sure it is generously funded.”

“It is also imperative that we secure an adequate water supply for our city for today’s needs and those in the future. We need a serious, concerted plan to conserve water, redevelop city wells, and work to cement our contracts with NID, and moderate our water rates.”

On the economy, he strongly supports keeping court downtown. “The courts are a huge economic driver to our downtown, where employees of the court and associated county offices work daily, and where jurors can readily access restaurants and other services. The courts keep our downtown real.”

“Our unique small town offers residents unparalleled quality of life. I will protect our residential neighborhoods and maintain — even expand — our city-owned open spaces. This is truly who we are.”

Ceci is running for one of two spots up for election this June.

He can be reached by email at: louceci.nevadacity@gmail.com

Source: Lou Ceci