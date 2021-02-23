Lost and Found opens for business

A new vintage store has opened in downtown Grass Valley. Lost and Found at 107 S. Church St. is open Friday through Monday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Vintage threads of all kinds can be seen for sale inside of Lost and Found vintage store in downtown Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Lost and Found in downtown Grass Valley is open on the ground floor of the Everhart Hotel.

Photo: Elias Funez

Pedestrians check out the new Lost and Found vintage store off South Church Street Tuesday in downtown Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Frank Callozzo and Micha Grainger, co-owners of new Grass Valley vintage store Lost and Found, have been friends for over a decade and decided to turn a shared interest into a business.

“Both of us separately have sold at flea markets and been in the resale culture of secondhand objects, thrifting, and vintage for a long time,” said Callozzo.

Lost and Found, described by Callozzo as “a living room that’s for sale,” includes a variety of categories, including not only vintage clothing but textiles, decorative objects, and furniture.

They opened their doors Jan. 15, after about a month of set-up in the small South Church Street retail space.

Callozzo said that, while there has been a learning curve associated with opening a new business — in particular, amid a pandemic and outside of peak retail dates — the learning curve has been “generous” to them.

“It’s probably been slower than it would have been in other circumstances, and because of that, we’re kind of able to absorb the lessons, move slower, and learn,” said Callozzo.

Grainger, who has done interior decorating work in the past, said curating this space has involved creativity in a similar way, although with more freedom.

“It varies very much,” said Grainger, on his and Callozzo’s sourcing of the items for sale at Lost and Found, although he gave some examples — estate sales and flea markets, both local and in the Bay Area, as well as “people bringing interesting things by.”

“We’re always looking around,” said Grainger. “That comes pretty naturally to us.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.