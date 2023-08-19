Ron and Kim Thompson are stepping back from their roles within Twin Cities Church (TCC), but they’re not going anywhere. The Thompsons were one of seven families that founded TCC in 1991; Ron has been the church’s Lead Pastor ever since, and Kim has served as a Worship Arts ministry staff member. After chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and immunotherapy for esophageal cancer, Ron is cancer free – but he doesn’t have the vigor he used to have. “I don’t have the energy to do the job that the church and community deserves,” says Ron, “so I’m retiring earlier than intended. We have wonderful memories of almost 32 years here and all the people we have touched, reached, cared for, and linked arms with. We will celebrate what God has done August 27 during our regular church gatherings.” The Thompsons say they will remain involved in the church and community as long as God allows. “Transitions give us a vantage point of looking at the past with gratitude,” says Kim. “TCC has been our family and so supportive during Ron’s cancer. We are excited to see our church continue to impact the community for generations to come…”
Li’l Town’s Annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser netted $14,100 for the Washington Fire and Rescue Department – an all-time record! For the first time in three decades or more, all the food was donated – the fire department auxiliary didn’t need to purchase a single ingredient. Volunteers served 470 adult meals and 80 kids’ dinners. The money will help fund snow tracks and other improvements to the department’s UTV, plus more. “$4,000 was added to a $5,000 donation from the Robin and Larry Graham Trust to purchase a high pressure backpack pump system,” says Chief Mike Stewart. “The remaining money will be spent on equipment and training needs over the coming year…”
More than 500 Ears of Corn were prepped for the Washington BBQ by a dedicated team sitting on a front porch and trading jokes. When thanked for their hard work, they replied, “Aw shucks…”
Why Wheels? Washington Hotel owner Charity Jackson and I took our BBQ dinners across the street and enjoyed them in the restaurant’s dining room with her husband Cam Collins. Charity shared the histories of relics hanging from the ceiling, including the suspended claw foot bathtub on wheels. “Back in the day, the tub would be filled with hot water and taken to the room of a guest who had paid for a bath,” says Charity. “When that person was done, the tub – with the same water — would be rolled to the next guest’s room and so on. The price for each subsequent bath went down significantly…”
Final BBQ Note: Each year, The Union cartoonist RL Crabb designs a picture that is imprinted on T-shirts sold at the fundraiser. Is anyone surprised that a tie-dyed version of the T-shirt – the first tie-dyed incarnation – sold out in the first hours of the BBQ..?
From Mutton Bustin’ to Bull Riding. Marshall Karadunis of Rough & Ready was one of the bull riders at the NevCo Fair Rodeo. He’s come a long way since he began competing in Mutton Bustin’ at age five; he won the event in 2012 when he was eight. This was the first year he rode bulls at our fair, but he competes in bull riding all over the California circuit. “I attend bull riding school in Quincy, and someday I’d like to be a world champion,” says Marshall, 20. “Right now my goal is to make it to the College National Finals Rodeo next May in Caspar, Wyoming.” What will it take to fulfill those ambitions? “A lot of work,” Marshall replies, “and riding for eight seconds…”
Fair Opening Ceremonies Emcee Paul Haas told a few clever jokes about student ag clubs and report cards. “You know you’re from Nevada County if you’re proud of your high school student for having two F’s… and an A,” quipped Paul. “You know you’re from Nevada County if you’re proud of your middle school student for having four H’s…”
The Benches Inside the Fair’s Special Events Tent were once trees that towered over our state’s most beautiful fairgrounds. Nearly 40 trees either toppled over in February’s snow storms or were felled over the winter because they were unsafe. Fair staff called in a portable sawmill and over the course of two days, milled all the fallen trees. Lumber from more than a dozen trees was used to create sturdy benches for us all to enjoy. “The Sheriff’s Office Humane Animal Emergency Rescue Team (HEART) and local Rotary Clubs stained the benches so they were ready for the fair,” says NevCo Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg. “The rest of the milled lumber was used for small bench repairs, fence slats, and other work…”
The Founders of Naggiar Vineyards, Mike and Diane Naggiar, made a trip to NevCo from their home in Canada. They spent 10 days visiting with friends and family, including their son Shawn, his wife Mary, and grandsons Freddy and Charles. They even found time to enjoy a few of the spectacular Naggiar winefest events and concerts. Mike and Diane’s retirement hobby of growing grapes has grown into an award-winning winery that hosts 10,000 visitors every year…
”To Get Back to My Youth, I would do anything in the world except exercise, get up early, or be respectable.” – Oscar Wilde (1854-1900), Irish poet and playwright…
Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County.