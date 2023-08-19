Ron and Kim Thompson are stepping back from their roles within Twin Cities Church (TCC), but they’re not going anywhere. The Thompsons were one of seven families that founded TCC in 1991; Ron has been the church’s Lead Pastor ever since, and Kim has served as a Worship Arts ministry staff member. After chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and immunotherapy for esophageal cancer, Ron is cancer free – but he doesn’t have the vigor he used to have. “I don’t have the energy to do the job that the church and community deserves,” says Ron, “so I’m retiring earlier than intended. We have wonderful memories of almost 32 years here and all the people we have touched, reached, cared for, and linked arms with. We will celebrate what God has done August 27 during our regular church gatherings.” The Thompsons say they will remain involved in the church and community as long as God allows. “Transitions give us a vantage point of looking at the past with gratitude,” says Kim. “TCC has been our family and so supportive during Ron’s cancer. We are excited to see our church continue to impact the community for generations to come…”

Li’l Town’s Annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser netted $14,100 for the Washington Fire and Rescue Department – an all-time record! For the first time in three decades or more, all the food was donated – the fire department auxiliary didn’t need to purchase a single ingredient. Volunteers served 470 adult meals and 80 kids’ dinners. The money will help fund snow tracks and other improvements to the department’s UTV, plus more. “$4,000 was added to a $5,000 donation from the Robin and Larry Graham Trust to purchase a high pressure backpack pump system,” says Chief Mike Stewart. “The remaining money will be spent on equipment and training needs over the coming year…”

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County.