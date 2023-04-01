Special to The Union
The Distance Between Grass Valley and Peru is 4,318 miles. But also the length of a coffee bean…
2013 NUHS Graduate Luke Agness is a data scientist and manager of a 40-farm coffee co-op in the Andes Mountains, where he works with struggling coffee farmers. The farmers must walk with sack-laden mules 2-1/2 hours to the closest road to deliver coffee beans. Luke convinced Royal Coffee in Oakland to buy all the co-op farmers’ coffee, in part because the beans are rare and exceptional. Luke’s mother Melisa mentioned his mission to Holly Fike, manager of Caroline’s Coffee Roasters, who enthusiastically agreed to buy a shipment of the green beans from Royal Coffee. “This specialty coffee from Peru is now sold in Grass Valley,” says Melisa. “What a small world coming full circle!” The farmers are pleased to receive a fair price for their coffee, which retails for $29.99 per pound…
“Caroline’s Coffee Is Selling the specialty coffee at our store and online,” says Holly. “The coffee is from a single farm, grown by Ermitaño Huillca Quispe in southern Peru’s Mendosayoc Region. We roasted it light, and it tastes of chocolate, caramel and plum, with a lingering nutty aftertaste. It’s delicious! We were only able to get 88 pounds, so this is a limited edition offering. When it’s gone, it’s gone.” But no worries; Caroline’s Coffee has already placed another order for green coffee grown by another of Luke’s Peruvian co-op farmers. Says Luke about his hard-working farmers: “This coffee is fantastic in quality because of the place it comes from and the people it comes from…”
One Other Caring Connection among these wonderful people: Luke’s father, retired emergency room doctor Mark Agness, is currently in Turkey helping earthquake victims while volunteering at a temporary field hospital established by the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse (www.SamaritansPurse.org)...
History In Person. NUHS history class students personally interviewed military veterans during an educational series last month, learning about sacrifice and service to our nation. The youths were literally in the presence of history as they talked with WWII Veteran/USS Arizona/Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Conter, Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient Jim Taylor, and other men and women from various military branches. It’s yet another example of inter-generational appreciation. Local veterans have long supported NevCo youth, staging fun events such as bowling and archery competitions, sock hops, and rafting and camping excursions, plus sponsoring students at American Legion Boys’ and Girls’ State Program conventions where teens learn firsthand about government and freedom…
Grass Valley’s American Legion Post 130, with help from the Roamin Angels and other local car clubs, will stage a free event called “Cars, Kids & Karaoke” at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building noon-4PM Apr. 15. Car enthusiasts will showcase classic and military vehicles, enjoy a BBQ, sing a hot rod song during karaoke, and bowl a ball for a chance to win prize money. Proceeds will benefit local scout troops, whose members will display the “Recycled Roadsters” car art they’ve created and enjoy lunch with car club members. More info at www.RoaminAngels.com...
Calling All Parents and other residents of villages who help raise children and believe, “The act of fishing – for fish, dreams, or whatever magic is available – is enough.” (Angler-naturalist Fennel Hudson.) The Grass Valley Sportsmen’s annual Kids’ Trout Derby is scheduled Apr. 22 at the fairground’s Lions Lake. The Derby is a delightful event when determined children alternately fumble, cast, hook, and reel in prize-winning fish. First, second, and third-place winners in three age divisions (3-6, 7-9, 10-12), based on the weight of their three largest fish, receive fishing poles. “Premium top-of-the-line fishing poles, personally blessed by me, will be awarded to the girl and boy with the longest fish,” says Trout Derby Chairman Kevin Morgan. Lucky Lions Lake will be stocked with 1000 pounds of small- and 500 pounds of large-catchable trout. More at www.GVSportsmens.org. “Bring your own fishing equipment,” adds Kevin. “The derby will be held rain, snow, sleet, or dare we hope, sunshine…”
A Few Funny Fishing Quotes: “There he stands, draped in more equipment than a telephone lineman, trying to outwit an organism with a brain no bigger than a breadcrumb, and getting licked in the process.” – Paul O’Neil; “Fishing is boring, unless you catch an actual fish, and then it is disgusting.” – Dave Barry; “The fishing was good; it was the catching that was bad.” – A.K. Best; and “The fish and I were both stunned and disbelieving to find ourselves connected by a line.” – William Humphrey…
Former Realtor and NevCity Council Member Christine Foster has become an author in retirement. She and her father Ivan Kochan, who lived in GeeVee 21 years, worked on his memoirs a long while before he died in 2017. Ivan immigrated to Canada and then the US from Ukraine after World War II, and the book chronicles Ivan’s youth as the son of a prominent Ukrainian patriot-politician while the world battled Nazi Fascists and Russian Communists. The story depicts Ivan’s flight from the Bolshevik Red Army and provides insight into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. “A Generation of Leaves: A Ukrainian Journey” will be available Apr. 15 for pre-order on Amazon as an eBook, paperback, and hardback. “I gave my father a computer in the 1990’s and asked him to write his story,” recalls Christine. “Yet we ended up working on these memoirs together. I feel extremely fortunate to have had that special time with my father…”
“In Three Words, I can sum up what I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” – Robert Frost (1874-1963), American poet and playwright…