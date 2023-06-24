The Ride of Their Lives. Brothers nine-year-old Corbin and six-year-old Colton Armacher exchanged school bus yellow for fire engine red during one of their weekday commutes to Bell Hill Academy Elementary School. The boys’ grandparents, Buckley and Laura Armacher, bid on and won the unique school day delivery during a live auction fundraiser. “The prize included a tour of the fire station, breakfast, and a ride to school in the fire engine,” says Laura. “The boys said the firefighters made the best pancakes they ever had.” Bell Hill students who greeted the fire engine’s arrival received bright red children’s firefighter helmets…

The Unique Auction Item frequently donated by the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District is popular and coveted because people are naturally fascinated by firefighters’ facilities and routines. “We enjoy showing the public where and how firefighters live day-to-day at the fire station,” says Division Operations Chief Pat Sullivan. “We firefighters spend one-third of our time, 10 days each month, at the firehouse.” The NCCFD will donate a similar auction prize at the 3rd Annual Salute to First Responders fundraiser Aug. 18 at Naggiar Winery hosted by the NevCo Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council…

