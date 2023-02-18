So Many Procrastinators wait to make dinner reservations FOR Valentine’s Day ON Valentine’s Day that Jerry Cirino brings in a staff member just to answer the phone from 10AM until his restaurant opens at 3PM. “We receive about 150 calls every Valentine’s Day, and we have to tell them – usually men, by the way – that all dinner reservations have already been filled,” says Jerry, owner of Cirino’s at Main Street. “We were completely booked for Valentine’s Day three days before…”

Gym Members running on treadmills and lifting weights were perfect props for a Chamber of Commerce mixer at South Yuba Club. Sweaty athletes with towels draped around their necks contrasted with those in business suits and snazzy dresses. Phil Carville, who co-owns the gym with wife Belinda and son Mike, wore his favorite lobster hat for no other reason than it was Thursday. Mark Henry served up wine from his Montoliva vineyard and winery in Chicago Park, where he’s been making wine with Italian varietals for 23 years. “The geology and climate in the northern Sierra Foothills are similar to southern Italy,” Mark explains. Mark and Phil are friends and next-door neighbors, so it’s no surprise Mark wore a jester’s cap to complement Phil’s lobster hat…