So Many Procrastinators wait to make dinner reservations FOR Valentine’s Day ON Valentine’s Day that Jerry Cirino brings in a staff member just to answer the phone from 10AM until his restaurant opens at 3PM. “We receive about 150 calls every Valentine’s Day, and we have to tell them – usually men, by the way – that all dinner reservations have already been filled,” says Jerry, owner of Cirino’s at Main Street. “We were completely booked for Valentine’s Day three days before…”
Gym Members running on treadmills and lifting weights were perfect props for a Chamber of Commerce mixer at South Yuba Club. Sweaty athletes with towels draped around their necks contrasted with those in business suits and snazzy dresses. Phil Carville, who co-owns the gym with wife Belinda and son Mike, wore his favorite lobster hat for no other reason than it was Thursday. Mark Henry served up wine from his Montoliva vineyard and winery in Chicago Park, where he’s been making wine with Italian varietals for 23 years. “The geology and climate in the northern Sierra Foothills are similar to southern Italy,” Mark explains. Mark and Phil are friends and next-door neighbors, so it’s no surprise Mark wore a jester’s cap to complement Phil’s lobster hat…
Where in the World is Julia Stidham? Julia stepped down as this newspaper’s publisher last month. “I loved my career at The Union. It was a great place for me to learn and grow in my career the past 23 years,” says Julia. “I will continue to support it as a reader now.” After pandemic disruptions, this newspaper being sold twice in 2022, and ongoing challenges in the industry, Julia felt it was time to move on. She now works with EventHelper.com, a local company specializing in event insurance. “I’m still studying for my insurance license and it’s been a lot of learning, but I’m excited for my new career,” Julia says. “I’m super happy to have joined their team and appreciate this new opportunity. Incredible people, a new location, and a beautiful, state-of-the-art new office. I’m kind of pinching myself…”
The Rotary Club of Grass Valley hosted its 30th annual Casino Night at the fairgrounds featuring Las Vegas-style gaming tables, live band, raffles, silent auction, and 350 guests betting funny money. “Our estimate of receipts is $15,000,” says Public Image Chair Fred Claessens. “We exceeded our expectations this year. Every dollar we raise, plus additional support from Rotary Club members, goes back into the community.” The next major fundraiser is a June 3 bicycle event (www.RotaryGoldCountryChallenge.com). Fred says, “It will feature four road cycling rides from 35 miles to 100 miles. There will also be two gravel road rides from 28 miles to 49 miles…”
One of the Most Popular Games at Casino Night was the Wheel of Bacon. The spinning prize wheel offered monetary prizes and a few slots were marked “BACON.” The Wheel of Bacon was so popular that the table was consistently packed with salivating bacon lovers. “I pulled the crowd in with my promise that ‘Bacon makes everything better,’” reports Monica Jackson, who worked the wheel with husband Andrew. “Can you imagine how busy we would have been if we’d been giving away bacon with eggs…?”
It Was a Roaring Twenties Speakeasy Fundraiser with a Valentine flair as the Rotary Club of Grass Valley South hosted 100 guests at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center. “It was the perfect venue,” says co-chair Janeille Litton. “It’s already a historical building, so we didn’t have to do anything to make it have the special feel of that era.” Disc jockey Jamal Walker played music from 1920’s jazz to modern-day dance tunes. Adds Janeille, “Everyone had a great time and we met our financial goals that will allow us to fund Bear River scholarships and community projects…”
Antonio Catered the Event with a series of elegant appetizers, and his selections showed he’d done his homework. Finger food began and became a hallmark in 1920’s speakeasies. Historians report that rather than heavy meals, speakeasy customers were served “assorted bite-sized canapés to snack on while mingling in the illicit dens’ loud, crowded rooms…”
Hundreds of Pounds of Crab and Shrimp, with copious amounts of drawn butter, likely resulted in a few pounds among 300 guests at the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club crab feed. The event featured 1,350 pounds of crab, salad and garlic bread as the main course, plus a charcuterie appetizer buffet with 50 pounds of shrimp. The talented live band Dyin Breed lured guests to the dance floor. “The Crab Feed has been held on and off, mainly on, for more than 30 years,” says Crab Feed Chair Kevin Cookson. “We use the proceeds to fund things such as stocking Lion’s Lake for the annual Trout Derby and providing lunch for all the kids who fish that day...”
The Sportsmen’s Club also generously opens its lodge at Weaver Lake to Nevada Union Ag Department students. “My daughter Katie Alling helps lead the Ag Department, and she brings the FFA officers’ team to our lodge,” says Sportsmen’s Club member Nick Whittlesey. “They have their retreat where they do planning and bonding. They do a lot of business, and they also enjoy time in and on the water.” Up next for the Sportsmen’s Club: its annual Steak Feed at the fairgrounds to be held near the end of July…
Tom and Arlene Dalldorf celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss with a trip to the coast and City by the Bay. “I met Arlene in the eighth grade when she was sweet 15, you know what I mean,” rhymes Tom. “I was on my second tour of eighth grade — I got really good at it — so I was 16 and had my own car. That may have contributed to the second tour. Our first real date was to the drive-in movies, and she didn’t mind climbing in the trunk so I could save a dollar. I thought, ‘That’s the girl for me!’ Sixty years later here we are…”
“You Never Know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.” ― Reggae Pioneer Bob Marley (1945-1981), Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter…