Greg Bulanti Has Portrayed Uncle Sam at local events since 2010, posing for countless photos and collecting fun stories. “A young child reached up from her mother’s arms, pulled down my beard, then let it go. When it snapped back, it made my eyes water,” shares Greg, who says the beard is held in place with an elastic band. “She was quite pleased with her accomplishment and couldn’t stop giggling.” One boy asked if Greg would do the “Your Country Needs You” iconic finger point; Greg obliged. Says Greg, “Other comments include ‘Hey Uncle Sam, I paid my taxes’ or ‘Are you a Republican or a Democrat?’ I’m neither…”
Millie Is GeeVee’s New Facility Dog. She’s a six-month-old Burmese Mountain Dog who was donated to the City of Grass Valley by 4 Paws 2 Freedom, a Citrus Heights-based nonprofit that formerly focused on providing service dogs to military veterans and first responders. “Millie is one of the first of their dogs assigned to a city hall,” says GeeVee City Manager Tim Kiser. “As a facility dog, Millie is receiving specialty training to look for stress. She identifies people with stress and connects with that person. I can already see changes in employees’ attitudes at city hall. Dogs make people happier, and Millie does that. She’s also ready to work at the police or fire stations and other city facilities as needed.” Millie spends off-work hours at home with the Kiser family, who pays for Millie’s food. 4 Paws 2 Freedom funds Millie’s weekly training, and the city provides her veterinary care…
Hansen Bros. Enterprises is celebrating 70 years of service to our community, as both a business and generous supporter of nonprofits (thnk: military veterans, youth sports and scholarships, NevCo Fair Junior Livestock Auction, and more). The company was founded in 1953 by current CEO Jeff Hansen’s grandfather Arlie, and Arlie’s brothers Carsten and Iver. “It literally started as a logging and mining operation with a pick shovel, wheelbarrow and beater pickup truck,” says Jeff. “Then a neighbor asked the three brothers if they would build him a patio. The brothers figured they could make a few extra bucks on the weekend, and that’s how Hansen Brothers got into construction.” To mark the Big 7-0, Jeff and his team threw a big customer and employee appreciation BBQ for 350 people…
HBE Sells Aggregates, is a leader in heavy civil construction, and rents construction equipment. The company also operates two ready mix plants, a trucking division, and two rock quarries. Including mechanics and shop workers, HBE employs 120 people, making it one of the Top 10 private employers in western NevCo (according to the Economic Resource Council). “We wouldn’t be here today without the past generations of family and outstanding employees who have given to this company,” says Jeff, “and there are simply too many to list…”
The Cedar Ridge Deer received its summer makeover last week. The popular statue across Hwy 174 from the Ophir Hill Fire Station is now decked out in jean shorts, a flowered shirt, sunglasses and hat, surrounded by accoutrements for summer fun. Donna Cirino has been decorating – and constantly re-decorating – the deer statue for 18 years, and this year’s summer décor is a hit. “The deer is so happy,” reports Donna, “and so are passers-by..!
NevCity Seven-year-old Dilla Raphael, who loves music, art, science, and innovations, will be winging his way with his family to Walt Disney World in Florida thanks in part to last month’s golf tournament fundraiser benefiting Make A Wish. Dilla and his family were VIPs at the post-tournament BBQ dinner, live auction and raffle at Lake of the Pines. Dilla was diagnosed at age five with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and bravely handled the ensuing trauma, treatment, and stress. He wished for a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth after enduring chemotherapy, steroids, hospital stays, lumbar punctures, and more. “Dilla has taught us so much about being present, embracing the mountains of effort life throws your way, and laughing all the way to the top,” says Dilla’s mom, Laura…
It Was the 4th Year NevCo Realtors Steve and Susie Walker hosted their golf tournament and BBQ, which raised $20,000 to grant wishes to local children with critical illnesses. Steve, Susie, and family members begin planning in January for each year’s June event. It’s truly a community effort – including two dozen unpaid helpers who have become family – that consumes more than 1,000 volunteer hours. There were 88 golfers this year, and the Walkers expect to cap out at 100 next year on June 23, 2024...
A Sign Along Hwy 49 Reads: “Left-handed hay hooks now in stock.” The amusing sign greets motorists along Hwy 49 on the San Juan Ridge. (For those who don’t understand the humor, please know hay hooks are ambidextrous tools…)
Don’t Do Anything Stupid. YubaNet.com makes a helpful suggestion on coffee mugs it gives away at events, seminars, etc. Each coffee mug message reads, “Fire season is here. Don’t do anything stupid.” Pascale Fusshoeller, editor of the online news source says, “The ‘Don’t do anything stupid’ was then-Governor Jerry Brown’s summation of the wildfire preparedness message. It’s a simple, direct ask we can all agree on. Spread the word!” NevCo Consolidated Fire District Chief Jason Robitaille agrees. “We ask all residents and visitors to be cautiously mindful of the fire potential that surrounds them,” says Chief Jason, one of many firefighters who enjoy java in their own YubaNet mug. “It doesn’t take much for a simple mishap to turn into a catastrophic event for everyone in the county…”
Every Can Counts. That’s the battle cry for NevCo Habitat for Humanity’s aluminum can recycling fundraiser. “Habitat has partnered with Novelis, a recycler and producer of aluminum products, to help promote recycling while raising awareness and funds to continue building affordable Habitat homes in Nevada County,” says Mary Gill, manager of the Habitat ReStore at 12359 Loma Rica Dr., where can donations will be accepted through Jul. 31. “While you’re here, come on in and see what’s new.” Groups, businesses, and organization interested in collecting cans for Habitat can coordinate with H4H Development Director Jennifer Cordova at 530-274-1951 or jennifer@nchabitat.org...
Problem Solved! A delayed growing season meant there was no farmers market when the Grass Valley Downtown Association’s Thursday Night Market (TNM) series began. “The community expressed its vast disappointment to us. But as fate would have it, Laci Robertson from Robertson Family Farms, the one farmer from Marysville who had a booth at TNM, asked if we would like more farmers to participate,” explains Robin Davies, CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce that oversees the GVDA. “I replied, ‘Heck yes!’” Laci recruited farmers and Robin secured a permit in just two days to create the GVDA’s first nearly year-round certified farmers market operating 4-7PM Thursdays downtown through Oct. 26. “Next year,” vows Robin, “the ‘Market at Grass Valley’ will commence May 2 and run through October 31…”
”Deep Summer is when laziness finds respectability.” — Sam Keen (1931 -), American author, professor and philosopher…
If you’ll send community news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com, I’ll have more time to be lazy, if not respectable…