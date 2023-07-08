Greg Bulanti Has Portrayed Uncle Sam at local events since 2010, posing for countless photos and collecting fun stories. “A young child reached up from her mother’s arms, pulled down my beard, then let it go. When it snapped back, it made my eyes water,” shares Greg, who says the beard is held in place with an elastic band. “She was quite pleased with her accomplishment and couldn’t stop giggling.” One boy asked if Greg would do the “Your Country Needs You” iconic finger point; Greg obliged. Says Greg, “Other comments include ‘Hey Uncle Sam, I paid my taxes’ or ‘Are you a Republican or a Democrat?’ I’m neither…”

Millie Is GeeVee’s New Facility Dog. She’s a six-month-old Burmese Mountain Dog who was donated to the City of Grass Valley by 4 Paws 2 Freedom, a Citrus Heights-based nonprofit that formerly focused on providing service dogs to military veterans and first responders. “Millie is one of the first of their dogs assigned to a city hall,” says GeeVee City Manager Tim Kiser. “As a facility dog, Millie is receiving specialty training to look for stress. She identifies people with stress and connects with that person. I can already see changes in employees’ attitudes at city hall. Dogs make people happier, and Millie does that. She’s also ready to work at the police or fire stations and other city facilities as needed.” Millie spends off-work hours at home with the Kiser family, who pays for Millie’s food. 4 Paws 2 Freedom funds Millie’s weekly training, and the city provides her veterinary care…

If you’ll send community news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com, I’ll have more time to be lazy, if not respectable…