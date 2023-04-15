Indulge Me, Dear Readers, on this trip down memory lane about a tale under a tail…

Among the Auction Items offered at this year’s NevCo Fair Foundation crab and shrimp feed was a Gentle Giant statue I’d long cherished but decided to donate to the nonprofit that supports our beloved fairgrounds. To spur bidding on the statue, retired Fair CEO and Foundation Past President Sandy Woods shared the story of the controversy surrounding the unveiling of the Gentle Giant Monument in 1996. “We had no sooner taken the parachute covering off the monument when people noticed there was a face where the anus should be,” says Sandy. “Some thought it was a gargoyle or a local politician, some thought it looked Italian, and some thought it might be Native American. I debated the topic with Undersheriff John Trauner and we couldn’t decide, but a Native American group made the decision to stage a protest…”

Share life’s good and kind moments with friends and neighbors at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.