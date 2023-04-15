Indulge Me, Dear Readers, on this trip down memory lane about a tale under a tail…
Among the Auction Items offered at this year’s NevCo Fair Foundation crab and shrimp feed was a Gentle Giant statue I’d long cherished but decided to donate to the nonprofit that supports our beloved fairgrounds. To spur bidding on the statue, retired Fair CEO and Foundation Past President Sandy Woods shared the story of the controversy surrounding the unveiling of the Gentle Giant Monument in 1996. “We had no sooner taken the parachute covering off the monument when people noticed there was a face where the anus should be,” says Sandy. “Some thought it was a gargoyle or a local politician, some thought it looked Italian, and some thought it might be Native American. I debated the topic with Undersheriff John Trauner and we couldn’t decide, but a Native American group made the decision to stage a protest…”
Gentle Giant Sculptor Todd Andrews, who designed and cast the monument, says he meant no offense. A staff member working on the anatomy under the horse’s tail put a face there. “It was a caricature of his friend blowing a kiss,” recalls Todd. “I gave him permission to leave it there because I thought if anyone ever had the audacity to climb up under the tail and see it, they would think it was funny.” Local boy scouts, who were recruited to polish the bronze casting before it was installed at the fairgrounds, were the first to see the caricature and indeed thought it was funny. “They were all climbing up there laughing at it,” says Todd, who says he was shocked when he heard Native Americans were protesting…
“I Couldn’t Remove It because it was cast in bronze, but the next day I got wax and a torch and started to coverd the face,” says Todd. “A representative of the Bureau of Indian Affairs first looked it over and told me I didn’t need to be too worried because it obviously was not a Native American face. The person organizing the protest just wanted the face covered over, so I did. When I came home, my phone was ringing off the hook including calls from The Union newspaper.” Todd told The Union reporter he had resolved the problem.
The Next Day’s Banner Headline declared the problem had been “Rectified…”
After Sandy Shared her hilarious recounting of the tale of the tail at the Fair Foundation fundraiser, bidding on the Gentle Giant replica began. Several thousand dollars into the process, auctioneer John Renquist promised, “For another hundred dollars, I’ll put YOUR face there!” Fair Foundation Board of Directors member Eddie Garcia was the winning bidder at $4,500, and the crowd roared with laughter when he feigned lifting the statue’s tail to look beneath it…
The Gentle Giant Monument at the fairgrounds’ entrance is 44-feet long, 18-feet tall, and weighs five tons. Raising the $250,000 to create the monument took nearly a decade, with more than 3,200 contributors purchasing $50 per engraved line on the plaques lining the concrete base. In comparison, the replica statue auctioned Apr. 1 is 27 inches long and 10-½ inches tall, and is one of only 29 in existence. “We planned to make 50, but the mold broke so we had to stop,” says Todd, whose extensive monument work includes six 22-foot long bronze panthers for the NFL Carolina Panthers and 16 aluminum 12-times life-size hummingbirds for the City of San Jose. “We cast only 29 small Gentle Giant statues, including one I have…”
Todd, Who Is Semi-Retired and still lives in NevCo, has created more than 60 significant monuments during his 57-year career and is currently working on a memorial to President Jimmy Carter…
Auctioneer John Renquist kept the crowd laughing while encouraging folks to buy other items donated to the Fair Foundation nonprofit. For couples heatedly debating whether to bid more: “It’s okay, we offer marriage counseling when we’re done.” Responding to a question about donated yard maintenance equipment in the auction: “If anyone asks if it’s battery-powered, just say yes. Then put gas in it...”
I Sat Next to Craig Hoddy at the crab feed, catching up on his work as Nevada County Gold magazine publisher for 37 years and his 33 years as sponsor partnership director for the fairgrounds. Craig found a silver lining in all that white last month. “I ate the first snow cone I’d had in 20 years,” says Craig, who had fun with two feet of snow that covered his property near Wolf Mountain. “I went to Caroline’s Coffee and bought Torani cherry syrup. I scooped up some snow and poured on the syrup to make delicious home-made snow cones. But then I threw out my shoulder tossing snowballs to my dog…”
Cirinos at Main Street is not for sale, despite what the “Public Notice of Application for Ownership Change” sign in the front window suggests. “I had to post the sign to meet ABC regulations,” says owner Jerry Cirino. “My insurance company recommended we change the name on legal ownership paperwork, which triggered 23 different forms and $2,300 in filings. I even had to submit my wife Donna’s fingerprints to the FBI.” Donna is the artist in the family who designs labels for Cirino’s Bloody Mary Mix and re-decorates the Cedar Ridge deer statue several times each year. “Luckily the FBI didn’t need hoof prints of the deer,” quips Jerry…
Jason Patton, former BriarPatch Community Engagement Coordinator, was exiting a Sacramento store when a powerful wind gust caused a half dozen dates to fall from a tree and bonk him on the head. After Jason stumbled, a passerby asked if he was alright. Jason remarked, “That’s the most dates I’ve had in years…”
“The Best Portion of a good man’s life is the little, nameless, unencumbered acts of kindness and love.” – Poet William Wordsworth (1770-1850)…
