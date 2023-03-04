GVPD Chief Alex Gammelgard will assume the presidency of the California Police Chiefs Association, which represents 334 municipal police agencies, at its annual conference in Monterey (www.californiapolicechiefs.org). After he was appointed GVPD Chief in March 2016, Alex became involved with CalChiefs as a finance committee member and he’s been elected to positions of increasing responsibility each year since. “As CalChiefs president, I will continue to stay deeply connected to the issues facing policing,” says Alex, “and the City of Grass Valley will be positioned to make timely adjustments, establish programs, or set policy that is in alignment with the latest and best trends in policing...”

Chief Alex Is Also a Board Member of the Women Leaders in Law Enforcement Foundation. Alex explains, “Women are significantly underrepresented in the policing profession, and the foundation offers mentorship, training, and scholarships…”