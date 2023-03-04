GVPD Chief Alex Gammelgard will assume the presidency of the California Police Chiefs Association, which represents 334 municipal police agencies, at its annual conference in Monterey (www.californiapolicechiefs.org). After he was appointed GVPD Chief in March 2016, Alex became involved with CalChiefs as a finance committee member and he’s been elected to positions of increasing responsibility each year since. “As CalChiefs president, I will continue to stay deeply connected to the issues facing policing,” says Alex, “and the City of Grass Valley will be positioned to make timely adjustments, establish programs, or set policy that is in alignment with the latest and best trends in policing...”
Chief Alex Is Also a Board Member of the Women Leaders in Law Enforcement Foundation. Alex explains, “Women are significantly underrepresented in the policing profession, and the foundation offers mentorship, training, and scholarships…”
Bud West’s Clam Chowder Recipe is such a closely-guarded secret that he’s never written it down. “It’s only in my head,” smiles Bud, who has been a Nevada City Elks Lodge member for four decades. Bud and other Elks Lodge trustees hosted a clam chowder feed for 140 members and guests, raising money for the lodge’s building maintenance fund, recurring bills, and charitable contributions. The only hint to Bud’s recipe was divulged by his wife, who is the lodge’s event coordinator. Kim West reports, “All I will reveal is he had me buy a 15-pound case of bacon for the dinner...”
Testing, Testing. Tom O’Toole had to take a written test to renew his driver’s license after he turned 70 last month. (Happy belated birthday, Tom!) He had not been to the DMV office since the renovation after the CHP headquarters moved out. “I entered the parking lot, and then I saw the ‘exit only’ sign,” reports Wrong Way Tommy. “I hoped they weren’t monitoring cameras because they probably would have flunked me before I tried to answer the first question…”
TiTi the Kitty Cat is the favorite feline at the GeeVee Courtyard Suites. “It seems possible she was a rock star or princess in another life,” says Customer Service Specialist/Pet Sitter Carole Loy. “People are captivated by her.” Titi’s journey to the hotel was a circuitous one after the kitten’s owner died of cancer, and the three-year-old cat is now the hotel’s unofficial ambassador. “People come in to grab a coffee to-go but end up sitting on the couch enjoying their coffee while petting TiTi,” says Carole. “Sometimes repeat guests bring her treats or toys and goodies. Blankets, cat nip, food, and even a PetCo gift card have been mailed to TiTi.” The pet-friendly hotel has started a Facebook page called Pets of Grass Valley Courtyard Suites. “Our goal had been to give a cat in need a home, but she has turned out to be a huge asset,” smiles Carole. “People let their guard down when they see Titi. Our little hotel cat brings out the best in people…”
Terry and Liz McAteer enjoyed a month-long trip to the Middle East with their son and daughter — and their kids’ fiancés. In Turkey, they enjoyed a hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia. They snorkeled in the Red Sea. They rode camels and toured Egypt’s Great Pyramid and Pharoah’s Chamber. They visited friends in Istanbul and Paris, and marveled at the traffic in Cairo. “There are 25 million people in Cairo and not a single traffic signal in the city,” says Terry. “Drivers just honk their way through downtown.” Terry and Liz are now focused on helping daughter Jeanne plan her wedding this year, and son Gregory’s wedding next year…
VFW Banner Mountain Post 2655 donated $500 to the local Tommyknockers Shrine Club. The veterans raise money selling hot mulled wine at Victorian Christmas – a yummy tummy-warming endeavor for 30 years. The local Shriners forwarded the Veterans of Foreign War’s donation to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Sacramento, part of the Shriners’ North American hospital system that celebrated its 100th anniversary last year…
A Different Type of Comeback. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Chris Crockett is ubiquitous and seems to perform everywhere. He has been the warm-up act at Off Broadstreet Theater for 22 years. He performs weekly at Lake Wildwood’s Oaks Country Club and the Holbrooke Hotel’s Sunday Brunch. Chris is a staple at the Nevada County Fair and Country Christmas Faire. He will marry long-time partner Morine Myslinski later this month. But his life hasn’t been all unicorns and rainbows. “I suffered a small stroke in September last year, which rendered my left arm and hand completely useless,” reports Chris, who will soon release his fourth album of original music. “It took me more than a month of intensive at-home therapy to retrain my left arm and hand to remember how to play the guitar.” Chris is disciplined as well as stubborn, so he’s back playing at 100% capacity. “The whole experience helped me recognize how important music is to me,” Chris says, “and I’m playing with a much higher sense of appreciation…”
Chris and Morine flew to Hollywood last month and enjoyed twelfth-row, center seats in the Dolby Theater at “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” – the Boys were seated in an opera box next to our local stars. The tribute concert featuring big name performers was recorded and will be broadcast by CBS this spring…
The Local Goldancers have been doing the do-si-do and other moves longer than any other square dancing club in California — 74 years! Newbies can join the fun 6:30 PM Mar. 9 when the club begins new dancer classes at the Golden Empire Grange (www.Goldancers.com). “Square dancing is a way to connect with others and make great friends,” says Goldancers publicist Catherine Leavitt. “It keeps our minds sharp and improves memory. It is fantastic exercise and we get in lots of steps! Square dancing is all around good fun, and a body in motion stays in motion.” After a few lessons, you might even attend the 62nd California Square Dance Convention in Yuba City Apr. 21-23…
“You Only Live Once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” – Mae West (1893-1980), American actress, playwright, and singer…