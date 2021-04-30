Lorraine’s Lowdown

Scholarships Totaling $961,225 were presented to 133 graduating seniors of the five schools within the Nevada Joint Union High School District. “Out of 655 district seniors, 337 of them participated in the scholarship process,” says Linda Melugin, director of the Nevada Joint Union High School District Scholarship Program. The district’s scholarship program is supported by more than 160 local donors, community groups, and the NJUHSD Foundation. The scholarship program recently became a completely digital platform through a partnership with Going Merry, a national digital scholarship assistance provider. “The success overall can be attributed to moving to a digital platform,” adds Linda, “and having more engagement with students and families through classroom visits and workshops…”

The Ghidotti Foundation, established by William and Marian Ghidotti to help students pursue post-high school educations in academics and agriculture, awarded 30 scholarships. Each is worth up to $5,000 per year for up to four years. The Ghidotti Foundation made up 62% of total giving with $600,000 worth of scholarships…

This Year Marks the 20th Anniversary of the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. You can view the hundreds of colorful metal butterflies as you drive along the Golden Center Freeway, or visit the garden in person over Memorial Day Weekend, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Each butterfly has an attached card with a written tribute to a loved one. It’s a fundraiser for Friends of Hospice of the Foothills (http://www.HospiceOfTheFoothills.org or 530-272-5739). Suggested donation is $15 per card…

Last Week’s Snippet about a funny license plate frame admonishing a tailgater reminded loyal reader Craig Steiger about Burma Shave signs he saw while growing up in Ohio:

Is he lonely

Or is he blind?

The fellow who follows

So close behind…

The Union’s Home & Garden Show is virtual once again this year, but that won’t stop Steve and Susie Walker from offering free tomato plants to customers and friends. The local Realtors have purchased tomato plants grown by Nevada Union FFA members, and the couple will provide one cherry and one full-size tomato plant. “We always want to support our local kids,” says Susie, “and since we cannot give away the plants at the Home Show, we will give free tomato plants to those who contact us. Call me at 510-435-9106 or Steve at 510-910-0457 to arrange pick up or delivery.” The plants will be available starting this weekend on a first phone call, first served basis. This is the second year Steve and Susie have made this generous gesture…

Steve and Susie Walker are offering to anyone who contacts them free tomato plants grown by Nevada Union High School FFA members.

Local Author Chris Enss has a new book about trains, train travel, and notable events that involved women. “Iron Women: The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad” is available at The Book Seller, Amazon, Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum and railroad museums around the U.S. “The 19th Amendment was crafted on a train in December 1871 by Aaron and Ellen Sargent and Susan B. Anthony,” Chris says. “The first female Pinkerton detective agent, Kate Warne, helped uncover a plot to assassinate Abraham Lincoln and she stayed up with the president-elect the entire train trip in February 1861. The inspiration for the Pinkerton logo – a wide eye with the motto ‘The Eye That Never Sleeps’ – was inspired by Kate’s heroic deed…”

Local author Chris Enss has a new book entitled “Iron Women: The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad” in which she recounts notable events involving women, trains, and train travel.

Number One Among… Chris adds that her book was released in February and it’s still the Number One new release in railroad books. “I realize that’s a little like declaring I’m the best cook in the room when I’m the only person in the kitchen,” Chris laughs, “but you celebrate the little things…”

To Cap, Or Not to Cap? That is the question some are asking about recycled plastic bottles. The answer: it depends. “Bottles taken to the transfer station to be redeemed for CRV, or California Redemption Value, are sent to and processed by a different vendor than bottles placed in curbside carts,” explains Waste Management Communications Specialist Paul Rosynsky. “The processor of the CRV bottles requires caps to be removed and we urge customers to remove before arrival since McCourtney Road is so crowded. For curbside recycling, it would be better if caps are left on because the large machines we use to process curbside plastics end up crushing them all together…”

What Compliments Can Create. Howard Kwasniewski.and Elenita Duelo were sight-seeing in the historic Czech Republic town of Česky Krumlov in 2017. The Penn Valley couple was about to join other tourists from several countries on a walking tour, when Elenita complimented a young woman on her eye-catching pink top with tie-dye accents. “She smiled and said thank you,” recalls Elenita, who has the face of an angel that makes people want to connect with her. “When the tour ended two hours later, the young woman approached me, and as she was handing me her top, said she wanted me to have it. I couldn’t believe it and said, ‘Oh no, I can’t take your top.’ She insisted, saying it brought her joy to know that it was going to someone who appreciated it.” Now, when someone compliments Elenita while she wears that top, she remembers the stranger’s unexpected generosity and sometimes shares that happy story…

Elenita Duelo was sight-seeing in the historic Czech Republic town of Česky Krumlov when a fellow tourist gave Duelo the shirt off her back.

“Eggs are fantastic for a fitness diet. If you don’t like the taste, just add cocoa, flour, sugar, butter, baking powder and cook at 350 for 30 minutes.” – Anonymous…

