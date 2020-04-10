Lorraine’s Lowdown: ‘You Gotta Wash Your Hands’

To Ration, or Not to Ration? A sign at a GeeVee grocery store noted that each customer would be restricted to purchase only one antiviral cleaning product. But the BOGO sign beneath it read: “Buy one, get one 50% off…”

The Sacto Bee offered coping mechanisms for troubled times caused by the coronavirus. The newspaper suggested telephoning elderly family members, and specifically, “Do it as soon as you get home tonight.” Hmmmm. Aren’t most of us supposed to “be” home rather than “get” home…?”

Depending on a Few “Ifs,” this might be a fun idea. IF the pandemic has subsided by August, and IF it is safe for our county fair to take place, perhaps there can be new competitions such as Most Colorful Hand-crafted Face Mask, Most Creative, Best Coordinating Face Mask-Hair Accessory Combo, and more. The entries could serve as a testament to how our community pulled together in the face of the coronavirus…

It’s Not Often a horse lives to age 40; it’s the equivalent of a human reaching age 110. Hobby Horse, a Quarter Horse rescue gelding gifted to Don and Anita Daniels 20 years ago, celebrated his 40th birthday April 1. For his birthday, Don and Anita fed chopped apples to Hobby and his barn mate Jagger. “We sang happy birthday to the two of them, and after a good brushing and much loving to both, we left the party boys to bask in the sunshine,” says Anita. “Two days later on April 3, Hobby passed away. Jagger is taking it pretty hard, and so are we. But we know Hobby is in a better place…”

Big Thanks to Players Restaurant and Sports Bar for donating pizza, salad, and buffalo wings to staff in the Intensive Care Unit at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Players staff delivered tummy-yummies to the lobby, and hospital staff determined which department received lunch. “We will do it every few weeks,” says Players Business Manager Tina Harland. “Hospital workers are going to have to keep up this pace for a while, and we want to help because this community has always supported us…”

The Prince of Parodies is at it again. Tom Dalldorf of NevCity, who has been writing silly parodies for decades, sometimes spoofs a famous song and changes the lyrics. His latest include “You Gotta Wash Your Hands,” sung to the Beatles’ melody “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and “I Can’t Get No Sanitizer” which co-opts the Rolling Stones’ “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”. Find his songs here: http://www.youtube.com/user/DalldorfTV. Tom says, “Sometimes taking a well-known song and giving it a timely social message resonates with listeners to amuse and perhaps enlighten them…”

Why Don’t Barking Dogs get hoarse or develop sore throats, especially after 10 p.m.…?

Other Howling wasn’t sparked by last week’s pink moon. As a way to connect with neighbors, some communities are staging howl-a-thons for a few minutes each evening at set times. Other neighborhoods are ringing bells, clanging pots and pans, or cheering at appointed times. The nightly rituals offer a sense of closeness while we remain at least six feet apart…

Music in the Mountains’ Youth Orchestra is rehearsing weekly using web-based resources. With classes at school sites canceled, MIM is continuing its music education programs and bringing young people together online to rehearse and perform. Also, MIM’s Chorus continues its weekly rehearsals via virtual-conferencing software. “No one knows yet if Music in the Mountains will be able to present its scheduled summer programming,” says Marketing Manager Hilary Hodge, “but we are rehearsing like the show must go on…!”

A Few Weeks Ago you read here that senior residents at Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park enjoy fresh air and fun playing the kids’ game Kick-the-Can. With more players joining each week, the group is getting creative while maintaining physical distancing. “Yesterday we had three cans and two plastic bottles going round and round,” reports Barbara Sindorf. “You really have to be alert and ready to kick at any given moment. Neighbors continue to cheer us on as they drive or walk past. One of our players mentioned the game to friends in Tennessee, who started their own game! How fun that an old-fashioned game is now being played on both sides of our country…”

Endure, Persevere, and Hope. From singer-songwriter and peace activist John Lennon (1940-1980): “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end…”

It’s perfectly okay to send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.