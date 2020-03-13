Lorraine’s Lowdown: Winners write about ‘My Perfect Day’

About 400 Wine Lovers donned umbrellas and sipped, strolled, shopped and sampled at the 19th Annual Foothills Celebration. The wine walk was held despite wet weather, true to the organizers’ pledge: “When it rains, we pour anyhow…”

The Center for the Arts unveiled its nearly $4 million, 18-month renovation at a soft opening Wednesday for the Nevada County Contractors’ Association (NCCA) just prior to this weekend’s public events. The evening had the feeling of a love-a-thon between center staff and local contractors. Center Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says, “Dozens of workers have been on the job every day for the past few weeks, including weekends and sometimes until very late at night, to make this dream a reality…”

Amber Jo was hired by the center a few years ago to run the capital campaign and raise funds for the renovation. When then-Executive Director Julie Baker stepped down, Amber Jo assumed that job as well and continued to wear two hats. She worked exhausting, long hours that would have killed a lesser woman, made possible only because of Amber Jo’s passion for the project…

General Contractor Daniel Swartzendruber and his Tru-Line Builders hired 22 local contractors — most NCCA members — for their team tasked with the center’s renovation. “Amber Jo was committed to ‘keeping it local’ and it is impressive our community boasts local contractors with the technical skills necessary to complete a project of this scope,” says Daniel, “We also sourced materials and supplies locally. It’s phenomenal to keep that money in the local economy. …”

Congrats to Winners of the 36th annual countywide student speech contest: 4th Grader Clover Rashby of Deer Creek Elementary School, 5th Grader Whitney Parnow of Seven Hills Middle School, 6th Grader Alyssa Rubiales of Seven Hills, 7th Grader Arianna Drageset of Seven Hills, and 8th Grader Kaeli Horn of Lyman Gilmore Middle School. Winners were awarded trophies and $25 Book Seller gift certificates, as were second- and third-place competitors in each grade…

The Speech Contest Topic was “My Perfect Day,” and students delivered speeches ranging from saving Yosemite, finding inner peace, and eating at Taco Bell twice in a single day. Kudos to the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office for coordinating the event that featured 53 students in the preliminary and semifinal rounds. Thanks to Tri Counties Bank, Rotary Club of Grass Valley, and the Nevada Theatre Commission for sponsoring the annual contest that builds skills of our future great orators…

Ken and Laura Bigham are celebrating forty years of wedded bliss. In 1979, the couple enjoyed their first date at the Owl Tavern. The two were smitten, and decided to apply for teaching jobs overseas. A school superintendent in Venezuela stated he could only offer positions to married couples, so Ken and Laura tied the knot March 22 and flew to South America shortly thereafter…

Gold Country Community Services has changed its name to Gold Country Senior Services. Fitting, since the nonprofit provides Meals on Wheels and firewood for needy seniors. “Since our programs are designed to support the health, wellness and independence of seniors, our new name speaks directly to the people we serve and advocate for,” says Executive Director Janeth Maroletti. “Stay tuned for more exciting news from our agency to support and expand senior services in our community…”

Superheroes are the theme of the 38th Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser Mar. 28 at Prosperity Lanes (http://www.bbbs-edc.org). Among the 31 teams already signed up are the GeeVee police and fire departments, NevCity police, Hansen Bros., TeleStream, AJA Video Systems, Hardcore Construction, Century 21-Cornerstone Realty, and others. All bowlers support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission of mentoring local children; many bowlers will wear festive superhero costumes while they show off their super powers by avoiding gutter balls…

A Film about alternative housing trends that premiered at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival will next air on KVIE-TV, the Sacramento public broadcasting station. “The Best of Both Worlds — Cohousing’s Promise” will be broadcast Mar. 18 at 7 p.m.; Mar. 20 at 4 p.m.; Mar. 21 at 7:30 a.m.; and Mar. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The film takes an in-depth look at cohousing projects that foster connection, environmentalism, security and community, a concept brought to the U.S. by local architects Katie McCamant and Charles Durrett…

And Finally, insight from the late South African president, anti-apartheid revolutionary/political leader, and philanthropist Nelson Mandela: “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall…”

Please rise to the occasion and send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.