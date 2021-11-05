Lorraine’s Lowdown: Wilbur is here, thanks to Frank Sinatra

Wilbur the Willo Bear did it his way, and owes his existence in NevCo to Frank Sinatra. Willo Restaurant owners Mike Byrne and Nancy Wilson took a trip to Stateline in 2004 for Nancy’s 40th birthday. They met a talented guy carving bear statues at Kings Beach, and Nancy vowed to return someday to buy a bear. Her birthday festivities continued at Cal-Neva Casino with some gambling fun. “I was playing a quarter progressive slot machine,” recalls Nancy, “and I’m hollering, ‘Come on, Frank! I need one of those bears!’” Sinatra was a co-owner of Cal-Neva in those days, and his karma came through for Nancy. She won a $3,400 jackpot and spent $1,900 to buy the carved bear statue she had admired at Kings Beach. Nancy also gave $400 to Mike to buy another two junior bear statues, Chester and Clarice, that anchor the bench in the dining room…

Willo Restaurant owners Mike Byrne and Nancy Wilson pose with Wilbur the Willo Bear. Frank Sinatra and a beach-bound woodcarver played roles in the statue landing in Nevada County.

The Other Big Bear outside the Willo is named Harold. “We consider Harold to be Wilbur’s homeless cousin,” laughs Mike, “because we bought him from a woman who didn’t want him any longer. That bear was a gift from her husband, and she didn’t want her ex or the bear after the divorce…”

“It Is Difficult to Say Goodbye to a hospital, people, and a community that I care so deeply about,” Dr. Brian Evans tells me. Brian moved here in July 2000 and served as Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital ER doctor, VP of medical affairs, and president/CEO for the past three years. He’s headed to Mercy General Hospital in Sacto in the same capacity. “Nevada County will remain home to my family, and I look forward to run-ins at the grocery store,” Brian adds. “By no means is this goodbye. Thank you to the community for all the support over the years. I leave with a full heart and much gratitude…”

“Caterpallor: The color you turn after finding half a worm in the fruit you’re eating.” – From the Washington Post’s Mensa Invitational, in which readers add, subtract or change one letter in a word and supply a new definition…

A Few Firsts. Russ Wilder went target shooting with NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon — a first. He was outfitted with a holster and Kevlar vest that tactical response deputies wear — another first. Shannan recruited one of her range masters and firearms instructors to join them, so Russ received his first professional firearms instruction. “Under the deputy’s excellent tutelage,” Russ says, “My pattern spreads on shots on the targets improved dramatically.” The big day was made possible when Russ was the high bidder of the “Shoot with the Sheriff” auction item at a fundraiser organized by the nonprofit Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council…

Russ Wilder, left, won the chance to go target shooting with Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon when he was the high bidder of the “Shoot with the Sheriff” auction item at a Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council fundraiser.

A Post Script from the Lyman Gilmore eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., and other eastern cities. Students and chaperones watched the theater production of “Wicked” in New York City. Afterward, student Amber Bigler was approached by one of the costume designers. “The costume designer told my granddaughter Amber that she has a very unique style, and wished she could take Amber backstage,” says Katy Potter, one of the chaperones. “The designer gave Amber her business card so Amber could follow her! I just stood there with my mouth open. Proud gramma here..!”

Union Hill Middle School student Amber Bigler, with her bright green hair and eclectic style, caught the eye of one of the costume designers on the theater set of “Wicked” in New York City.

Just in Time for Veterans Day, a veteran has his forever Tiny Home. Last week, Paul moved into his new home provided by three charitable locals named Mark Root, Jim Moule, and Dick Law. “We met our goal of housing a veteran before Veterans Day 2022,” says Dick. “Paul is a Vietnam War veteran, 70-plus years old, living in a trailer in Meadow Vista. The trailer was falling apart as they often do. We have an agreement with the landowner that Paul will have a place to live as long as he is alive.” For more info about Tiny Homes and the group’s mission to house veterans, give Dick a call at 530-212-0710…

This is the interior of a tiny home donated to a Vietnam War veteran by This Is Now Your Home, a nonprofit dedicated to housing veterans.

Of the 400 Soldiers our small county sent to serve in World War I, 16 perished. In 1921, Memorial Park was dedicated to their memory. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Memorial Park, so Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. ceremony organized by American Legion Post No. 130 will be especially meaningful. Amid the speeches and remembrances, American flags will be retired. Local high school students designed, built and decorated flag collection boxes that were placed at local businesses last spring. After the flags are inspected by American Legion commanders, local Scout troops 24 and 855 will properly retire the collected flags at sunset. Those intrepid and patriotic students have also been busy repairing the 1929 cannon in Memorial Park, including new wheels…

Own a Piece of History. NevCo officials donated some of the old flooring that was recently removed when a new floor was installed at the GeeVee Veterans Hall. The Truckee American Legion Post delivered the scrap wood to a disabled veteran’s family, who created flags from the wood. Each 36-by-18 inch flag will be sold for $300, and one will be raffled at the Veterans Day event. Tix are $10 and all proceeds, from flag sales and the raffle, benefit local veterans in need. Details at info@gvlegionpost130.org or 530-575-7002…

Nevada County donated some of the old flooring that was removed during the floor renovation at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall, and a veteran’s family created American flags from the scrap wood.

Veterans Day commemorates veterans of all wars, and many know it was originally called Armistice Day until President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday in 1954. To make it easy for people to remember it, the armistice that ended World War I was signed at the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918…

“When I See Lovers’ Names Carved in Trees, I don’t think it’s sweet. I think it’s surprising how many people bring a knife on a date.” — Anonymous…

