Lorraine’s Lowdown: Wick-ed courtship

NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon has earned the ultimate certification among a half-dozen comprehensive professional development programs offered by POST, the California Commission on Police Officers Standards & Training. Shannan completed the 80-hour course in Executive Development. The program covers a broad range of issues relevant to law enforcement executives, such as principled policing and critical incident care management. “The coursework was exceptional,” Shannan says. “I appreciated the phenomenal facilitators, who invoked in-depth conversations on leading our agencies through arguably the most challenging time in law enforcement…”

Nevada County Government won two awards in the 2020 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards competition. NevCo’s “Last-Mile Broadband Grant Program” was recognized for providing resources to new and existing Internet Service Providers to invest in building local last-mile broadband infrastructure to support economic development, public safety, remote learning, and tele-health services. NevCo’s “Ready Nevada County Dashboard” was recognized for the website’s ability to inform our community before, during, and after emergencies like wildfires and COVID-19…

Mask Mandates are easing and smiles are becoming more visible across the country. Local musician and KVMR radio show host Tom Dalldorf shares his rendition of a song rewritten by one of his friends aptly titled “I’ve Just Seen Her Face,” a parody of a famous Beatles tune: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVCRI9jqenw …

Blacksmiths at Empire Mine State Park have been pounding on the forge throughout the pandemic. They make rings, salt spoons, trinkets, bottle openers, call-to-dinner triangles, meat turners, and just about anything one can create with metal. Marilyn Sakowicz has volunteered there for 15 years. “It is fun meeting people, showing them our work, and explaining how blacksmithing benefited the mine,” says Marilyn. “Anything metal had to be fabricated, from shovels to repairing stamps on the stamp mill. Blacksmiths kept the mine running.” Visit the park, watch them work, place an order, and make a donation that helps maintain and preserve Empire Mine. Admission info at http://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=499 …

Among Clever Creations Crafted and sold at the blacksmith shop are courtship candles, also known as courting candles. An iron-forged spiral candle holder encases a taper candle affixed to a cork, with a horseshoe nail stuck into the cork and protruding through the rings. In the Colonial era, a young woman’s father set the candle to a certain height when a suitor called on the daughter. When the candle burned down to the top of the holder, it was time for the suitor to leave. “If the young lady wasn’t fond of the suitor,” says Empire Mine docent Kimber Hoey with a wink, “she might pretend to sneeze, and while the suitor was distracted by retrieving a handkerchief, she would lower the burning candle to shorten the visit…”

There Were 135 Candidates on the 2003 recall election ballot of Gov. Gray Davis, in part because the filing fee was a nominal $3,000. Among that group was former NevCo Supervisor Jim Weir, who recently found his campaign buttons while cleaning out his garage attic. His slogan “One Buck Weir for Governor” meant Jim would only take a single dollar campaign contribution from any one person or organization. “I came in 32nd in that election, 22 places behind the stripper Mary Carey,” recalls Jim. Is there a chance he might dip his toes in political waters this year? Jim quips, “The chance of a celluloid dog chasing an asbestos cat in hell…”

Retired California Congressman Doug Ose was in town drumming up support for his candidacy in this fall’s gubernatorial recall election. He met with supporters and predicted there will be at least 100 candidates on the ballot this time around…

“Adrian’s Revenge,” the semi-autobiographical novel written by Keith Davies, is a step closer to the silver screen. Keith and wife Robin Galvan-Davies (executive director of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce) spent a few days in the big apple, where they signed a Script Development Agreement with the director/producer and his production team. “We had two days of meetings and they drilled me for more information and how I envisioned, or witnessed, certain parts of the script,” says Keith. “They are as excited as we are because they like the story. Once the outline is approved by my agent and me, they will begin the re-write, which should take approximately 90 days. Then more re-writes until they have a script that ‘talks to them,’ the director’s terminology. Then they know it is ready for marketing…”

Despite the Stuffed Animal affixed to the dump truck, there is nothing slothful about Jonathan Trejo when he’s doing his job for Trees Unlimited and owner Jim Norman. Jonathan was gifted two stuffed animal sloths when he admired them at a yard sale, so he attached one to the top end of one of the company’s dump trailers. “I love how the sloth hangs there just as a live one would hang from a tree in the wild,” says Jonathan, “watching over me while I dump logs from trees we fell for customers…”

The Final Four Green Waste Disposal Days are planned 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Monday, June 11 to 14, at 12625 Brunswick Road. Accepted as well as prohibited items are listed at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/GreenWaste . “While working in your yard, be certain to use the right tool at the right time,” advises Fire Safe Council of Nevada County Executive Director Jamie Jones. “Mowing and weed eating should be done before 10 a.m. and never on a windy day, to avoid sparking a fire.” When it’s time to haul your green waste, Jamie suggests, “Be sure to wrap trailer chains properly and completely cover your well secured cargo load before pulling onto the street…”

“People Say, ‘But Betty, Facebook is a great way to connect with old friends.’ Well, at my age, if I want to connect with old friends, I need a Ouija board.” – Betty White, (1922 – ), American actress, comedienne, author and animal rights activist…

