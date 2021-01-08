Lorraine’s Lowdown: We’re all smiles

Keeping a Sense of Humor. Nevada Joint Union High School Superintendent Brett McFadden listed in the family Christmas card some 2020 highlights: “…paying college tuition to CSU Monterey Bay and San Francisco State University for our sons’ studies in our kitchen and living room…”

“It Happened Really Fast.” That’s how Casey Jennings describes the chaos Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Casey, wife Kandis Baker, and several NevCo friends rented a motorhome for a trip to Washington, D.C. Their itinerary included Arlington Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial, and because they are Trump supporters, they joined others marching from the White House to the Capitol Building. “We were far away, but we saw people climbing up on the Capitol Building,” says Casey. “Those were frustrated people going too far and not helping our cause. I don’t condone what they did, but they were people who wanted their voices to be heard…”

Casey Says He Feels Conflicted. “It’s a divided feeling I have,” explains Casey, who considers himself a conservative but not a Republican. “We met so many super kind people who are concerned about where the country is headed. I have a lot of liberal friends who care about the same thing and they’re going about it from a different direction. I’d never been to Washington and I just wanted to witness history…”

Efforts by the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of NevCity to support its adopted dental clinic in Mexico were thwarted when grant-related travel was suspended by the pandemic. But Barb DeGraw, dental hygienist and spouse of Rotary member Hal DeGraw, didn’t let that stop her. Barb solicited equipment and instrument donations from her generous employers, Dr. Jasper Yai and Dr. Mark Brown of Nevada City Smiles. Rotarian Dr. Barry Turner helped facilitate delivery of the 40 pounds of dental supplies worth more than $2,000 to the Filadelfia Centro Medical and Dental Clinic in Tijuana…

The Clinic Serves more than two dozen people every day. “Since we reopened the dental clinic in June after the COVID shutdown, we have not stopped receiving new people who need care,” wrote Dr. Ezequiel Fuentes, director of the Tijuana clinic. “We only had four tips for (the) cavitron/scaler. Now that we have more than 30, plus the handpieces and all the other instruments, we will be able to do a lot of cleaning…”

Filadelfia Centro Medical and Dental Clinic Director Dr. Ezequiel Fuentes thanked dentists at Nevada City Smiles, hygienist Barb DeGraw, and members of the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City for their donation of equipment and supplies.

Submitted to The Union

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Staff is grateful for donations of handmade surgical caps or “scrub caps.” The caps are heavily utilized by the hospital team, and sewing patterns are available on the internet. Finished scrub caps can be dropped off 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the SNMH Foundation office, 140 Litton Dr. #220. Place freshly washed caps in a sealed bag and include a note with your name, contact info, and the number of caps donated…

Surgical caps, or “scrub caps,” such as these worn by registered nurses Julie Whalen-Thomas and Carrie St. Thomas, are heavily utilized by the hospital team and donations of handmade caps are appreciated.

Submitted to The Union

Despite COVID-closed for three months, the Penn Valley Fire Auxiliary’s Thrift Shop remained popular among bargain-seekers last year. The auxiliary presented a $45,000 check to PV Fire Chief Don Wagner Tuesday, money generated by the thrift store after rent and utilities. “The tank on our water tender developed a crack that is being repaired,” says Don, “plus we’ve had to replace four heart monitors/defibrillators to meet new Food and Drug Administration mandates regulating medical equipment. The donation definitely comes at a good time…”

The Date Has Been a Moving Target, with different websites posting different deadlines. Here’s the scoop. You can recycle your live (dying?) Christmas tree — sans decorations — for a few more weeks. “We did extend the deadline to February 2 for the bins at both the McCourtney Road transfer station and the Rood Center,” confirms Waste Management Public Relations Specialist Paul Rosynsky…

Lettie Lewis, President of the Penn Valley Fire Auxiliary, presents a $45,000 check to Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner. The money will be used to repair a water tender tank and replace heart monitors/defibrillators to meet new Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Submitted to The Union

You May Have Read Here about locals purchasing $149+ foam board cutouts of their likenesses “seated” in sports stadiums. When CA COVID health ordinances forced the San Francisco 49ers to relocate from Levi Stadium to State Farm Stadium in Arizona, the football franchise moved its entire kit and caboodle to Glendale last month – everything but those life-sized photos of ‘Niner fans. The fans’ cardboard cutouts apparently have more heart than the team’s front office…

A Health Care Directive is a legally-binding document that allows you to determine the health care you want – or don’t want – when/if you can’t make those decisions. Not a fun topic, but Hospice of the Foothills is making it simple to git’r done during a free virtual presentation 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 27. Sign up at http://www.tinyurl.com/AHDregister and receive a copy of the booklet “Five Wishes,” which includes a legal health care directive that you can fill out. “The booklet asks all the right questions and makes the process a little less daunting,” says Hospice of the Foothills Marketing and Events Manager Mary Anne Davis…

“A Ship Is Always Safe a Shore, but that is not what it’s built for.” – Albert Einstein (1879-1955), theoretical physicist known for developing the theory of relativity…

We need happy news now more than ever. Please send your tidbits to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.

Nevada County residents Casey Jennings and his wife Kandis Baker visited monuments along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, including the Washington Monument in the background.

Submitted to The Union