Lorraine’s Lowdown: Visit a virtual tulip garden

Move Over Facetime. We now have “Window Time.” Quarantined nursing home residents are experiencing a bit of “emotional quarantine” since loved ones cannot visit. “What has been especially heartwarming to me,” says Spring Hill Manor Rehabilitation & Convalescent Hospital Owner Dr. Greg Vixie, “is seeing family and friends who brave cold weather to stand outside the patients’ windows to talk and share updates on grandchildren, et cetera. We also had a musical quartet who came to sing outside many of the windows.…”

Karen Harris, Nevada Joint Union High School District nurse, is helping fill the void created by visitor restrictions at nursing homes. While not the same as a hug from a loved one, Spring Hill Manor residents can view heart-filled uplifting messages Karen hung in trees, including one that reads, “Stay Well Spring Hill Family.” Karen’s 97-year-old mom, Dorothy Limov, lives at Springhill. “I have seen first-hand the staff going above and beyond to care for the physical and emotional needs of residents,” says Karen. “I also have many friends writing letters to my mom and her roommate to cheer them up. They love mail..!”

Witty and Wise Friend Roxanne Miller had fellow shoppers chuckling while maintaining social distance in the grocery store check-out line when she mused, “I don’t think the clerk is going to ask me if I found everything I need…”

George Steffenson, local CHP Commander, shares this: “Through tragedy or the miracle of recovery, law enforcement has always worked closely with our nation’s outstanding medical professionals who are commonly overlooked or under appreciated. I ran into a nurse who had just finished her shift. I took a moment to thank her for what she does. She seemed surprised and was very appreciative…”

George Continues: “One of the main reasons our military, law enforcement, and fire service put everything on the line for others is they know they have the world’s best medical professionals ready to care for them — or bring them back if necessary. The Grass Valley Area CHP thanks all our medical personnel for what they do, what they potentially are about to deal with, and their service in the future. They risk everything for everyone, and they are the front line in our current situation…”

Yubadocs Urgent Care received a welcome surprise from Byers Enterprises, Inc.: 33 scarce N95 masks. Yubadocs Medical Director Dr. Roger Hicks says the masks are vital to help keep open his clinic and others like it. “With the fire hose of coronavirus-related information coming at us seven days a week, health care providers are doing everything possible to continue to serve the community. It’s wonderful to know community leaders such as Byers care enough to help.” Says Ray Byers, Jr., “We hope anyone who has Personal Protective Equipment donates it to medical providers. We need our doctors, nurses and first responders, so let’s ‘Pay It Forward’..”

Can Kickers Can maintain social distancing, enjoy fresh air and lots of laughter, all while getting welcome exercise. Good friends from Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park recently started playing the kids’ game, Kick-the-Can, and the group is growing. The young-at-heart seniors wanted to spend time together outdoors while sequestered at home, but no one had a ball to kick around — hence, the can. “Several other neighbors have become regular spectators and enjoy the game as much as we do,” says Barbara Sindorf. “What a great way to decrease our anxiety about the coronavirus for a while…”

Locals Look Forward to it every spring, because the Crystal Hermitage Tulip Garden at Ananda Village boasts 17,000 tulips and other blossoming spring flowers. This year the buds’ breath-taking beauty is closed to the public. But Mother Nature and Father Technology have teamed together to bring you the tulip watch, and beginning next month, a virtual garden tour at http://www.crystalhermitage.org…

When This Is Over, let’s plan NevCo’s biggest St. Patrick’s Easter de Mayo of July party ever…

A Unique Promotion. April’s Garden Center at A to Z Supply boasts the “No Bull Steer Manure” sale this weekend. What does it say about our humble hamlet that the store has to limit customers to 30 bags apiece…

A Final Shopping Note: Please look for the WIC symbol on grocery labels. The WIC designation means those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women Infants and Children may only use their benefits on those specific brands and products. As some supplies dwindle, please choose a different brand without the WIC label when possible…

Something to Consider. Nobel Prize-winning physicist, chemist and researcher Marie Curie (1867-1934) advised, “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less…”

