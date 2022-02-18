Lorraine’s Lowdown: Valentine’s surprise

Don Daniels Believed he was attending a NevCo Horsemen’s Club Valentine’s Day Hoedown. Don realized the party was his 80th birthday celebration when dozens of friends and family hollered “Surprise!” A BBQ dinner, live music, and tales of Don’s adventures followed. One story involved Don and his wife Anita waaay back when they first met as teenagers. At a gymkhana speed event competition, Don and Anita decided to enter the Rescue Race. Astride his galloping steed, Don raced to the end of the arena. There, Anita waited for Don to pull her up and onto the back of the saddle for the sprint back to the finish line. Ooops, Wardrobe Malfunction! Don ripped off her shirt as he helped Anita vault onto the horse. Undeterred, the dynamic duo won the race. They’ve been married 59 years…

Lorraine Jewett

Don Was a Founding Member of NevCo Horsemen in 1950 during his high school days, and was Reserve Champion CA State Champion Boy Western Rider two years in a row. He later competed in amateur rodeo events. Outside the arena, Don says, “My favorite job was serving as a California Highway Patrol traffic officer. Then I opened my own business, and I’m still a licensed private investigator…”

A Group of Good Friends decided to have a Clam Chowder Throwdown at halftime of the Super Bowl. Seven brought their best and competition was fierce. Bribery! Collusion! Ultimately, guests completed the blind tasting, voted secret ballots, and a champion was crowned. When presented with the stately trophy, Roxanne Miller admitted she had purchased her clam chowder entry from Cirino’s at Main Street. Technically, Roxanne had not broken any rules since no rules had been established. She later gifted her championship trophy to Jerry Cirino, who now proudly displays it at his restaurant…

Lorraine Jewett

While Most Clam Chowder Throwdown Contenders spent the morning dicing, blending, and incessantly stirring — at least one repetitive motion injury was reported and the chef placed on the injured reserve list — a single, underachieving competitor arrived just moments before the voting. Randy Young — of Youngs Carpet One infamy — presented his clam chowder. In a can. Unopened. He explained, “At least I left the can in the sun to warm it…”

From the Washington Post’s Mensa Invitational, in which readers add, subtract or change one letter in a word and supply a new definition. “Dopeler effect: The tendency of stupid ideas to seem smarter when they come at you rapidly…”

The Number$ Are In. More than 150 runners and walkers joined the Resolve2Run community building 5K &10K event to raise money for the Chicago Park School PTA, Chicago Park 4-H Club, and Peardale-Chicago Park Firefighters Association. About $15,000 in donations was raised for worthy causes: the ChiPark PTA is buying books for the school library and helping students whose family homes burned in the River Fire. In addition to providing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to those who lost homes in the River Fire, the 4-H Club will offer scholarships and equipment for member projects. And the Firefighters Association is purchasing equipment it needs, as well as assisting homeowners affected by the River Fire and post-Christmas snowstorm…

From left, Chief Jim Bierwagen of the Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Department, Chicago Park 4-H Club member Juliana Ramey, Chicago Park School Principal Katie Kohler, and Christopher Plumb of Intero Real Estate Services, celebrate the successful return of Resolve2Run. Intero was a major sponsor of this year’s fundraiser.

Submitted to The Union

Save the Dates. Local torch singer Lorraine Gervais will host a series of cabaret shows featuring conversations with other professional singers from different musical backgrounds, including soul, classical, Americana, and jazz. “For each show, my guest and I will talk a bit about our music lives, have a cocktail or three, sing, and maybe even share some stuff we’ve never performed in public before,” says Lorraine, who will serve as producer, emcee, interviewer and performer. She and her guests will celebrate the music of Sara Vaughan, Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday, Sade, Etta James, Dolly Parton and others. “That’s why I’m calling this ‘The Icon Series,’” Lorraine says. Performances are March 13, May 15, Oct. 2 and Dec. 4 at the Center for the Arts…

Local singer Lorraine Gervais will host a series of cabaret shows at the Center for the Arts featuring conversations and performances with other professional singers backed by Gervais’ band.

Submitted to The Union

Windows on Our World. Arnold Goldberg, the Lamp Doctor of Illumination lighting sales and repair company, says his new location brings in more customers than any other since he opened his business in 1989. “It’s the big windows,” explains Arnold. He moved his biz from the Holiday Center to 1451 E. Main St. last summer. “Walk-in traffic has quadrupled,” Arnold says, “even though this location has half the space.” Arnold credits the gi-normous picture windows that face Main Street, and the fact he keeps his lighting displays turned on 24/7. “They don’t use much electricity,” says Arnold, “because almost all the bulbs are LED’s…”

Arnold Goldberg, Lamp Doctor and owner of Illumination lighting company, says his new location on Main Street attracts more customers than any other since he opened his business 33 years ago.

Lorraine Jewett

It’s an Engineering Marvel. The Escalera StairCAT is a high-tech hand cart with large wheels, small adjustable/revolving/rotating wheels, and a track like a crawler tractor. Kerry Fordyce has used one for years in his job as an appliance deliveryman for Hills Flat Lumber. Bulky and heavy deliveries? No problem. Kerry appreciates its versatility and electric fingertip controls, but Kerry admits, “I’m waiting for the day when I sit in the truck while a robot uses that hand truck to move the appliances…”

Hills Flat Lumber employees James Tillotson, left, and Kerry Fordyce move bulky appliances with ease thanks to the engineering marvel called the Escalera StairCAT.

Lorraine Jewett

“Gratitude Unlocks the Fullness of Life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.” ― Melody Beattie (1948 – ), American author of self-help books…

