Lorraine’s Lowdown: Two great things that go great together

A Series of Two-fers for you to enjoy this week:

They Share a Mandate and Mission, and now they share an office. The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Grass Valley Downtown Association are uniting forces and resources. It’s not a merger. But under an 18-month agreement signed by both the chamber and GVDA boards of directors, the chamber will manage the GVDA organization and the chamber’s Executive Director Robin Davies will guide both entities. The chamber office at 128 E. Main St. is the new hub for all marketing, event programming, beautification projects, and related functions, and the former GVDA office on Neal Street will become dedicated restrooms for downtown GeeVee…

Ribbon cuttings are a common celebration arranged by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, which last week joined forces with the Grass Valley Downtown Association.

Submitted to The Union

“We’re Moving in Together, but we’re not getting married,” explains Robin. “It’s like the 18-month partnership agreement is a prenuptial contract and this is our engagement party. It’s exciting to see how everyone really enjoys working with each other. There is excitement around the table as we talk about what we can accomplish together…”

***

Jeff Peach Has Been Named Volunteer of the Year by the Friends of Banner Mountain Firewise Community (http://www.BannerMountain.org ). Jeff and his wife Gale have lived on Banner Mountain since 1985, and raised three sons on their 70-acre property. Jeff is a defensible space advisor in charge of communication for his own FBM Firewise Community, as well as all 72 member chapters of NevCo’s Coalition of Firewise Communities. “Jeff is one of the community stalwarts who often works on behalf of the community without being recognized,” says FBM President Ed Sylvester. “One of the good guys..!”

Friends of Banner Mountain Firewise Community Volunteer of the Year Jeff Peach serves not only as a defensive space advisor in charge of communications, he performs with the Celtic-themed band Three Times Through (http://www.ThreeTimesThrough.com ). Band members, from left, Jeff Peach, Margie Mirken, Gale Peach, and Greg Mirken play old and new music with hammered dulcimer, bodhran, concertina, mandolin, bouzouki, banjo, fiddle and guitar.

Submitted to The Union

Jeff Grew Up in the Woods of New England, where he learned to love the abundant trees. “Living in California forests now, I have learned about the relationship between fire and healthy forests,” Jeff says. “Bottom line, we need to reduce the fuel loads in our forests. Love your trees, just don’t love them to death…”

***

Didn’t the Dutch Bros. Coffee Store that opened last April turn out well? We can thank Millennium Planning and Engineering. In fact, the local land planning and civil engineering company was thanked by the Engineer’s Association of NevCo when the association presented both the 2021 Project of the Year and Engineer of the Year awards to Millennium (http://www.MillenniumPE.com ). Engineer of the Year went to Millennium Principal Engineer and CFO Michelle Layshot. Michelle and staff engineer Lillian Sparks led the design and engineering efforts for the Dutch Bros project…

From left, Millennium Planning and Engineering company’s Rob Wood; Rich Peevers, with the Engineer’s Association of Nevada County; Millennium’s Michelle Layshot and Lillian Sparks; Engineer’s Association’s Jordan Graham; and Millennium’s Eric Crabb.

Submitted to The Union

“Millennium Was Responsible for site permitting and entitlements, civil design, and stormwater control for the project,” says Rich Peevers with the Engineer’s Association. “Dutch Bros, the city of Grass Valley, and Millennium were able to acquire the property, permit the project, and complete site improvements and construction in just over a year. This is a great example of all of the stakeholders making a project happen on a tight timeline…”

***

Rachel Conrad Has the Beat. And she needs it for her jobs as drummer in the bands “Jaded Blue” and “Shaky Ground.” “I chose percussion in fifth grade band because it meant I could just carry sticks around instead of a whole instrument case,” says Rachel. She says female drummers are a minority, but their true dearth isn’t known. “Since a listener wouldn’t know strictly from audio recordings if the drummer is a woman, it adds to the obscurity…”

“Shaky Ground” band leader and singer Jerry Earwood, center, says the band’s new drummer Rachel Conrad is amazing. Conrad, who recently joined the band, has been playing drums since she was a child.

Lorraine Jewett

Shaky Ground Band Leader and Singer Jerry Earwood says Rachel is “amazing.” When his band’s drummer had a health crisis, Jerry invited Rachel to a rehearsal and she showed everyone how well she could play. Jerry adds, “Rachel came back to a second rehearsal and she had a stack of papers on which she had charted 44 songs, basically our entire planned song list.” She got the job…

Accomplished drummer Rachel Conrad, who performs locally with two popular bands, chose percussion in fifth grade music class because she could carry drum sticks instead of a bulky instrument case.

Lorraine Jewett

***

Ann Westling — the voice of the Forest Service during forest fires in the Tahoe National Forest for many years — is loving retirement. Ann worked for the Forest Service for 36 years, not only as public information officer, but also on assignment at events such as the oil spill in Valdez, Alaska. She was often quoted in this newspaper and interviewed on KNCO radio before retiring in 2013. “At first, it was tough getting used to being retired,” Ann admits. “But then I took a class in digital photography, bought a camera, joined the Nevada County Camera Club, and I was hooked…”

As a member of the Nevada County Camera Club, Ann Westling is usually on the other side of the camera, but she posed for this photo with her two dogs at the sand dunes near Florence, Oregon.

Submitted to The Union

Ann Bought a Travel Trailer, and has since combined her love of travel and photography. “The longest trip I’ve taken was in 2019 driving the AlCan Highway to Alaska and back for over 8,000 miles,” she says. “Retirement has been filled with so much learning! The most difficult has been how to hook up, pull, and back a trailer…”

***

Honest Abe Had a Sense of Humor. “If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?” – Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), American lawyer and statesman who served as the 16th president of the United States…

Put your best face forward and share your news at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com