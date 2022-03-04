Lorraine’s Lowdown: Truckin’ to the front page

You Read Here About Anne King and boyfriend Jim Lewis rushing to the Roseville Surgery Center at 5 a.m., and their car broke down. After many frantic moments, a stranger saved the day. Anne and Jim were transported to the surgery center by Ron Parks, a long haul trucker from Goldsboro, NC. I shared the news of Ron’s heroic rescue with his hometown newspaper, and I checked in with him this week. “I was all over the front page and received so many phone calls!” Ron says. “My daughter, who is a fourth-grade school teacher, hung up copies of the newspaper in her classroom, the library, and the school bulletin board. The principal read the story, and now I’m scheduled to meet with city officials.” There may be an honorary key to the city of Goldsboro in Ron’s future…

North Carolina trucker Ron Parks, left, who rescued Anne King when she was stranded on Interstate 80, made front page news in his hometown Goldsboro News-Argus newspaper.

Submitted to The Union

Ron Asked How Anne is doing, and I told him her hip surgery was a success. He was more interested in Anne’s wellbeing than the accolades he has received for his random act of kindness. “Everybody was talking about me for a minute,” Ron laughed. “It was a great experience, but next time I help someone, I’m going to ask them not to tell anyone…”

Music in the Mountains unveils details of its 2022 SummerFest at a free launch party at The Center for the Arts 5 p.m. March 11 (RSVP at MusicInTheMountains.org ). Among SummerFest highlights: a June 18 catered dinner with a performance by the Quartet San Francisco, July 1 movie concert as the MIM orchestra plays the score from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, and July 9 concert with a “Brass, Brats and Brews” BBQ at the fairgrounds. International fiddle legend and local favorite Alasdair Fraser will be the soloist for “A Trip to the Highlands,” Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony with the MIM orchestra June 29. “Will there be kilts at this performance?” teases MIM Marketing and Donor Services Manager Hilary Hodge. “One can only hope..!”

Alasdair Fraser will be the soloist for “A Trip to the Highlands” and Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony with the Music in the Mountains orchestra during SummerFest.

Submitted to The Union

Offering Help to those who need it, when they need it, even if they don’t yet know they need it. That was the cornerstone of Anita Bagwell’s 35-year career in education. As a teacher and administrator, Anita helped students who, for example, didn’t understand the value of a high school diploma until it was almost out of reach. She has worked at continuation high schools, adult education, and even juvenile hall. Anita’s retirement was celebrated at a party attended by 100 friends, family, and coworkers, where she graciously thanked the people she worked with at a half dozen education sites. “Leveraging teams of great educators to serve the underserved in the name of public education has been a worthy challenge and the endeavor of my career,” says Anita. “Each student is so worth it…!”

Anita Bagwell, shown here with staff and volunteers from Western Sierra YouthBuild, is retiring after 35 years in education. From left, Roger and Rowena Gastineau, Bagwell, Eli and Amie Ferrier, and Kristian and Tracy Hockinson.

Submitted to The Union

This Year’s Middle School Creative Writing Tournament featured fun prompts such as, “You discover a secret door in your home. What happens next?” The best of the best writers — 18 seventh- and eighth-graders from 12 schools — were chosen to represent their schools in the countywide competition. As judged by a panel of former teachers, the winners of the 2022 Creative Writing Competition are — 7th grade: first place: Wilder McGrew, Nevada City School of the Arts; second place: Lena Cooke, Forest Lake Christian; and third place: Scarlett Uhlig, Uhlig Academy Homeschool. 8th grade: first place: Ruby Makoutz, Twin Ridges; second place: Eleni Keriotis, Grass Valley Charter School; and third place: Josh Theim, Forest Charter School…

Ruby Makoutz, a student at Twin Ridges School, placed first among eighth-grade students entered in the Nevada County Schools Creative Writing Competition. A judge praised Makoutz’s entry with the comment, “The author has written a great story about the rewards that come to a young person who, surrounded by peer conformity, imagines a way to be their own person.”

Submitted to The Union

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay, left, congratulates Wilder McGrew, a student at Nevada City School of the Arts. McGrew placed first among seventh-grade students entered in the Nevada County Schools Creative Writing Competition. A judge commended McGrew’s entry: “All the elements of the story are quite impressive for a seventh-grade writer.”

Submitted to The Union

From the Washington Post’s Mensa Invitational, in which readers add, subtract or change one letter in a word and supply a new definition: “Inoculatte – To take coffee intravenously when you are running late…”

Fishing with Denis is a popular column in these pages, but an even more fun day for this reporter was Fishing with Colin. Colin is Denis Peirce’s 27-year-old son with Down Syndrome, who enjoys days on the water while wearing his favorite superhero outfits. Colin’s loving smile shone brightly and his infectious laughter echoed across Bullards Bar during a recent daylong fishing expedition. When Colin tires of casting, he asks to exit the boat and scampers up the banks of the lake. We giggled together as we virtually “skied” down the loose decomposed granite back to the water. Colin’s favorite moments of a day fishing with dad? Piloting the boat to the ramp, including a show of speed and fun serpentines…

Colin Peirce, left, is Denis Peirce’s 27-year-old son, who loves a day on the lake with his famous fishing father.

Lorraine Jewett

During many years of fishing with his father Denis Peirce, right, an angling expert whose column is featured in The Union, Colin Peirce has learned to expertly pilot the family boat.

Lorraine Jewett

Pro Tips for Open Burning to get rid of excess vegetation intelligently and considerately: Have a hose and shovel on hand. Add material as needed to keep your pile burning hot and clean. It’s illegal to burn piles that are mainly leaves or pine needles. Anything man-made is prohibited (painted/treated wood, furniture, plastic). Only natural vegetation may be burned, and it may not be hauled from one property to another for burning. You must check if it’s a permissive burn day (530-274-7928 or visit http://www.myairdistrict.com and click on “Outdoor Burn Day Status.”) You can’t burn in GeeVee or NevCity city limits. “And remember,” says Sam Longmire, air pollution control specialist with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, “if your smoke looks like it might be impacting your neighbor, there is no shame in putting out the fire and waiting for a better day to burn…”

There Is Quite the Buzz about NevCo’s newest thrift store, the merger of Hospice of the Foothills’ NevCity and GeeVee stores now located at 840 E. Main St. Parents and grandparents may want to visit the extensive Kids’ Clothing, Games and Toys department, where some items are offered “NWT” or New With Tags…

Nevada County’s newest thrift store, operated by Hospice of the Foothills, features a large “Kids’ Clothing, Games and Toys” department.

Submitted to The Union

“Life Is Hard. After all, it kills you.” – Katharine Hepburn (1907-2003), American film, stage, and television actress…

Help make life a little less hard by sharing happy news at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com