Lorraine’s Lowdown: Tree police bring law and decor

To Protect and Serve, Repair and Redecorate. GeeVee Police Chief Alex Gammelgard noticed one of the decorative Christmas trees in the downtown promenade had fallen over and was literally resting on its laurels. Alex reassembled the white, lighted tree with help from officer John Herrera, thereby returning law and décor to the corner of Mill and Neal streets…

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, left, repairs and resurrects a decorative Christmas tree with help from officer John Herrera, thereby returning law and décor to the downtown promenade.



Jesse Wilson is throwing his hat — and his heart — in the ring. NevCo supervisors appointed him district attorney in June, and thus Jesse began leading the office in which he began his legal career in 2010 as an intern. Shortly after Jesse was admitted to the California State Bar in 2012, he was hired as a full-time Nevada County deputy district attorney. Fast-forward six years: Jesse was named 2018 Nevada County Prosecutor of the Year. “Yes, I want to advance the changes I’ve initiated, such as finding the right balance between prosecuting criminals and getting help for lawbreakers who would benefit from other services and programs,” Jesse tells me. “But my principal goal is helping make this community I love the best it can be…”

Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson, who seeks to retain his position in the June 2022 primary election, was greeted by thumbs up from two of his children while selecting a Christmas tree. Wilson is married and the father of three energetic young boys.

Submitted to The Union

An Enthusiastic Crowd cheered as Floyd Pepper, bass player for the Electric Mayhem Band, ascended to the heavens in a plastic guitar attached to a gi-normous helium balloon. The tradition of Li’l Town launching a Muppet into the stratosphere began in 2011. It has continued in honor of Poison Bob, an eccentric town of Washington local who passed away in 2014. WASA, the Washington Aeronautics and Space Administration team (Merv Lee and daughter Amy Lee), conducted another festive, flawless launch. The event raises money for Hospice of the Foothills with donations from people purchasing ball caps and commemorative pins, but its primary mission is to bring everyone together for a frivolous post-Thanksgiving, music- and love-filled party…

Electric Mayhem Band guitarist Floyd was snugly packed in a plastic guitar case for last week’s annual Muppet Launch by the town of Washington. A pin featuring Floyd’s likeness, right, was sold as a fundraiser for Hospice of the Foothills.

Lorraine Jewett

The Helium Balloon whisking away a Muppet each year eventually bursts and its cargo plummets to Earth, yet none of the comedic puppet astronauts have even been found…

WASA, the Washington Aeronautics and Space Administration team of Merv Lee and daughter Amy Hibler (orange shirts), conducted another festive, flawless launch at the Washington overlook.

Lorraine Jewett

Dr. Teeth, lead singer of the Electric Mayhem Band held aloft by 10-year-old Gertie Novak of Oakland, was voted by audience applause to be the 2022 Muppet launched into space.

Lorraine Jewett

Talented Muralist Nikila Badua has wrapped up work on the mural she painted on the back wall of TriCounties Bank in downtown GeeVee. Nikila says the next step is adding attractive landscaping and special signage: QR codes (those square, two-dimensional barcodes that are machine-readable optical labels) that allow visitors to learn about the mural and its meanings…

Muralist Nikila Badua finishes her work on a mural on the back wall of TriCounties Bank in downtown Grass Valley.

Lorraine Jewett

Kim Pedley Is Selling whimsical angel ornaments this Christmas season. Kim makes each angel by hand using a two-hole button for a tiny face, and adding ribbon, lace, tulle, and feathers. “Their wings are made of vintage velvet leaves from the 1950-60s that were used to make corsages and hats,” says Kreative Kim. A clip pin on the back makes each $8 angel perfect for use as ornaments, decorative lapel pins, hat flairs, gift tags, place cards, or wine glass markers. Kim sells the angels while working her day job at Rare Earth Landscape Materials 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday….

It takes Kim Pedley nearly an hour to create each of her hand-crafted angel ornaments. She sells the angels while working her day job at Rare Earth Landscape Materials. When in season, Pedley also sells bountiful bouquets grown in her flower garden.

Lorraine Jewett

Rodger Rollings has stepped down — literally off the ladder — after 45 years of affixing decorative boughs and holiday bows to NevCity lamp posts and buildings. Rodger retired last month at 81 years old. “I live on the San Juan Ridge and we ran out of pine trees on our property,” quips Rodger. He and partner William Pynchon fell trees or had them felled, limbed them, and then made garlands and wreaths for the NevCity Chamber office, plus swags for lamp posts. Rodger says, “I did it so tourists and residents could experience what a real Christmas is in Nevada City…”

Members of Boy Scout Troop 24 were eager students of mentor Rodger last week, and the scouts learned how to make and mount the various boughs, garlands, and wreaths going forward. For their hard work, the troop received a donation from the NevCity Chamber, plus gift certificates from Treats Ice Cream. Troop 24 also held a reverent flag retirement ceremony last month, during which unserviceable flags were destroyed with respectful and honorable rites…

Members of Boy Scout Troop 24 have volunteered to make and install the various boughs, garlands, and wreaths that make Nevada City festive for the holidays.

Submitted to The Union

Boy Scout Troop 24 held a reverent flag retirement ceremony, destroying unserviceable flags according to respectful and honorable rites.

Submitted to The Union

And Finally, Community Kudos to Robinson Enterprises for donating pine boughs and a 20-foot tall Christmas tree erected at Robinson Plaza, the NevCity public space named in 1999 to honor longtime city manager Beryl P. Robinson, Jr…

You Can’t Keep a Good Building Down. The two-story building at 416 Broad St. in NevCity is being rebuilt. The structure was a total loss and nearly collapsed in a January arson fire. The new building will house downstairs one of the businesses displaced by the fire, and the upstairs will be a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. Siteline Architecture designed the building and is acting as construction manager for the construction. “It is essentially being rebuilt to look similar to the old building and other historic buildings in the area,” says Richard Baker of Siteline Architecture, whose parents Ken and Kay own the property. “We’re adding a few new touches such as a front porch, and we are using all local subcontractors and material suppliers…”

Buildings at 416, left, and 414 Broad St. are being rebuilt after a January fire. Both property owners plan to ensure the new structures complement the historic look and feel of Nevada City.

Lorraine Jewett

The Building Next Door at 414 Broad St. is also being rebuilt after it was destroyed in that same fire. Steve Levy, an electronic engineer, moved to the area in 1980. Recently he retired and joined forces with his son Cooper, an RF electronics engineer. The two have plans to upgrade the single-family home to current building codes, adding solar panels and an interior sprinkler system. They plan to do much of the work themselves. “We will retain the building’s historic look and feel,” says Steve. “For example, the windows were an odd shape, and we’ll keep that look. Construction will take a while, and we plan to begin in earnest in the spring…”

This two-story professional office building at 416 Broad St. in Nevada City had to be demolished following an arson fire in January.

Submitted to The Union

A 1952 Mercury Monterey won best of show at the last “Community Shines” Classic Car series. Ken and JoAnn Basile bought the Mercury at a Carson City auction during the 2011 Hot August Nights car extravaganza. Ken didn’t do much to restore the interior, but went all out on the engine. Lanny Netz did most of the work, putting in a new engine, transmission, power steering, air conditioning, and heater. “I got stupid with all the chrome,” admits Ken. “The alternator, valve covers, air cleaner and everything under the hood except the block is chrome. All that chrome doesn’t make it run any better, but it sure looks good.” In 10 years, Ken and JoAnn have put only 11,000 miles on the new engine, which included a trip to Utah. All the other miles were logged driving the Mercury from the Basile home in Penn Valley to car shows…

Ken and JoAnn Basile bought their 1952 Mercury Monterey in 2011 and the vintage automobile has since won many prestigious honors at car shows.

Submitted to The Union

“Whoever Said Money Can’t Buy Happiness didn’t know where to shop.” – Gertrude Stein (1874-1946), American novelist, poet, playwright, and art collector…

Happiness begets happiness when you send joyful news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com