Lorraine’s Lowdown: Time for some random kindness

It Took 60 Years, but the daughter Cindy Grubbs gave up for adoption when she was a 16-year-old unwed mother found her, thanks to Ancestry.com. The result was an emotional — and large — family get-together when Cindy’s “new” daughter Amanda traveled from New York to visit Cindy here in NevCo and Cindy’s other daughter Alycia in Roseville. Cindy’s sons and their families, grand kids, even a great-grandson gathered to welcome Amanda, who brought along her adult son Matt. Amanda also brought 8 pounds of Maine lobster, because that’s Cindy’s favorite. (The travelers were stopped by TSA because the packages of frozen lobster looked like drugs!) “This was a wonderful miracle for us and I’m sure there are others out there who would hope for the same outcome if they only knew how to proceed,” says Cindy. “I would love if others could benefit from this experience by submitting their DNA to Ancestry.com…”

Amanda Hibner of Huntington, New York, second from left, met the family she had never known because she was given up for adoption as a baby. Her “new” siblings are Steve Mann of Phoenix, left, Alycia Frausto of Roseville, and Ted Evans of Sacramento, far right. Her mother, Cindy Grubbs, not shown, is a resident of Nevada County.

Submitted to The Union

Experiences Such As Cindy and Amanda’s can be life-changing on many levels. Amanda’s doctor was elated to receive family health history, which is important to adoptees. It’s also interesting that Cindy and Amanda lived strangely parallel lives. “I majored in animal husbandry, Amanda in veterinary science,” explains Cindy. “We both later got into legal-criminal justice fields. She’s a paralegal and we are both notaries public. I was a legal secretary for the district attorney, as was Amanda…”

A Record Number of Trucks delivered 75 cords of firewood to NevCo seniors last Saturday, thanks in part to volunteers from Twin Cities Church. Today, Gold Country Senior Services welcomes the help of Anew Day/Random Acts of Kindness volunteers, plus athletic and cheer teams from local high schools. Everyone is welcome from 9 a.m. to noon today — especially those with trucks and/or trailers — to help deliver firewood to seniors from the piles stored at 12503 Brunswick Road. No need to sign up, just show up. Deliveries are the final step of the Senior Firewood Program that provides firewood and extra warmth to low-income seniors. Other dedicated volunteers cut and split firewood year-round to prepare for three days of deliveries each year. The final delivery day is Nov. 6…

A record number of trucks delivered 75 cords of firewood as part of the Gold Country Senior Services Senior Firewood Program last Saturday.

Submitted to The Union

Weekly Witticism from my Uncle Darryl: “Firewood is so versatile, it heats us every time we use it — when we cut it, buck it, split it, haul it, stack it, and lastly when we burn it…”

Aloha Spirit Out on the Trails. Dominique Del Chiaro loves both Hawaii and NevCo, and has lived in both places. She’s a student of hula and also loves hiking, so it isn’t surprising that the Cedar Ridge resident sometimes treats others to impromptu hula performances in wilderness settings. “Nearly two years ago, I wanted to summit Mount Whitney and invited some of my hula sisters to go with me,” recalls Dominique. “I brought along a little speaker, and we did a hula at the top of Whitney.” She and her friends call themselves the Hula Hikers. When she’s not at her job as manager of a wellness program, Dominique enjoys hiking adventures — she just returned from a trek in Lake Tahoe’s Desolation Wilderness. And yes, she danced a few hulas. “It’s all about honoring all aspects of nature, and hula is such a lovely way of expressing my appreciation and awe…”

Dominique Del Chiaro sometimes treats hikers to impromptu hula performances in wilderness settings.

Submitted to The Union

To Retire Is to Surrender. So believes 74-year-old Dan Reinhart, who has lived in NevCity for more than four decades. Dan is a professional stonemason who creates sculptural art and functional forms using rocks and boulders weighing up to 100 pounds. Dan served in the U.S. Army for two years, including a stint in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. He’s a stonemason with ethics — he won’t touch fake rock or cultured stone. “Real rock is authentic and has an ancient history, often with old drill marks from the mining days,” says Dan. “It’s humbling to be another stonemason, reusing stones that another mason hewn into shape 130 years ago. It reminds me that I’m just a blip in time…”

Dan Reinhart, who has lived in Nevada City for more than four decades, is a professional stonemason who creates sculptural art and functional forms using rocks and boulders weighing up to 100 pounds.

Submitted to The Union

Dan’s Masonry Work graces the Pioneer Park band shell, Pine Street Bridge abutments, Nevada City Winery’s barrel room, and walls, stairways, fireplaces and pizza ovens at dozens of homes. Dan enjoys his family, gardens, chickens, and bees — all while working full time (http://www.DanReinhartMasonry.com ). “I’ve got a kind of momentum and enthusiasm going that I probably wouldn’t feel if I retired,” Dan admits. “It’s really a matter of wanting to remain useful and relevant, and maybe inspire others to do the same…”

Dan Reinhart’s masonry work graces walls and stairways such as this one at a private Grass Valley residence. Reinhart’s stone artistry is also visible at the Pioneer Park band shell, Pine Street Bridge abutments, and Nevada City Winery’s barrel room.

Lorraine Jewett

Hearts for Service. Yolanda Willigas has loved volunteering with MOMs on the Mountain for 15 years, but last month the hiking fundraiser for the NevCity Schools Foundation was canceled because of lingering wildfire smoke. Instead, on the weekend the MOMs event was scheduled, Yolanda offered to help with the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club’s 30th Annual Gold Country Duck Race. The Rotary fundraiser was based at the Mimi Simmons/Century 21 Cornerstone Realty offices on Deer Creek. “I asked Mimi if she would like help with the Duck Race, and together we started preparing homemade street tacos with all the fixings Friday night to feed Duck Race volunteers on Sunday,” says Yolanda. Mimi adds, “We were thrilled with Yolanda’s gesture, so our Rotary Club donated money to the MOMs fundraiser even though it was canceled. And, we may even have a new Rotary member…!”

Yolanda Willigas, left, and Mimi Simmons prepared a Mexican fiesta for volunteers at the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club’s 30th Annual Gold Country Duck Race.

Submitted to The Union

Talent on Display. Bartenders Travis Parsley and Logan Greenwald at Lola’s in the National Hotel sometimes treat guests to synchronized mixology exhibitions that would make Tom Cruise’s character proud in the movie “Cocktail”…

Bartenders Travis Parsley, left, and Logan Greenwald at the National Hotel enjoy mixing drinks and entertaining guests.

Lorraine Jewett

“I Dream of a Better Tomorrow, where chickens can cross the road and not be questioned about their motives.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, abolitionist and poet…

Don’t be chicken – I won’t question your motives when you send happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com