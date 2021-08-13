Lorraine’s Lowdown: Time for raising fun
Bart Riebe, inducted this year into the NevCo Fair Hall of Fame for his decades of support for the fairgrounds, cannot help but do good deeds. His instincts once propelled him to join a chase resembling Spain’s running of the bulls, but on a smaller scale. “I had just finished working at a Treat Street booth and was standing off to the side,” Bart recalls. “A steer went bolting down the street with FFA guys chasing it, so I joined in. I probably didn’t help much, but I sure saw a lot of people diving out of the way…”
Chicago Park School survived the River Fire, and NevCo Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay and Chicago Park School District Superintendent Katie Kohler trekked to the campus to confirm that fact. Seeing fire equipment staged in the parking lot, Katie and Scott opened the school gym and restrooms to allow hard-working firefighters access to a few basic necessities. “We were so happy to see our amazing school still standing,” says Katie. “We will forever be grateful to the men and women who saved our school..!”
Weekly Witticism: Don’t Irritate Old People. The older they get, the less “Life in Prison” is a deterrent…
“Building Community” Was the Theme of the BBQ fundraiser that raised nearly $6,000 for a proposed Penn Valley Community Center to be constructed on five acres at 10592 Spenceville Road. The $2 million, 10,000-square-foot community center will house a commercial kitchen, theater, green rooms, banquet room, two state-of-the-art business hub meeting rooms, two outdoor pavilions with portable stages, and a community garden supported by nonprofits such as Sierra Harvest and the Food Bank of Nevada County. The building will resemble a large barn. “The design of this community center fits our personality here in Penn Valley,” says Fourth District Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek. “This will be a hub that brings us all together…”
The BBQ Fundraiser, held at the Penn Valley ranch of Gladys Martines, offered something for everyone. Reggie Hall, infamous for years of entertaining throngs of admirers at the Tack Room, made the trip from South Lake Tahoe and enticed guests to kick up their heels on the dance floor. Dinner was catered by Amy and Shawn Forrest of Forrest Ranch BBQ. Bull Mastiff Brewing served up beer and hard cider, and the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce sold non-alcoholic beverages. Local businesses donated raffle and auction items. There were spirited games of cornhole (I demand a rematch!). Community Center Foundation President Frank Goss reports old-timers and newcomers alike enjoyed the event. “There have been efforts over the past 20 years to build a community center,” says Frank, “and this time it’s going to happen…!”
NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon tells me she plans to run for reelection next year. Candidate filing starts in the spring and the election is June 7. Shannan says she feels supported by the community, and in turn, she plans to continue to serve as the county’s top law enforcement officer…
More Than 300 Chicken Dinners were served at the annual BBQ fundraiser for Li’l Town’s Fire Department. Dinner ticket sales, plus raffle and auction proceeds, totaled nearly $8,000. Organizers want to thank NevCity’s SPD Market (especially Matt in meat and Josh in produce!), River Rest Resort, Little Town Campground, Washington Hotel, Washington General Store, Diego’s Restaurant, Lyla Tracy (the hand-crafted gold jewelry was stunning), Bette Gross (another fabulous quilt), Jacques and Sumaya Korkis (hundreds of ears of corn and dinner rolls), Mike Gray (that’s a massive smoker), countless generous others, and the entire Washington Fire Department and its Auxiliary, which can husk corn as well as they extinguish fires and fundraise…
Chicken Was Not the Only Thing smoking at the BBQ; smoke from the River and Dixie fires was in the air. “When it comes to raising money for a fire department,” says Washington Fire Department Chief Mike Stewart, “smoke in the air tends to lubricate people’s wallets…”
A Team of Seven Wildfire Prevention Education Specialists from the Florida Forest Service spent the past two weeks here meeting with rangers and staff of the Tahoe National Forest, as well as interacting with people who recreate in the TNF. “We talk to the public about various aspects of wildfire safety, such as properly extinguishing campfires, target shooting where a bullet won’t spark off rocks, and not parking in tall grasses during these dry conditions,” explains Team Leader Todd Chlanda. “Then those people share the information with friends and families.” (The federally funded team is not tasked with any aspect of vegetation or forest management…)
Todd’s Team of Experts visited dozens of TNF campgrounds and day use areas, and commended our local TNF rangers for their efforts to educate forest visitors. “The Tahoe has an abundance of recreational use,” Todd says. “Forests everywhere are busy because of the pandemic, and there are some new people who don’t know the ways of the woods. That’s why we must do everything we can to spread the word about fire safety…”
Bob Blancato Has the Creds. He is the executive director of the National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs, the organization that just donated $5,000 to Gold Country Senior Services to help the local nonprofit support its Meals on Wheels program. Bob made the trip here from Washington, D.C., to learn more about the needs of seniors living in rural areas like ours. He is also interested in the GCSS’s senior center planned for downtown. GCSS Executive Director Janeth Marroletti gave Bob a tour of GeeVee, which ended with an appreciation dinner at the Holbrooke Hotel. Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, a member of the state’s Master Plan on Aging Task Force, also attended the dinner. “The value of Gold Country Senior Services grows as challenges mount,” says Bob, “and they are a model agency…”
Bob Drove to GeeVee after attending a Senior Conference in Reno in the midst of Hot August Nights. Did he check out the vintage and antique cars? “It was hard to miss them,” Bob says. “I slowly followed the tail lights of a dozen of them all the way to Grass Valley…”
How Does Anyone Keep a Secret in a town as small as ours? John Lamb did it, pulling off a surprise 70th birthday party for his wife Janet. “He told me we were going to Tom and Arlene Dalldorf’s house for a glass of champagne and then we would go to a restaurant,” says Janet. “When we arrived, there were a lot more people than just Tom and Arlene. We hadn’t seen some of those friends since the pandemic started.” John says he was careful to invite only vaccinated friends…
“When Your Outgo Exceeds Your Income, your upkeep will be your downfall.” – Attributed to a World War II poster as well as Bill Earle (1919 – 1988), 20th Century American philosopher…
Go all out and send your bits of tid to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com
