Lorraine’s Lowdown: Time for Mardi Gras

Beads, Beads, and more beads. Let’s all join the fun this weekend at the Mardi Gras celebration in Nev City…

The King and Queen of tomorrow’s 2 p.m. Mardi Gras parade — Dave and Stacy Robinson — are newlyweds enjoying their forever honeymoon. Stacy Drake and Dave Robinson (owner of Dave’s Auto Repair) were married in March. The couple was scheduled to be King and Queen last year while engaged, but NevCity was blanketed in snow and Mardi Gras 2019 was cancelled…

Onyx Theatre General Manager Celine Negrete enjoyed her sixth visit to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT, where she saw cutting-edge films and met stars. She has great programming ideas for the Onyx, but she’s keeping mum until her favorite films are booked at her theater. “I was excited to see so many films directed by women and showcased at Sundance,” says Celine, who has been GM at the Onyx in NevCity for a decade. “They’ve been putting a lot of effort into gender parity with films directed by women, and this is the first year that was a significant part of my experience there…”

A Sell-out crowd of 300-plus crustacean lovers were all smiles at the 36th annual Sportsmen’s Club Crab Feed. After a shrimp buffet, guests were treated to all-you-can-eat clam chowder, salad, garlic bread, and crab. There was a silent auction, dancing to the live band Shaky Ground, and the usual shenanigans you’d expect when that many fun people fill the GeeVee Vets Hall. “We appreciate everyone who supports our club and the crab feed,” says event organizer Lee Mathews. “And we thank Nevada Union football players who helped serve and bus tables…”

Formed in 1880, the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club is the oldest club of its kind west of the Mississippi. Mark your calendars for the April 12 Trout Derby for kids 12 and under at the fairgrounds’ Lions Lake, and the July 19 45th annual Mac McNally Steak BBQ at the fairgrounds…

What Started Out as a YouTube video morphed into a mini-documentary about dedicated volunteers of Gold Country Community Services’ Senior Firewood Program. For 40 years, the program has provided firewood to low-income seniors who need it to heat their homes — 160 seniors at last count. The film premieres to the public 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Nevada Theater. Proceeds from $40 ticket sales (http://www.GoldCountryServices.org or 530-613-4541) benefit the Senior Firewood Program…

Kudos to Grass Valley Brewing Company and Nevada City Winery for offering free libations at the film premiere, and Eskaton Village, which will be serving complimentary, delicious appetizers…

The Beer Show on KVMR 89.5 celebrates its third anniversary! Tom Dalldorf and Mikail Graham are hosts; Mikail moved from engineer to co-host after Wesley Robertson passed away in a car accident two years ago. The Tuesday noon show celebrates all things near and dear to beer…

Sue Longan shares an exemplary customer service experience with Don Adams Antenna Satellite Services. Sue called the company, and although it was before opening hours, a staffer answered. Sue said her television remote wasn’t working, and a technician offered to deliver a new remote. Sue didn’t want to inconvenience him, so she drove to the store. The tech gave Sue a new remote with new batteries, and then labeled Sue’s old remote for use as a back-up — and he put new batteries in it, too. She was charged only $5. Sue, 83-years-young, says, “It’s no wonder I want to stay in this county until I go out feet first…”

Tacos for the Trip. American Legion Post 130 and its Auxiliary send a dozen high school juniors to Boys’ and Girls’ State program each year, and pay for the students’ stay at each week-long event. The HS juniors join 3,000 others from across the state to learn about government and what it takes to keep democracy alive. The Legion’s Taco Feed last week raised more than $1,000 for those worthy programs…

More Great Businesses have joined the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce: the California College of Ayurveda, celebrating its 25th year in NevCity this summer; Lori Jacobi Consulting, a wig specialist; Ross Hart and his impressive trophies and plaques at All Season Awards; Jessica Stinson and S&S Tree Service, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton of Yuba City; and Dean Barda with the financial services company Apple & Associates…

From Poet and Philosopher Robert Elmore: “That kindness shown gives others lift, shows life itself is such a gift. For when you help someone in need, a gift returns to you indeed…”

Give the gift of happy news at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.