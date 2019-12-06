Lorraine’s Lowdown: The season is here!

Grass Valley Police Captain Steve Johnson will be home for Christmas after spending 11 weeks at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. Steve was hand-picked to join 265 law enforcement professionals from 49 states and 35 other countries. Steve says, “I’ve learned so much! The training and networking with high-caliber law enforcement executives has been second-to-none. I look forward to bringing back and sharing with our department what I’ve learned, which will benefit our organization, and in turn, our community…”

Preserving Our Heritage is just one reason Cynthia “Cindi” Anderson offers when asked why she spent two years writing “From the Woods: True Tales of the Timber Industry” (available at Amazon). Cindi’s book profiles 21 timber men and women, the hard-working entrepreneurs who helped shape the western Nevada County landscape and economy since the 1850s. She interviewed 50 people and accumulated 1,500 photographs, so a second book and a coffee-table picture book are in the works. Says Cindi: “I’ve worked in sawmills and out in the woods for much of my life, so this topic is dear to me…”

The Live Christmas Tree in downtown GeeVee is the decorating masterpiece of Taylor Day, the city’s Community Services Analyst. With the aid of two helper elves, Taylor decorated the 15-foot tall tree and then flipped the switch at the tree-lighting ceremony. This is the third year the city has erected a live tree for the holidays, and when its reign is over, the tree will be planted somewhere to grow and flourish, probably somewhere near Condon Park…

You’ll Have Another Chance to see and pet the California Highway Patrol Clydesdales. Two of the Gentle Giants were guests at the first Cornish Christmas Celebration in downtown GeeVee, and they’ll make another appearance at the final Cornish Christmas event Dec. 20…

Our Fur Babies are beloved members of our families, and there is a new support group for those who have lost a cherished pet. Lake Wildwood resident Dick DeLisser is starting the group 2-3 p.m. Dec. 17, and then every third Tuesday of the month at the Hospice of the Foothills campus (http://www.HOFO.org). After Dick’s wife of 50 years, Julia, passed away after being cared for by Hospice, Dick’s dog Maggie was his comforting, constant companion. Dick and Maggie became a volunteer team with Hospice and Maggie received her support dog certification. Maggie died recently, and Dick is starting Hospice’s Pet Loss Support Group in Maggie’s honor…

Players Pizza in Penntucky was a happening place during Wednesday night’s open mic and jam session, as three happy partiers celebrated happy birthdays with dozens of friends. Best wishes to Brian Price (of Burgee Dave’s Bloody Mary Fame), Yvonne Harlabakis (Marketing Wizard at Eskaton Village), and Jerry Earwood. Jerry and the Porkchop Band have organized the musical meet-ups for 66 consecutive weeks, minus a few thwarted by PG&E power shutoffs…

Another Festive Event in Penn Valley was Gloria Jane Scott’s ornament exchange. Gloria gathered a few dozen gals at her home — with a holiday spread that could add pounds just by looking at it — and everyone exchanged, stole, and haggled over ornaments they brought to share. The inaugural event was such fun that Gloria promises to do it all over again next year…

More Ornaments! There are an estimated 2,000 brightly-colored ornaments hanging from the ceiling at Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant in the Glenbrook Basin. It took devoted staffers — under the guidance of keen-eyed and sharp-witted manager Tracy Jordan — 80 hours to hang them all, plus decorate five Christmas trees. Thanks to owner Trevor Michael for giving his staff the time to make the restaurant look magical during the holidays, decade after decade…

Through Thursday, United Way’s 8th Annual Project Warmth is collecting new cold-weather items such as hats, gloves and socks to distribute to those in need. Places to drop off donations are listed under Events at http://www.UWNC.org. CEO Megan Timpany says some generous folks take their mission seriously: “One of our donors has been knitting hats and gloves for the past six years to donate to the collection drive. Each year she donates at least 100 handmade items…”

From British Statesman Sir Winston Churchill (1874-1965): “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give…”

Please send news of your holiday celebrations, traditions, and anything else merry and joyful to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.