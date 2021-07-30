Lorraine’s Lowdown: The most important meal

News About News. The “Police Blotter” in The Union has been called the literary equivalent to “The Jerry Springer Show”…

They Are a Self-reliant Lot in Li’l Town and take care of their own. But everyone can help the town of Washington by attending the Washington Fire & Rescue Auxiliary’s chicken barbecue 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7. Dinner is $12, kids’ meals are $6, and there’s an impressive assortment of raffle items for which tix are $1 or six for $5. “The Washington all-volunteer fire department has an annual budget of $15,000 that keeps the lights on and fuel in the fire engines,” says Fire Chief Mike Stewart, “but we rely heavily on the auxiliary for replacing and improving tools and safety equipment.” This year the auxiliary paid for new fire boots for all nine firefighters and rescue personnel. The barbecue will raise money to help fund CPR/First Aid re-certifications and two portable water pumps…

The Versatile Volunteers of Li’l Town’s fire department do it all, and they must because of their remote location. They respond to structure fires, wildfires, vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, river rescues, and last month, a plane making a crash landing in the nearby Tahoe National Forest…

Washington Fire Department volunteers were among the first on the scene after this Cessna single engine plane made an emergency landing in the Tahoe National Forest last month.

Valerie Logsdon Is Still Recuperating after her 15-hour day heading up the volunteer crew at the Mile 56 Deadwood Checkpoint of the Tevis Cup 100-Mile Endurance Ride. “Jeremy Reynolds, the rider who won, spent 10 minutes at my stop sponging his horse,” says Valerie, who had two 13 year olds among her 19 volunteers. “The girls boasted at the end, ‘We washed 100 horses today!’ They were really proud and all of us appreciated their energy.” After Valerie’s checkpoint was one of several long, hot canyons. “We had 109 horses go through our stop, and 101 leave. Eight had to stop because the horse was worn out or the rider had problems, such as a sprained ankle…”

When local attorney Valerie Logsdon is not volunteering at the Tevis Cup 100-Mile Endurance Ride, she enjoys her family menagerie at her Penn Valley ranch. Here Logsdon is shown with 6-year-old Maria, a “sibling” to four horses, two cats, two dogs and two Koi fish.

“What Was Really Cute was a 13 year old who competed on her pony!” Valerie says. “Her mom rode a big Standardbred. I looked them up, and they both finished. To finish is to win. You have to be tough and train for this event…”

Rest stops and veterinary checkpoints along the Tevis Cup 100-Mile Endurance Ride are hectic and congested, yet capably managed by teams of volunteers who help tend to horses and riders.

Tri Counties Bank Has Been Named one of America’s best in-state banks (as opposed to online and other banking models). Tri Counties was ranked second in California based on an independent survey commissioned by Forbes Magazine, and results were released in the mag’s fourth annual Best Banks review. Approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers were asked to rate banks with which they have or had financial dealings, and assess amenities such as customer service, accessibility, and security. “We are honored to receive this designation,” says Josh Robinson, branch manager of the Tri Counties Bank in downtown GeeVee. “It reflects our commitment to providing a superior level of service to residents and businesses throughout Nevada County…”

Tri Counties Bank has been named by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s best in-state banks. Josh Robinson is the branch manager of the Tri Counties Bank branch on Neal Street in downtown Grass Valley.

It Has Operated Since the 1980s, but the Free Summer Lunch Program has never been as important or as large. The Food Bank of Nevada County delivers summer lunches to children ages two through 18, replacing free lunches the kids would have received at school (http://www.FoodBankofNC.org ). While some schools offer lunches during the summer months, not all families have the means to pick up the food on campus. When the final lunches are delivered Aug. 6, the Food Bank will have served 6,000 summer lunches…

From left, Food Bank of Nevada County volunteers Andy Wilson, Michael Linton, program coordinator Bella Thornbury and volunteer Jill Poole pack lunches for the Free Summer Lunch Program. When the final lunches are delivered Aug. 6 and kids return to school, the program will have delivered 6,000 lunches.

“We Deliver Lunches at apartment complexes, libraries and wherever we can connect with the kids,” says program director Bella Thornbury, adding that some food is donated and some is purchased. “We used to provide 200 to 300 lunches per week, but now we’re delivering 700 to 800 lunches each week across western Nevada County. We also want to thank the Safeway Nourishing Neighbors Program for its contributions…”

Illegal in Many Places, Now an Olympic Sport. The skateboarding course at the Olympics features urban stair handrails and other obstacles from which skateboarders are banned in many US cities…

After 28 Years of Unwedded Bliss, Gail Saling and Don McIntyre tied the knot. The two met while volunteering at one of the original grape stomp fundraisers at the Miners Foundry — remember those in the 90s? Their first real date was lunch. “We preferred a lunch date,” says Don. “We didn’t want a dinner date, because if we didn’t hit it off, we would have been stuck with each other for the evening.” Gail and Don did hit it off for decades, and ventured into wedded bliss Oct. 9. “We decided on a Wednesday and got married two days later,” Gail recalls. “I went to Grass Valley Florist to order flowers and they asked when the wedding was scheduled. Their jaws dropped when I said, ‘Tomorrow.’” Nonetheless, the pros at GV Florist furnished flowers in fine form, and the couple was married at the Rood Center. Don is 80, Gail is 74. Why marry now? “It’s quite romantic,” quips Gail. “Don is a retired firefighter. He was notified I might not be covered by his health insurance in the future if we weren’t married, so…”

After 28 years of unwedded bliss, Gail Saling and Don McIntyre tied the knot during the pandemic.

Former Third District County Supervisor Jim Weir reads Lorraine’s Lowdown every Saturday and he was inspired by quotations at the end to submit his own quote: “I’m going to live forever. So far, so good.” – Jim Weir (1943 – ), American engineer, politician, pilot, author, and a heckuva good pitcher …

“Keep Your Face Always toward the Sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.” – Walt Whitman (1819 – 1892), American poet and journalist…

