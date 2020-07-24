Lorraine’s Lowdown: Thanks for the Good Hood Guy

Things Are Cooking at The Friendship Club HQ in the Litton Engineering Building, where they installed a massive, grant-funded $15,000 oven hood in a new commercial kitchen. Local contractor Dan Thomassen brought in the big guns to lift the 11-by-2-by-7-foot hood into the third floor. “I used a material lift and a man lift to install the 1,100-pound oven hood,” Dan says (see photo). This isn’t even the biggest of the many hoods Dan has installed — an oven hood for Pine Street Burgers was 17-feet long and weighed 2,500 pounds! It’s no wonder Dan is known in NevCo as “The Good Hood Guy…”

This Weekend Is the Final of NevCo’s months-long series of Temporary Food Facility (TFF) “Carhops.” TFF vendors (read that: food trucks) serve their take-away meals to customers who roll through the Rood Government Center parking lot 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. NevCo Environmental Health Director Amy Irani launched the Carhop to give mobile food purveyors a chance to replace lost income they would have earned at events that have been canceled. Kalido’s Hawaiian Kitchen owner Tyler Freeland is grateful. “It’s allowing us to survive,” says Tyler. “Amy has been very helpful and organized. For example, she ensures that on the morning of every Carhop, everyone’s temperature is checked to ensure the safety and health of our community…”

Happy Birthday Wishes were obvious Thursday at the home of GeeVee Mayor Lisa Swarthout. Amid all the protests, it’s nice to see a banner with the word “Happy” in it…

Last Week, Kudos went to Hansen Bros Enterprises for erecting overnight the K-rails — and donating some — for the outdoor dining area in downtown GeeVee. More thanks this week to Elizabeth Poston at Living Outdoors Landscapes and Bob Zucca at Weiss Landscaping who helped coordinate the project and consulted on plant selection; plus Hills Flat Lumber for providing all and donating some of the lumber for the planter boxes. More than 140 grasses and eight trees were installed in less than an hour…

More Thanks: City Community Development Director Tom Last and Public Works Senior Maintenance Employee Mark Kangas donned their carpenter hats and hammers to build all those planter boxes. GeeVee Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall is overwhelmed with happiness and appreciation. “My heart gushes when people who can, do,” says Marni. “Community players who are able to help rise to every occasion. It’s a testament to humanity and vision. It’s inspirational…”

Marketing Mastermind Pamela Biery perfectly describes the experience of outdoor dining as she promotes various NevCity restaurants: “They combine the great European tradition of street cafés with Gold-Rush scenics…”

Candice Hecht of GeeVee is a triple threat: she crafts elaborate dollhouses, paints intricate art with acrylics and watercolors, and writes faith-based novels under the pen name Harmony Lawson. “I think what makes my art unique is the fact that I’m self-taught, so everything I create comes from my heart and not from an instructor,” says Candice, who also works at the hospital’s Cancer Center. She’s been painting since age 4, and writing since her teenage years. Candice’s books, artwork, and dollhouses are available at the family business, Roadrunner Auto Repair, or visit http://www.harmonylawson.com to read more about her novels …

I Rolled Up to a coffee drive-thru and when the clerk opened the window, I told her I would pay for the order of the person in the car behind me. Common stuff, but she was shocked. “Yours is the fifth car in a row that is paying for the car behind them!” she exclaimed, adding that she recently moved here from the Bay Area. “Things like this don’t happen down there. I’m so impressed by how thoughtful everyone is up here…”

“It’s Complicated” is an answer often offered when someone doesn’t want to discuss details. You can delve deeper by asking, “Are you talking Palestinian Territory-complicated or Rubik’s Cube-complicated…?”

“Happiness Is Not by Chance, but by choice.” Words of wisdom from American entrepreneur and author Jim Rohn (1930-2009)…

