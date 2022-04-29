Lorraine’s Lowdown: Thanks for all the letters

Say Goodbye to Brick & Mortar Williams Stationery. Dave Williams is closing his store June 1 after 73 years. “I’ll still work two or three days a week and fill commercial orders online,” Dave says. Dave’s father and uncle opened the office supply and stationery store in 1949, Dave’s mother Helen joined a few years later, and Dave began working in the family business in 1980. His schedule is not for the faint of heart. For nearly 43 years, Dave worked at least 60 hours, and up to 80 hours each week, six days a week…

Dave’s Future Plans in semi-retirement include ticking off items on wife Sue’s honey-do list of projects around the house and yard, and spending more time enjoying leisure life at Weaver Lake. Says Dave, “My family and I want to thank our community for all its support over the past seven decades…”

Denis Peirce — outdoor journalist with his own local radio show and newspaper column all about angling — has been producing fishing flies for three decades. Denis ties prototypes, and a friend in Nairobi, Kenya, creates hundreds of each. The pair currently produces more than 10,000 each year for Denis’s company, Arctic Fox Trolling Flies. Denis sells wholesale to stores and retail to customers online (http://www.TrollingFlies.com ). The flies, which cost $4 to $7 apiece, include hooks, thread, fur, and sometimes feathers dyed in fluorescent colors that fish love. “Some of my trolling flies replicate Kokanee fingerlings that bass consider the perfect bite-size snack,” says Denis…

Fishing is a decades-long passion for Denis Peirce, who knows just where to find fish and how to catch them. And then release, of course.

Denis Loved Fly Casting but switched in 2018 to trolling with flies. “Fly fishing is a solitary endeavor because you need a lot of room,” says Denis. “When you’re boat fishing, you can enjoy the camaraderie of other anglers.” Denis was a frustrated building contractor until he quit his job in 1994. He came home after a day’s work and told his pregnant wife, “I don’t have a job anymore.” He learned the sales game and started his own fly fishing supply company. Denis has since sold more than 1 million flies…

Music, Munchies, and Mimosas. Cork 49 in downtown GeeVee will offer all that for $25 on Mother’s Day. The trio BluRoc performs noon to 3 p.m. and will conclude with a loving tribute to a special mom. At the end of each of the band’s performances, keyboard player Kelly Nevius leads guests in a rendition of the song “Goodnight Sweetheart Goodnight,” first recorded by The Spaniels in 1953. Kelly’s mom and dad, LaVeta and Mike, fell in love around that time and dubbed the song their “couple song.” Kelly’s mother attends all her son’s gigs, especially poignant after dad Mike passed away nine years ago. Kelly celebrates his parents’ enduring love by playing their song as guests link arms with LaVeta and sway in harmony…

BluRoc will perform at Cork 49 on Mother’s Day. The band is composed of banjo player Paul Siese, guitarist Ken Bigham, and keyboard player Kelly Nevius.

Supporting the Next Generation of Leaders. NevCo government offers paid internships — $15 per hour — and has openings for more interns. CEO Alison Lehman says, “Local government is a place where youths can have a rewarding career and serve their community.” Info and applications at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/Internships . NevCo Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay supports the internship program. “This program is so important that I assigned an NCSOS staff member to work with the county on forming critical internships with local business partners,” says Scott. “Students quickly see that our county offers many rewarding careers across multiple business sectors…”

Allison Briney Is an Intern in the NevCo CEO’s Office. She is assigned a variety of office tasks and job-shadows workers in different departments to learn about county government. “I have found this internship very rewarding in that I’m able to see the seemingly small tasks I do put into larger scale events or projects,” says Allison. She says the internship will help her be a better employee in whatever career she chooses. “I think the skills I’ve learned through this internship will be applicable in any future job, as I now know much more about office skills, computer skills with Microsoft, and much more,” says the Forest Charter School junior. “I would definitely recommend county internships because they teach so much about the county branches. I’ve learned about so many jobs I didn’t know previously existed…”

Allison Briney, right, is an intern in Nevada County’s Executive Office. The Forest Charter School junior says she has learned about county jobs she previously never knew existed. Briney works with county CEO Alison Lehman, left, and Project Administrator Ariel Lovett.

NevCo CEO Alison Wanted Help promoting county internships, so she asked her 16-year-old son what could be done to attract teenagers and show them “Government is fun and cool!” Her son replied dryly, “Mom, you saying government is cool just made it very uncool…”

More Than 200 Young Anglers enjoyed the 48th Annual Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club Kids Trout Fishing Derby, and the top finishers in various contests were awarded fishing gear. Scotlynn Peebles won the age 3 to 6 year old competition (three fish weighing 6.6 pounds), Khloee Mulligan was first in the 7 to 9 year old age group (7.2 pounds), and Abby Cortes was champion in the 10 to 12 year old competition (6.8 pounds). Jamie Grace’s 18-inch fish won top honors in the longest fish contest among fisherwomen, and Justice Callaham’s 18-1/2 inch was the longest fish among fishermen. “The rod and reel combos our club purchased as prizes are top quality and built to last,” says GeeVee Sportsmen’s Club Past President Mike Caston. “Some of these winners will still be fishing with this equipment when they’re in their 20s…”

Lions Lake at the Nevada County Fairgrounds was stocked with 1,300 pounds of catchable fish in advance of the 48th Annual Kids Trout Fishing Derby sponsored by the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club.

“Be Decisive. Right or wrong, make a decision. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels who couldn’t make a decision.” — Author unknown…

