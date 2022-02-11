Lorraine’s Lowdown: Talking the talk while walking the walk

In Addition to the Fine Work of the GeeVee Police Department, another reason tension and mistrust between law enforcement and the public isn’t prevalent here — as it is in other cities — is due to the work of Jamal Walker. Jamal is the community relations coordinator hired by the GVPD during the national turmoil of March 2020. “It was around the time we went on pandemic lockdown and George Floyd was killed,” recalls Jamal. He’s since worked 16 hours each week, and his current project is a series of Zoom video interviews presented on the GVPD Facebook page and YouTube. “It’s called ‘Can We Really Talk?’” Jamal says. “The series explores complex, diverse topics such as homelessness and the national discussion about defunding the police. We investigate other perspectives versus common narratives. I am attempting to highlight the commonality in our basic humanity as the bridge to better connection with one another. …”

Jamal Walker, left, is the Grass Valley Police Department’s community relations coordinator. He was hired by Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, right, in March 2020, during the tumultuous time when the coronavirus pandemic lockdown began and George Floyd was killed.

Amari Lucia Was Named “Most Improved Horseman of the Year” by the 4-H Countywide Horse Project at the annual 4-H Achievement Gala. Amari’s accomplishment is especially impressive because the 12 year old doesn’t own her own horse. A few months after Amari started her equine education, she leased a horse that had been displaced by the River Fire. Amari was honored after passing a written test and a practical exam in which she exhibited skills such as grooming, safely leading and riding a horse, and other equestrian talents. “Amari has shown an amazing ability to learn and set a great example for other program members,” says Tina Patton, countywide program coordinator…

Amari Lucia has been honored as "Most Improved Horseman of the Year" by the 4-H Countywide Horse Project. Lucia’s accomplishment is especially impressive because the 12 year old doesn’t own her own horse, and instead leases this beautiful buckskin named Tango.

The 4-H Countywide Horse Project also honored Gladys Martines, an avid supporter of 4-H, who often welcomed members to the covered arena at her Penn Valley ranch and even hosted a practice horse show there. 4-H leader and riding instructor Sue Bartow says, “Gladys really has a heart for the kids and horses…”

The Dream of a NevCo Senior Center is taking shape during brainstorming sessions at meetings of the Gold Country Senior Services board and sidebars with GeeVee city officials. Ideas include traditional concepts: a senior dining room, activities such as line dancing, enrichment classes, and, of course, bingo. But there are fresh ideas as well. “We envision a coffee shop with outdoor patio that is open to the public,” says GCSS Executive Director Janeth Marroletti, “with 100% of proceeds going back to the senior center. Our guiding principle is, ‘How do we make the senior center sustainable in perpetuity..?’”

This is a preliminary drawing of the proposed Gold Country Senior Services Senior Center at 231 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley. One or two more blueprint revisions are expected before plans are submitted to the city of Grass Valley.

Other Innovative Ideas. “Periodically, we will host fun get-togethers where the public can gather at the café and patio to enjoy beer, wine, and appetizers,” says Janeth, who hopes the libations and hors d’oeuvres will be donated by businesses that support the senior center. She says all ideas are welcome at JMarroletti@GoldCountryServices.org . A few city officials have volunteered another idea and assistance. “We want to encourage people who regularly visit Memorial Park to check out the new senior center,” says Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, “so we are considering some sort of walkway between the park and the center…”

Who’s Da Boss? Two pharmacists, Lynn Miller and David Dokimos, have traded that title. Lynn was David’s first boss when David became an intern pharmacist at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in 1981. The two were pharmaceutical colleagues but not coworkers when Lynn opened Bear River Drugs in 1988 and David began working for the Lake of the Pines Longs Drug Store after graduating in 1983. Eventually, David became Lynn’s boss after Longs bought Lynn’s Bear River Drugs. Later, the word “boss” was replaced with “loyal, lifelong friend” when Lynn began working at Dokimos’ Pharmacies in 2010, a few years after David and wife Kelly opened their own business. Now Lynn is retiring after 46 years as a pharmacist, and he and his wife Cheryl are moving to Alabama. “It’s been a delight,” says Lynn. “Excellent. Like family. You know, all those really good adjectives…”

From left, Kelly and David Dokimos bid a fond farewell to Lynn and Cheryl Miller at an annual party for Dokimos’ Pharmacies’ staff. Lynn Miller, who has alternately been a boss, colleague, and employee of David Dokimos, is retiring after 46 years as a pharmacist.

Owners of Dokimos’ Pharmacies returned the company keys that Lynn Miller submitted when he retired after 46 years as a pharmacist. Miller, who also received a cake emblazoned with the words “Don’t Leave Us, Lynn,” is moving with his wife to Alabama.

“Destination Nevada County” was a rather bland chamber membership directory until chamber officials reimagined the publication. “It’s a visual showcase of our magnificent county,” says chamber CEO Robin Davies, “and a journey through the community, getting to know the folks and organizations that make Nevada County an amazing place to live.” “Destination” is available at 80 local locations and online at http://www.GrassValleyChamber.com . Art and culture are a focus of the 196-page magazine, which includes a feature story about the burgeoning mural scene in GeeVee and a tribute to Amigo Bob, an organic farming pioneer…

Rolf Kleinhans, one of the head honchos at the NevCo Sheriff’s Office who is running for NevCo assessor, was recently elected president of the California State Association of Public Administrators, Public Guardians and Public Conservators. Members of that association serve as legal guardians or conservators of older, vulnerable adults who are no longer able to act in their own best interests. The association arranges training and certification for 700 members in all 58 counties. “This group does everything they can to make vulnerable citizens’ lives better,” says Rolf. “Our members put food in refrigerators, try to get clients off the streets and into housing and work, and assist in physical or financial abuse situations. Lastly, if no one else is able, we step in to handle their estates and internments with dignity and respect…”

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Chief Fiscal Officer and Administrative Officer/Chief Deputy Public Administrator Rolf Kleinhans, who was elected president of the California State Association of Public Administrators, Public Guardians and Public Conservators, takes a break with LaLa and Paisley.

