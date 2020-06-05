Lorraine’s Lowdown: Talented horses and exceptional people

Our Idyllic Community remains a haven of tranquility, happiness, and hope…

Sarah Davis has been organizing horse demonstrations at the NevCo Fair since 2017, which is her big commitment with her big heart to our small community. Beyond that, Sarah is a powerhouse with power horses in the competitive performance horse industry. She’s one of those people who “grew up in the saddle” riding, competing, herding cattle, branding, and anything else that can be done on or around horses. She was paralyzed at age 17 when she was a passenger in a rollover car accident. That ended her riding career, but not her stubborn competitive streak…

Sarah Now Owns Five reined cow horses who have won nearly every trophy that wasn’t nailed to a table, including the 2019 National Reined Cow Horse Association Derby Open Bridle and Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Open Bridle Championships. Sarah chooses talented horses and exceptional people to train and show them. Says Sarah, “While I enjoy my horses in a slightly different capacity now, they still enable me to chase my dreams…”

Don’t Tell Anyone in eastern NevCo, but there are rumors of a movement to establish regional autonomy here in western NevCo, to disassociate us from coronavirus numbers in the Truckee area. Some people say if we weren’t burdened with the case numbers in eastern NevCo, we’d already be in ReOpening Phase Seven or Seventeen…

National Correspondent for Lorraine’s Lowdown, Ed Thomas, filed this report from Morgan Ranch. Ed’s neighbor was moving and wanted to part with an antique Weber Square Grand Piano. Those pianos — popular in the mid-1800s — cost $1,400 in those days, which is about what it cost to build a house back then! Ed contacted a number of businesses and nonprofits before finally finding a home for the piano at the Holbrooke Hotel. “I’m a problem-solver,” says Ed. “It took a while, but I was ecstatic when I finally got the problem solved…”

Equally Ecstatic is Bri Ingram, a member of the Holbrooke Hotel design team. “The piano is exquisite!” Bri says. “It’s not only beautiful, but also historically accurate. It’s a perfect piece of history that our community will enjoy.” Final note: Weber Square Grand Pianos from that era sometimes sell for tens of thousands of dollars at antique piano stores…

Dorie Jacobson was on a mission on her birthday. When she turned 86 last month, a “Happy Birthday” conversation with a childhood bestie included the question, “Do you still have that tablecloth?” The missing tablecloth had been handed down from Dorie’s mom, who started eight decades ago asking guests at special celebrations to sign and date the precious cloth. Dorie’s mom then indelibly embroidered the autographs in beautiful colors. After an exhaustive search that would make Sherlock Holmes proud, Birthday Girl found the treasured tablecloth tucked away in a buffet table. The heirloom contained more than two dozen embroidered signatures dating back to 1939…

How to Mark the happy discovery of that napery? Dorie and her family toasted with a celebratory “docktail” — a cocktail on the family dock in South County…

“One Year Agents of Change in their communities.” That’s what grand jury members are called, and NevCo Courts are looking for new members. The commitment is two full panel meetings each month, plus weekly committee meetings. The next one-year session for the 19 grand jury members starts July 1 (meetings are currently held virtually via Zoom). There is an online application at http://www.NCCourt.net and the courts would like to receive applications by June 15. Pay is $15 per meeting plus mileage, but the best payment is knowing you’re serving your community. Dave Anderson of Penn Valley is on the panel: “You get a real education about how local government works. You find problems, but you also develop appreciation for the work our governing agencies do. And when you put out a report, you see things change for the better…”

Local Poet Craig Steiger knows how to split the difference: “While camping in my Astro van on my way to Tucson to visit my bro, the only flat spot I could find was a survey marker in Death Valley. So I parked where I slept with my head in Nevada & my feet in Cali…”

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice to be as sure of anything as some people are of everything?” — Author unknown…

Be sure to send your bits of tid to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.