Lorraine’s Lowdown: Taking out the trash

My Busy Mechanic Friend Jody jokingly tells his wife Brandi, “When I die, don’t bother dressing me in nice clothes because I’ll probably have to work on the hearse on the way to the gravesite…”

Singer and Event Producer Lorraine Gervais has multiple personality disorder. She is either Lorraine or Lolo, depending on which of her ensembles she’s performing with. “I had hardcore dual personality issues when people thought I’d changed my name to Lolo,” Lorraine jokes. She also tells a funny story about meeting husband Charlie Faber, owner of C&D Contractors and bass player in all incarnations of Lorraine’s bands. “We’ve been together 30 years and married 27 of those,” says Lorraine. “Charlie had a secret crush on me and finally asked me out to dinner. After that, he never left. So technically, we’re still on our first date…”

Lorraine and Charlie Will Perform outdoors at NevCity’s Golden Era Lounge Saturday, June 26…

Singer and event producer Lorraine Gervais will perform with her husband Charlie Faber June 26 at the Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City.

Submitted to The Union

Local Singer/Songwriter Chris Crockett has ended his Facebook project “The Internet Isolation Tour 2020-21.” Chris posted a video of himself playing a different popular song every day since March 21, 2020, when COVID quarantines began and changed life as we knew it. He posted final song No. 488 on June 15, the day most COVID restrictions in California were lifted. He concluded with “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” the song he always used to play while entertaining during Amtrak Snow Train trips to Reno and every performance he opened at NevCity’s Off Broad Street. You can add to the 60,000 “listens” of the 488 songs on Chris’s Facebook page http://www.Facebook.com/ChrisCrockettSongs …

Local singer/songwriter Chris Crockett has ended his Facebook project “The Internet Isolation Tour 2020-21” during which he posted on Facebook a video of himself playing a different popular song every day since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Submitted to The Union

“I Began the ‘Tour’ near the beginning of the isolation when a friend asked me to post on Facebook a video of his favorite song,” recalls Chris. “When I started receiving requests from others, I decided to post a popular song every day during isolation, because after all, how long would it last? A month, perhaps? I believe the project kept me sane during the lockdown, and I made a few healthy handfuls of new friends and followers along the way. I’ve been learning lyrics and chords to songs since I was a teenager, and I know over 900 songs by heart. Should there be another 100-year pandemic in 2120, I’ll be ready with a fresh new set of songs…!”

“We Are So Excited to be planning for the 2021 fair,” says NevCo Fairgrounds CEO Patrick Eidman, “and that means we need to find a bunch of fun-loving folks who want to be part of the fair team! We have opportunities on every team and in every department. Come to the job fair 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the fairgrounds to fill out an application, learn more, and interview.” About 250 workers are needed to pull off the fair, but many people return year after year, so organizers hope to recruit 100 to 125 newbies this year. Job descriptions and application at NevadaCountyFair.com …

Karen Winguth of NevCity, although she loves retirement, has worked during the fair and Draft Horse Classic for more than 15 years. She recommends it. “I look forward to seeing who I call my ‘once a year friends’ and making new friends,” Karen says. “I get paid to be around animals, people and tall trees all day for five days. It doesn’t get much better than that…”

Karen Winguth has worked at the annual Nevada County Fair and Draft Horse Classic for more than 15 years.

Submitted to The Union

There Are a Few Days Remaining to visit Buena Vista Flower Garden, the beautiful one-acre garden bursting with flowers, colorful shrubs and trees at 14013 Meadow View Drive. LeRoy and Sally Hall welcome visitors 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through June 30 and there’s no charge. The couple has been growing their garden and adding to it since 1998, and they do all the planting, pruning and weeding themselves, even though they both are in their late 70s. The gardens also feature an aviary filled with 30 friendly, nesting canaries…

Tours of the Buena Vista Flower Garden include an aviary filled with 30 friendly, nesting canaries.

Lorraine Jewett

LeRoy and Sally Hall welcome visitors to their Buena Vista Flower Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through June 30.

Lorraine Jewett

What Does Picking Up Litter have to do with community development? The NevCo Community Development Agency has joined the Adopt-a-Road program and plans to pick up litter quarterly. “There are many benefits to litter pick-up, such as team building and environmental, but also it’s important for economic development and quality of life to have clean, safe roadways,” says Mali LaGoe, assistant CEO and acting CDA Director, whose team of 18 volunteers picked up 750 pounds of trash along LaBarr Meadows Road. “Our county road crews sweep and clear hazardous vegetation along county maintained roads, but we don’t have the staff resources to pick up litter…”

Staff of the Nevada County Community Development Agency picked up 750 pounds of trash along LaBarr Meadows Road during one of the agency’s Adopt-a-Road cleanup days.

Submitted to The Union

To Adopt a Road, contact the NevCo Department of Public Works (http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3152/Adopt-A-Road ). You can showcase your family or organization’s good works via sponsorship signs along your adopted roadway…

Jeff Merriman was one of 18 Nevada County Community Development Agency workers who volunteered to pick up litter during the agency’s Adopt-a-Road cleanup day.

Submitted to The Union

The Mariposa Birth Center is one of those businesses that flourished during the pandemic because it filled a unique niche. It provided a safe place for pregnant women who were reluctant to go to the hospital during COVID. Mariposa Birth Center is a free-standing birthing center/holistic maternity care facility in NevCity’s Seven Hills Business District. The center is owned by Leah Laroche-Paperno, LM, CPM and Summer Lujan, LM, CPM (http://www.MariposaBirth.com ). “Our California Licensed Midwives and Certified Nurse Midwives provide compassionate and individualized care through pregnancy, birth, and the first six weeks postpartum,” says Leah. Adds Summer, “The midwifery model of care is rooted in informed choice and client empowerment…”

California Licensed Midwives and Certified Nurse Midwives Summer Lujan, left, and Leah Laroche-Paperno own the Mariposa Birth Center in Nevada City.

Submitted to The Union

“Only the Mediocre are always at their best.” – Jean Giraudoux (1882 – 1944), French novelist, essayist, diplomat and playwright…

Let’s boost the Lowdown from mediocrity to the best community newspaper column! Send your tidbits to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com