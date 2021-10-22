Lorraine’s Lowdown: Sweet business

Nevada County Imports many things from the Greater Gray Area and Sacramento, but as a friend points out: “Sometimes the best ideas forget to turn left at Hwy 49…”

Casa Las Katarinas has new owners, and will soon have a new business model. The restaurant at the entrance to Alta Sierra was purchased by Barbara McDonald and David Mendoza. The partners were looking for a location to make ice cream and candy after they bought the event cart component of Lazy Dog Ice Cream. They decided the large banquet room at Casa Las Katarinas would be ideal, so both businesses — restaurant and ice creamery — will be housed side by side…

David Mendoza and Barbara McDonald, shown enjoying strawberry margaritas in front of the fireplace at their restaurant, are the new owners of Casa Las Katarinas. The restaurant will continue to serve meals, and the banquet room will be converted to an ice creamery with a party room.

Submitted to The Union

“Our Goal with Casa Las Katarinas is to maintain the same great quality and service while adding enhancements,” says Barbara. “We are actively working on the ice cream and candy store, which will be called CoCo’s and open in the spring. Patrons will be able to watch us make ice cream and candy from viewing windows and the store will have a party room to host children’s birthday parties and other events. We will continue to operate the Lazy Dog cart business at events around town…”

Purdon’s Crossing is a band of four talented local musicians who, between the four, play 13 instruments! Their playlist includes vintage jazz, blues, bluegrass, and originals. Their four-part harmonies are their trademark, perfected after 11 year of singing together (Facebook: “Purdon’s Crossing, The band, not the bridge”). Members have as much fun performing as guests do listening and dancing. Purdon’s Crossing played a benefit at Wild Eye Pub for One Source Empowering Caregivers, a local nonprofit that provides free respite for caregivers. Band member Diane Miessler says, “We had a great, enthusiastically appreciative turnout and made almost $500 for the cause…”

Front row, from left, Anne Fredrickson, Beth Leydon, Diane Miessler, and, back row, Walter Webb, are the talented members of the local band called Purdon’s Crossing.

Submitted to The Union

Nevada Union High School Students will soon enjoy a new culinary classroom that’s expected to be finished by winter break. The $2.8 million project includes a commercial kitchen, walk-in refrigeration, and dry storage, which will spawn a catering business and café. “The new classroom will include the ‘Miner Diner’ that will feature student-made meals and drinks for sale,” says Measure B Bond Coordinator Heather Quiggle, who says Measure B funds will pay for $1.6 million of the project. “Inside the ‘Miner Diner’ there will be old NID flume wood on the walls, with corrugated metal accents. We are hoping to make it look and feel like a real restaurant…”

Nevada Union High School Culinary Arts students, from left, Jesse Poblete, Trevan Perry, Mya Spiva, and Tanner Delgado.

Submitted to The Union

More Vocational Opportunities are on track for NU students interested in the culinary industry. The high school district’s Career Technical Education program has partnered with Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) to offer dual enrollment classes in which students take courses at NU that are part of the community college’s curriculum. “LTCC offers a robust culinary arts program with access to world-class job placements,” says high school district Career Technical Education Director Aurora Thompson. “Students taking the full sequence of three courses will earn an ‘Employable Skills Certificate’ which will provide a high level of marketability in the industry…”

Tom Dalldorf Will Make You Laugh. Tom is a musician and performer who spent the COVID lockdown writing and performing parodies, some of which have been highlighted in this column. He will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Nevada Theatre. Tix are $20 to $30 (http://www.PaulEmeryMusic.com ). “I’ll open for touring comedian Richard Stockton and perform what I’m calling ‘The COVID Chronicles,’ parodies of classic tunes with a COVID theme,” says Tom. “Hilariously infectious…”

Tom Dalldorf, local musician and performer, will present his “COVID Chronicles” show when he opens for comedian Richard Stockton at the Nevada Theatre Oct. 29.

Submitted to The Union

“Giraffiti: vandalism spray-painted very, very high.” — From the Washington Post’s Mensa Invitational, in which readers add, subtract or change one letter in a word and supply a new definition…

The Fifth Annual Art Fusion group show and holiday sale takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6-7 at St. Canice Hall in NevCity. Sculpture, painting, fiber, jewelry, stone, clay, and glass wares will be showcased by 17 talented local artists. “Because of the pandemic, our show last year was canceled,” says painter Mim Meakin. “We have all accumulated more products and are eager for the show this year…”

The Fifth Annual Art Fusion group show and holiday sale will showcase the talents of 17 local artists.

Submitted to The Union

Christmas Is Nine Weeks Away, but the folks who organize Santa’s Shoppe need help now. The KARE Crisis Nursery and Sierra Presbyterian Church will host the ever-popular Santa’s Christmas Shoppe Dec. 11. That’s when children aged 3 through 11 go to the church and purchase inexpensive gifts for their family members, both two-legged and four-legged. “We are asking the community to help support the event ahead of time by donating new or gently-used gifts, especially for pets, dads, and grandpas,” says Dr. Sarah Woerner. “We also need bubble wrap, gift boxes and bags, and wrapping paper.” To donate or volunteer, contact Sarah at 530-913-9770…

Sister’s Closet Opens its Doors twice a year for one-day shopping extravaganza events in spring and fall. It’s a day when local women shop for free clothing and accessories that have been donated to Twin Cities Church. “It’s a chance for women to freshen their wardrobes or get that business outfit for a job interview,” says Pastor John Fairchild, who oversaw last week’s event. The next Sister’s Closer will be April 9, 2022. Donations are accepted the day before, then sized, sorted, and set up by 30-40 church members. “It’s like a well-oiled machine,” says John. “I officially oversee and support the event, but I really just try to help by staying out of their way…”

Sister’s Closet is a one-day event every spring and fall when local women shop — and all items are free — at Twin Cities Church.

Roxanne Miller

From left, Kathleen and Bethany Cross say they enjoy free shopping at the Twin Cities Church Sister’s Closet event twice each year.

Photo by Roxanne Miller

Rubber Reduction. NevCo residents can dispose of up to nine tires during this month’s Tire Amnesty event – no rims or tractor tires, please. It’s free. Tires will be accepted at four convenient locations in western NevCo this coming week (Dates and places listed in the PDF at MyNevadaCounty.com/TireAmnesty ). Waste Management, the County of Nevada, Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service host the annual event to reduce illegal dumping…

“Light Travels Faster Than Sound. This is why some people appear bright until you hear them speak.” – Alan Dundes (1934-2005), American folklorist…

