Lorraine’s Lowdown: Strike up the band

NevCo Businesses Can Show Support for active duty military, veterans, and Gold Star families during Military Appreciation week. The inaugural observance takes place around the Veterans Day holiday in November. NevCo government is recruiting businesses to offer discounts or other incentives to military men and women. “We hope ‘Military Appreciation’ will become a yearlong program,” says NevCo CEO Alison Lehman. “We will share the names of supportive businesses with more than 10,000 veterans in our county and more than 15,000 airmen and their families at Beale Air Force Base.” To participate, fill out a short form at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/MilitaryAppreciation …

Hope, Spirits, and Money were raised at the Music in the Mountains Patriotic Pops concert at Western Gateway Park (WGP). A raffle raised more than $3,000, and the winning ticket was plucked from a bowl as the crowd held its collective breath. The winner of the Mexican resort vacation was the adult grandson of long-time MIM volunteer Barbara Hampton. MIM Marketing and Donor Services Manager Hilary Hodge says, “Our next event is Sierra BrewFest on September 11, which has also been moved to WGP…”

After a year off due to COVID-19 concerns, the Music in the Mountains Patriotic Pops Concert at Western Gateway Park inspired sing-a-longs and standing ovations.

Lorraine Jewett

Portraying Uncle Sam at the concert and greeting guests was local Realtor Greg Bulanti, who is a fixture at patriotic events. In 2017, Greg wore his red, white and blue finery on stage while conducting the orchestra. “I won the guest conductor live auction item at a MIM gala dinner,” says Greg. “It was hotly contested and cost me $2,500. It all goes to helping MIM, so why not? What we won’t do for fun!” Greg delights in portraying the personification of our country during Fourth of July holidays as well as with the Marching Presidents of NevCity’s Constitution Day Parade…

In 2017, Greg Bulanti donned his red, white and blue Uncle Sam finery on stage while guest conducting the Music in the Mountains orchestra. He was awarded the honor after he bid $2,500 during a live auction at a Music in the Mountains fundraiser.

Submitted to The Union

Greg Bulanti portrayed Uncle Sam at the Music in the Mountains Patriotic Pops concert at Western Gateway Park, where he greeted guests and posed with MIM Marketing and Donor Services Manager Hilary Hodge.

Submitted to The Union

Local Author Larry Lansburgh has a way with words. He’s written a few books, including “The Simple Key to Great Presentations.” Thus, I present two of his musings: “Several years ago I wondered about my dog chasing a rabbit in the hottest part of the day,” says Larry. “Then I began to tell it as if it had actually happened and came up with, ‘It was so hot that both dog and rabbit were walking.’ Another time, I realized that I never needed a cell phone before they were invented. Hence my observation, ‘Invention is the mother of necessity…’”

Revel in the Beauty. Every morning at 9 a.m., Linda and Jim O’Kay unlock the gate to Lily’s Garden Park in Cedar Ridge and welcome visitors at 12851 Colfax Highway 174 (http://www.LilysGarden.net ). “We want people to know there is a peaceful get-a-way where you can walk garden paths in solitude or gather with friends and family,” says Linda. “There are many picnic spots with tables and chairs or benches, but most people come to walk the wooded trails and view the waterfalls.” The garden park is open May through the end of September; gates close each day at 3 p.m. The five-plus acres have been placed in a trust so they may be enjoyed by the public in perpetuity. “We want to leave it as a legacy to the community,” says Linda, “like a footprint that lasts forever…”

Admission is free at Lily’s Garden Park, 12851 Colfax Highway 174. The five acres feature bridges, wooded trail, and waterfalls.

Submitted to The Union

When It Was a Stop on the 2017 Soroptimist of the Foothills Garden Tour, Lily’s Garden Park welcomed more than 1,100 visitors in one weekend. The question most often asked: “Where does the name Lily’s Garden come from?” The name was inspired by a biblical scripture in which lilies represent rebirth and hope: “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin” (Matthews 6:28). Linda explains, “The name evokes thoughts of goodwill, harmony, and God caring for us…”

Lily’s Garden Park at 12851 Colfax Highway 174 is open, free of charge, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through September.

Submitted to The Union

Intricate Balloon Art. Lincoln Easley has been twisting balloons — that’s how the professionals describe what they do — since 2013 (http://www.EasleysEntertainment.com ). Lincoln has a degree in fine arts, and his most complex balloon creation is the Optimus Prime Transformer that requires 42 balloons. Lincoln’s performances at the Fourth of July celebration and Thursday Night Markets in downtown GeeVee are his first post-pandemic outings. “I love seeing kids smile and laugh,” says the Citrus Heights balloon artist. “There is a lot of hate in the world, but children don’t see color or division. We can learn so much from them.” Lincoln has a strategy to keep children and parents entertained while they wait in line: “If I pop a balloon, I make a joke out of it. You’ve got to be a comedian and always entertain…”

Ten-year-old Tamir and seven-year-old Amina Munkhbat enjoy the balloon art they received at the Fourth of July community celebration last Saturday in downtown Grass Valley.

Lorraine Jewett

At Grass Valley’s downtown Fourth of July and Thursday Night Market celebrations, Lincoln Easley had a line of fans waiting for him to make their special order balloon art.

Lorraine Jewett

Making Up for Time and Events Lost during COVID, the Nevada County Contractors’ Association is hitting the post-pandemic ground running. The NCCA hosted a mixer last week, and another is scheduled next month. “We are planning a Trap Shoot in August,” says NCCA Executive Director Bre Deschaine, “and in November we will have a drive-thru barbecue and toy drive.” “We will also hold our 2nd Annual Wreath Sponsorship, in which NCCA members donate to struggling families and receive a wreath in acknowledgment,” adds NCCA Board President Steve Piziali. “In addition, we hope to collect lots of toys and non-perishable food to distribute to the Interfaith Food Ministry since the NCCA annual holiday party in December will be in person this year…”

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association is once again hosting mixers, fundraisers, and sporting events under the leadership of Board President Steve Piziali and Executive Director Bre Deschaine.

Lorraine Jewett

For the First Time Since 2015, the Nevada Joint Union High School District offered summer school. Classes began June 21 and wrapped up Friday at Bear River, Nevada Union, North Point Academy, and Silver Springs High Schools. In-person instruction to 184 students was provided by credentialed teachers and staff. The summer school session, with a focus on math, social science, and English, was part of the district’s post-pandemic efforts to assist struggling students. “Students enrolled in summer school were those who failed at least one semester of one of their courses during the 2020-21 school year,” Summer School Principal Chris Roberts says. “The purpose of summer school is twofold. First, recover lost required graduation credits from the previous school year, and second, recoup some learning loss from the 2020-21 pandemic that saw schools distance learning for most of the school year…”

