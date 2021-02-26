Lorraine’s Lowdown: South Pole getaway

Thrilled After Solving a Vexing Problem, a friend proclaimed, “I sure Sherlocked that mystery…!”

At Least They Didn’t Start a Wildfire. Tim Flores and Nicole Westerfelt were excited to stage gender reveal ceremonies for family groups, so they purchased special party cannons that surprise onlookers with either blue or pink confetti and smoke. The first canon blast at Nicole’s mother’s place and a second ceremony at Tim’s mother’s home were greeted with cheers and applause. The couple then traveled to Tim’s father’s house NevCity. Tim asked gathered family members where they’d like to witness the canon shot. Outside, it was decided. “That’s a good idea,” Nicole announced to everyone, “because we did it inside at my mom’s house and there’s blue everywhere…!”

While awaiting their first human baby, Nicole Westerfelt and Tim Flores have honed their parenting skills by taking excellent care of Maggie the pug.

Submitted to The Union

Most “Crimes” Stem from Social Isolation during the pandemic, misadventures involving lack of access to self-care and society. Volunteers who agree to be jailbirds during KNCO Radio’s annual Jail & Bail Fundraiser try to raise $1,000 in bail by March 18; donations go toward patient care at Hospice of the Foothills (http://www.HospiceOfTheFoothills.org ). Law breakers have Most Wanted posters listing their transgressions, including Justin Morgan for going Full Rambo after not being able to visit his barber, Frank and Vida Santos for defacing their face masks, Chad and Heidi Wingo for impersonating Hulk Hogan in an underground wrestling scheme, Mary Anne Davis for coloring her own hair yellow, red and blue during the pandemic, and Kristin Donahue for impersonating a Bernie-se Mountain Dog…

Hospice of the Foothills Fund Development and Marketing Director Kristin Donahue is charged with impersonating a Bernie-se Mountain Dog during this year’s KNCO Radio Jail & Bail fundraiser.

Submitted to The Union

Other Nonprofits Participating in Jail & Bail are FREED and Granite Wellness Center (formerly CORR, Community Recovery Resources). In years past, jailbirds gathered in a KNCO conference room that was converted into a phone bank. The inmates telephoned friends and family to beg for donations while describing the miseries of “prison” – all the while joking, drinking coffee, and eating donuts. “This year, I’ve invited just a few representatives from each charity to come on-air and solicit donations, one organization per day, during the morning news and my Insight show the week of March 15,” says KNCO radio host Tom Fitzsimmons. “The rest of the fundraiser will be a virtual jail…”

Worldwide Traveler and Blogger Julia Amaral will be the guest at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, during The Center for the Arts’ “In Conversation With” Zoom series. Julia, who has visited more than 120 countries, will discuss her trip to Antarctica and the South Pole (http://www.TheCenterForTheArts.org ). “I loved hanging out with Emperor Penguins and being outdoors in what seemed like infinite whiteness,” recalls Julia. “Even when it was sunny, the temperature at the Pole was minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit and the wind was 20 knots…”

Julia Amaral, left, and husband Mark Strate visited the Antarctica and South Pole, where they viewed emperor penguins. At the Pole, temperatures dipped as low as minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Submitted to The Union

Julia’s “In Conversation With” via Zoom is one in a series The Center presents every Sunday at 4 p.m. (free to Center members, $10 nonmembers). “They are about food, art, lifestyle and nature,” says Center Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel. “It’s part of our effort to promote local businesses, feature interesting people and local celebrities in the community, and keep everyone engaged during this time when so many are in need of a connection.” The series is hosted by local film director, producer, writer and actor Jacob Freydont-Attie…

You Read Here Last Week news about Pete Brost’s etching of the South Yuba River mapped on a thick, seven-foot long slab of Sequoia that now hangs in the Rood Center lobby. Here’s the rest of the story. NevCo’s Office of Emergency Services Senior Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo was the mover-shaker behind the installation of Pete’s unique artwork. “I am excited that Pete’s gorgeous art, which pays tribute to the river, is on display in the Rood Center for all to enjoy,” says Jenn. Before joining the county, Jenn worked for five years with the South Yuba River Citizens League. “My main duties were volunteer and event coordination, but I also supported advocacy and fundraising efforts,” Jenn says. “I oversaw the River Ambassador Program, coordinated volunteers for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, and organized events like the Yuba River Cleanup, Quiz Night, and the State of the Yuba…”

Jenn Tamo now works at Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services, after spending five years with the South Yuba River Citizens League.

Submitted to The Union

Karen Harris, Public Health Nurse at our high school district, is the latest winner of the Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award. Karen was in charge of logistics at two coronavirus vaccination clinics for local school teachers and staff. “This is the first time a large-scale vaccination of Nevada County educators occurred and she made it look easy from the outside,” commends NevCo Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay. “I can’t thank Karen enough for overseeing the registration of staff members and ensuring they received vaccine doses despite schedule changes.” Karen graduated from nursing school in 1979 and has worked for NJUHSD since 2002. “The opportunity to serve our community while striking a blow against Covid was exciting and rewarding,” Karen says. “The gratitude and relief expressed by the county’s education staff was icing on the cake…”

Nevada Joint Union High School District Public Health Nurse Karen Harris (left) listens to the lungs of Shannon Busse, a staff member at Nevada Union High School.

Submitted to The Union

Speaking of Cake, Karen will receive one of my NevCo Fair-famous cheesecakes, an edible expression of appreciation for her community contributions leading to the Lowdown Uplift Award. Send your award nominations to my email address at the end of this column. Like all magnanimous leaders, Karen wants to acknowledge team-effort support and collaboration with Scott Lay and Chris Espedal at NevCoSOS, Char Weiss-Wenzl at NevCo Public Health, and NU Principal Kelly Rhoden…

Let’s End with the Quote Karen adds at the end of all her email messages: “You cannot educate a child who is not healthy and you cannot keep a child healthy who is not educated.” — Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jocelyn Elders (1933- )…

Please share your newsy bits of tid at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com .