Lorraine’s Lowdown: Snow the road again

Most-asked Question of the Week: “Do you have power…?”

Second Most-asked Question and its variations: “Does anyone know when power will be restored? why texts and phone calls don’t work? which stations are selling gasoline…?”

New Word of the Week: TreePocalypse…

Best Sight amid Snowflakes: Knights in shining snowsuits helping neighbors…

Government Road-clearing Crews were overwhelmed during the week’s snowbiquitous storm and turned to local businesses for assistance. “The city of Grass Valley needed help with snow plowing and called us,” says Jeff Hansen, CEO of Hansen Bros. “Of course we said ‘yes.’ I started plowing until one of the operators was able to make it in. And the first street I plowed was Hansen Way. Funny how the world works…”

Jeff Hansen, CEO of Hansen Bros., took this photo as he cleared snow from Grass Valley roadways. The first street he snowplowed was Hansen Way, named in honor of his family for their generations of contributions to our community.

Submitted to The Union

Stucki Jewelers’ “Free If it Snows” promotion paid off for 64 people who bought jewelry over the Thanksgiving weekend. Those customers will be refunded more than $82,000 because it snowed 10 days after their purchases. “We started the promotion to celebrate the season, but we didn’t want to offer sales or ‘door buster’ discounting because our usual prices are already the best value,” says owner James Arbaugh. “I remember a couple in 2012 who didn’t have a lot of money for their wedding, so they purchased their rings and hoped for a refund. It snowed on Christmas, the couple received their refund, and they were then able to afford their dream wedding venue…”

Since 2009, Stucki Jewelers has promised a full refund to customers who purchase jewelry on Thanksgiving weekend if it snows on certain days. This year, 64 people purchased jewelry over the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend and will be refunded more than $82,000.

Lorraine Jewett

He Doesn’t Just Push Pencils. GeeVee city manager Tim Kiser showed he knows how to wield a snow shovel as he scraped away snow and ice from downtown sidewalks. “This is what our community expects from our government agencies,” says Tim. “Get out there, get things done, and get our downtown open…”

Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser helped clear icy sidewalks after last week's snowstorms.

Submitted to The Union

My Neighbor Ingrid recalls a similar but less severe TreePocalypse in 1999 when she needed help with several downed trees and limbs on her property. An acquaintance she enlisted showed up without safety gear, and Ingrid was compelled to say, “No thanks.” The elementary school teacher/intrepid would-be tree faller named Dave told his tale of woe to a local outfitter, who sold him chaps, eye protection, and other such gear at half price. Dave returned to Ingrid’s property and got the job done with an impressive flair. The two were married 18 months later…

Everyone Was a Winner, including those who purchased raffle tickets, the nonprofit that received the proceeds, and the lucky two holding tickets drawn for a Sierra EBike and Camp Chef BBQ. The raffle to benefit injured veterans — organized by the folks who run the annual Injured Veterans Golf Tournament at Lake Wildwood – raised more than $11,000 for local veterans. Then Dion Reif, owner of the Sierra EBike Superstore in Penn Valley, chipped in another $2,500 AFTER he’d already donated both the EBike and BBQ. Both prizes were autographed by Dion’s friend, celebrity chef Guy Fieri…

Local chef Nate Schindler won a Camp Chef BBQ in a raffle to benefit injured veterans. The raffle, organized by the people who host the annual Injured Veterans Golf Tournament at Lake Wildwood, raised more than $13,500.

Submitted to The Union

It Was a Dark & Snowy Night when the raffle drawing was held, but a standing-room crowd braved the weather to enjoy the event at the Lake Wildwood country club. The EBike was won by two-tour Afghanistan veteran Troy Fowler and his daughter Tensley, and the Camp Chef BBQ was won by local chef Nate Schindler. “Special thanks to Mike Byrne, who spent many hours attending events and soliciting donations,” says Dan Pray, one of the raffle organizers. “Bravo, Mike, for all your efforts. And many thanks to Dion. There is no better example of someone ‘Doing well by doing good….’”

Two-tour Afghanistan veteran Troy Fowler and his daughter Tensley won an EBike in a raffle that raised $13,500 for injured veterans. The bike was donated by the Sierra EBike Superstore, located in Penn Valley’s Holiday Market Shopping Center.

Submitted to The Union

AAUW Elves Help Santa Claus. Members of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch provided gifts and holiday cheer to 13 Women of Worth families. AAUW members donned their elf hats, checked families’ wish lists, and made the holidays bright for 55 adults and children. Gift bags were filled with toys, games, puzzles, art supplies, clothes, and more. AAUW members later purchased 25 blankets, 25 towel sets, and 50 pairs of socks, then asked Women of Worth to distribute the necessities to families as needed throughout the year…

From left, Women of Worth Director of Operations April Feiden, volunteer Trisha Cole, and American Association of University Women member Susie Monary-Wilson.

Photo by AAUW member Diane Killegrew

Dr. Louise Johnson, former Nevada Joint Union High School Superintendent, is enjoying retirement here in NevCo and spending time with family. That includes her son, who competed in swimming events when he attended high school. “My best friend was a baseball mom and I was a swim mom,” recalls Louise. “One day my friend decided to tease me because she got to watch her son stand out in left field for hours, and I only got to watch my son for less than three minutes in his swim events. I carefully considered and then pointed out, ‘When my son comes home from practice, he’s clean.’” To this day, Louise says her favorite smells are chlorine and fresh towels…

Ben Pellow, son of retired Nevada Joint Union High School Superintendent Louise Johnson, lives near Ashland, Oregon, where he works remotely for Amazon to make Alexa smarter. Pellow was a competitive swimmer in high school, and proud mama Johnson says, “The legacy of being a swimmer is discipline and hard work!”

Submitted to The Union

Ben Pellow was on the swim team at Mt. Whitney High School in Visalia, which is why his mother Louise Johnson says her favorite smells are chlorine and fresh towels.

Submitted to The Union

“When a Man Opens a Car Door for His Wife, it’s either a new car or a new wife.” – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021), late husband of Queen Elizabeth II…

