Lorraine’s Lowdown: Slow for turtles





Slowly and Steadily, Gemma Rudy of Lake of the Pines is working to save local turtles, one carapace at a time. She started six years ago when she noticed turtles smashed on the road during late spring and early summer. Turns out that’s their nesting season, and they cross the road from their freshwater habitat to find dirt in which to lay eggs.

“Motorists run over them and apparently think they hit a rock,” says Gemma, “which makes sense. Turtles are not fast, so it’s not like you see them running across the road.” Gemma is educating motorists with “Turtle Xing” signage. If drivers see a turtle, she urges them to stop, pick it up, and move it across the road. “Take it in the direction it is heading,” Gemma explains, “or you’re setting it up for yet another death defying feat…”

Gemma Rudy erects signs urging motorists to be on the lookout for turtles during nesting season.

Provided photo

The Fair Maiden of the Fair has been whisked away. NevCo Fair Deputy Manager Wendy Oaks is now a Public Information Officer with CAL FIRE’s Communications Bureau, where she informs news media across the state and works on statewide fire-safe educational campaigns. Wendy started working at the fairgrounds in 2008 as publicist, rose to information officer, and was selected deputy manager in 2018.

“I love the fairgrounds and it’s part of my DNA,” says Wendy, whose father Ed Scofield was CEO of the fairgrounds 1982-2008. “I don’t know how to properly say goodbye to all the people who touched my life along the way at the fairgrounds, but this is a great opportunity at CAL FIRE. I remain a member of the Fairgrounds Foundation and look forward to attending events and volunteering at California’s most beautiful fairgrounds.”

Wendy welcomes fond farewells at wsoaks@gmail.com …

After 13 years working at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Deputy Manager Wendy Oaks, left, took a new job as a Public Information Officer with CAL FIRE’s Communications Bureau. Wendy’s father Ed Scofield, now a Nevada County Supervisor, was CEO of the fairgrounds for 26 years.

Provided photo

Despite COVID Challenges, Body Balance Academy hasn’t missed one day of Kung Fu and Tai Chi classes because the academy transitioned to online and outdoor classes.

“Students speak about the grounding and stress relief that Tai Chi and Kung Fu provide for them as they continue to navigate the changing times,” says Shih Fu Eileen Hancock. “Our 7,000-square foot academy was closed and the students trained outside from November to March with warmers purchased from Grass Valley Downtown Association, even in the snow!”

Kung Fu and Tai Chi students at Body Balance Academy trained outside from November to March, even in the snow.

Provided photo

Shih Fu Eileen says Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall deserves kudos for constantly alerting downtown businesses about grant opportunities, one of which was awarded to Body Balance Academy (www.BodyBalanceAcademy.com). Says Shih Fu Eileen, “The Care Relief Grant has allowed us to begin rebuilding the Kung Fu Kids’ program for five and six year olds, who really are the future of Kung Fu …”

In Addition to Her Duties as GVDA Executive Director, Marni Marshall has also been busy this year serving as Business Outreach Coordinator with Nevada County …

Monday’s Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Golf Classic at Alta Sierra Country Club was the hospital foundation’s most successful ever. The event, which sold out in mid-April, saw two eager foursomes at every hole for the shotgun start. Expense and revenue figures aren’t finalized yet, but it’s expected the tournament will produce the highest net ever. Since its start 28 years ago, the tournament has generated more than $780,000 for SNMH. Kudos to St. Andrew Sponsors: Colin Construction Company, Inc., OPTUM360, and Staines Financial LLC. Pats on the backs to event chair Dee Mariani and her top notch committee of Dr. Rob Michelin, Russ Johnson, Marge Roe, Theresa Stikes, Dale Smith, Amy Abt and Shari Voors …

From left, Lisa Swarthout, Jeanie Duerst and Dee Mariani register players at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Golf Classic.

Provided photo

There Is a New Team at the helm of the 49er Fun Park. Owner Linsey Beaver and manager Myranda Carino say they plan to make the park the “premier location for fun, family time and making great memories.” Myranda was the GM of an entertainment center in Yuba City that closed due to COVID. Linsey purchased the center’s 2,800-square foot play structure and bumper cars and brought them to GeeVee. She also hired Myranda on the spot! Linsey and her husband bought the 49er Fun Park last fall (www.49erFunPark.com). Linsey is often spotted carrying their eight-month-old baby while she works around the park. Myranda says, “We have events planned such as a summer camp, dances for the special needs community, visits from characters like Chase the Police Dog from Paw Patrol and SpongeBob, water days, and so much more…”

49er Fun Park manager Myranda Carino shows Dimmer Camp how to create balloon animals.

Provided photo

49er Fun Park owners Charles and Linsey Beaver play with their son Georgie at the arcade.

Provided photo

A Wheelbarrow Full of Beer. That’s one of the raffle prizes at Steve and Susie Walker’s 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Make a Wish Foundation. A wheelbarrow o’beer isn’t even the most awesome thing about the June 27 tournament at Lake of the Pines. People buy golf balls that are dropped from a helicopter!

“The helicopter lands on the golf course, then picks up the balls and the person whose winning ticket earned him or her the right to be the ball dropper,” says Susie (signups: Susie@SSWalkerRealty.com ).

“The person who ‘owns’ the ball closest to the pin after all the balls are dropped wins a week at a Playa Del Carmen condominium. Even those who don’t play golf can buy tickets to the dinner, where they can buy raffle tickets and bid on auction items.” Proceeds help make the wishes of selected NevCo children come true…

Steve and Susie Walker’s 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Make a Wish Foundation features a fundraiser in which golf balls are dropped from a helicopter.

Provided photo

The Onyx Theatre presents a series of three videos with San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle discussing his new book, “Dream State: California in the Movies.” Film lovers, long starved to watch movies on the big screen, can gain cinematic insights from a professional critic. The purchase of the Dream State book comes with the passcode to watch the lectures (TheOnyxTheatre.com)…

Happy Birthday to Jack Strickland, 90 years young. He’s a US Navy veteran and avid San Francisco 49ers fan…

Happy birthday to Jack Strickland, 90 years young.

Provided photo

“You Know You’ve Reached Middle Age when you’re cautioned to slow down by your doctor, instead of by the police.” – Joan Rivers (1933 – 2014), American comedienne, actress, and TV host …

Slow down for just a moment and send your happy community news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com