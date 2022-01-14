Lorraine’s Lowdown: Serving up songs

The Grass Valley Downtown Association’s 2021 holiday events are showcased in the latest newsletter of California Main Street. That organization is a statewide network of member communities committed to preserving their downtown areas. In fact, GeeVee is the oldest accredited California Main Street member. Our town’s Cornish Christmas, Ladies Relief Society Donation Day Parade, and Cornish Carol Choir are just a few of the local traditions mentioned in the article . “It’s an honor to be included in that feel-good informational and inspirational report,” says GVDA Executive Director Marni Marshall…

That Spotlight on Local Holiday Festivities is shared via California Main Street’s 28 partners and even more affiliates, plus an online network of 1,800 communities connected with the National Main Street Center. Contacted at her Richmond office, Senior Program Officer and Director of CA Programs Amanda Elliott says, “This type of recognition can really boost local tourism…”

Aaron Page Transitions Seamlessly between pouring and performing. The 29-year-old bartender at Friar Tuck’s in NevCity sometimes treats customers by singing along with a karaoke track, or sharing the stage with scheduled professional performers. There was always music in Aaron’s house when he was young: Dad was a violinist who played with the likes of Sly and the Family Stone, Van Morrison, and Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks. Aaron’s mom was a studio singer and vocal contractor in Los Angeles who hired singers for movies such as The Lion King and Hercules. Aaron started singing when he was 8, and despite his considerable talent, he decided at age 22 that his calling is a future career in law enforcement. “I’m finishing a master’s degree in forensic psychology, which I’ll complete in May,” he says, “which will make me a better cop and eventual FBI agent.” Aaron maintains an impressive 4.0 GPA….

Aaron Page, center, is a bartender at Friar Tuck’s in Nevada City who often sits in with professional performers such as Bias and Dunn. Chuck Dunn is on the left, and Johnny Bias on the right.

Stroll Down Marigold Memory Lane with this photo from the 1968 NevCo Fair. Check out the size of the trees, an urban forest that is so much taller now. Check out the size of the guy’s mutton chops, a style that is virtually non-existent now. The Hardin family sisters — in their matching fair wear — are Dahn Sherwood, Dani McClure, and Dee Murphy. “We are all 14 months apart in age, and Mom dressed us alike all the time so she could keep track of us,” says Dee. “All three of us still live locally, and I haven’t missed a fair yet, except when it was canceled last year…”

The Hardin family sisters, now known as, from left, Dahn Sherwood, Dani McClure, and Dee Murphy, enjoyed an elephant ride during the 1968 Nevada County Fair.

From Pitiful to Perfect. Tristan DeLaughter took up recreational bowling two years ago. “I started for fun, but didn’t like my scores being so low,” he says, adding that he had trouble picking up spares and his scores were in the low 90s and 100s. Then he joined a league and was determined to improve. “I was using house balls until my grandparents bought me a bowling ball for Christmas,” Tristan says. “That ball made all the difference in my accuracy, and my scores.” Since then, Tristan has bowled three perfect games — 12 strikes in a row for scores of 300. The 23-year-old Rough and Ready resident says achieving a perfect score is all about concentration. “Focus on where you’re throwing the ball, don’t lose the mark, and watch how it rolls,” says Tristan. “Don’t think about your score…”

Tristan DeLaughter began bowling just two years ago, and he has already recorded three perfect 300 games.

From the Washington Post’s Mensa Invitational, in which readers add, subtract or change one letter in a word and supply a new definition: “Reintarnation: Coming back to life as a hillbilly…”

Confession: I Was a Pre-pandemic Prima Donna. I defaulted to dumb when I didn’t want to do something, such as setting up a new cable TV box. Since I knew I’d be on hold forever, I multi-tasked and called the cable company while driving errands. I asked the cable rep to please send a technician to install the new box. The cable rep offered to talk me through the steps. I said, “I’m not smart enough to do that, plus I’m driving and don’t have access to the equipment.” The cable rep offered to email instructions. I replied, “I’m certain I’m not smart enough to follow directions.” He offered to send a link to a video. “Oh, I’m too dumb to do that” was my reply. Trying to make me feel better despite my lack of mental acuity, the man complimented me with: “At least you know how to drive a car…”

“The Reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” – Sam Levenson (1911-1980), American humorist, writer, teacher, television host, and journalist…

