Lorraine’s Lowdown: Ribbon cutting overkill

Fighting Fires Is Serious Business, but organizers of the ribbon cutting event unveiling the Sierra College-Nevada County Campus Fire Training Tower obviously have a sense of humor. Instead of traditional and oh-so-boring scissors, a fully-uniformed firefighter cut the ribbon with the Jaws of Life. The three-story tower is the newest component of the college’s Public Safety Training Center, where 15 of GeeVee’s current 28 firefighters received their academic training…

Shunning traditional scissors, the red ribbon at the Sierra College-Nevada County Campus Fire Training Tower unveiling event was cut with the Jaws of Life. Nevada County Consolidated Firefighter Gerald DeMontmollin did the honors, flanked by Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan, left, and Sierra College Fire Technology Program Coordinator Jason Hemler.

Nancy Palmer, Sierra College Board of Trustees member, was one of several dignitaries who addressed the crowd at the fire tower ribbon cutting. Nancy represents our area on the board, and she’s held that position since she was first elected back in 1994! Nancy was instrumental in the creation of the Nevada County Campus 25 years ago…

Sierra College Board of Trustees member Nancy Palmer, who has represented western Nevada County since she was first elected a trustee in 1994, welcomed guests at the Nevada County Campus Fire Training Tower ribbon cutting.

Chester the Great-Horned Owl and other wildlife ambassadors greeted about 60 guests to the Penn Valley Northridge Restaurant at a fundraiser for the local nonprofit Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release (WR&R). Proceeds will help pay veterinary bills for Steamer the Barn Owl, who is recovering from West Nile Virus. WR&R cares for injured and orphaned native wildlife and, when possible, releases the critters to their natural environment. Fundraiser guests donated $155 to the WR&R tip jar, and Northridge owner Carlos DelCid graciously donated 20% of the restaurant’s proceeds that night to WR&R…

Janet Goodban and Kajika, a Western Screech Owl, were favorites among the hawks, crows, owls, and other wildlife ambassadors at a fundraiser at the Penn Valley Northridge Restaurant.

Yes, McDonalds Is Closed for Construction. But it is scheduled to reopen just in time for a Christmas Big Mac on Dec. 23. The fast food restaurant in Burger Basin is getting a major remodel with a new façade, kitchen, and dining area. There will also be a new play place for the kiddies…

Force of Habit. The Starbucks store on Freeman Lane was also renovated and closed for 10 days last month. The microphone box was moved farther back from the window where orders are picked up. Too many oblivious customers drove past it, so workers added a hand-written sign to twice alert everyone to “Order Here…”

Workers at Starbucks tacked on additional signage after drivers drove past the recently relocated microphone box that is used when placing orders.

It Just Came Off the Presses, but the book “Delivering Water for Life” is already a collector’s item because only 1,000 copies were printed. The glossy picture book chronicles the history of the Nevada Irrigation District, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. The book, by chapter or in its entirety, is free online at http://www.nidwater.com/nid-history-book-delivering-water-for-life . Topics include NID and its waterways as a source for agriculture, residences, power generation, recreation, and economic development. “NID is the brainchild of local residents who wanted to secure a reliable water supply from the mountains and formed the district 100 years ago to make that happen,” says NID Communications Specialist and book co-author Susan Lauer. “NID has that same mission today. So much has changed, and yet, not that much has changed at all…”

“Delivering Water for Life” is a glossy picture book that chronicles the history of the Nevada Irrigation District, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Dave Carter, a communications consultant who wrote NID newsletters and press releases for many years before retiring, is the book’s primary author. Writing the book was Dave’s labor of love for more than two years. Nice work, Dave…!

The First Probably Won’t Be the Last. A Cousins Maine Lobster food truck made the company’s first appearance in downtown GeeVee Thursday. At times there were long lines, and when people couldn’t/didn’t want to wait for yummy-in-the-tummy lobster, they strolled to other local restaurants. Several nearby biz were rewarded by the patient downtown crowds. “It absolutely helped me,” says Cork 49 owner Bob Thompson, whose wine shop is across the street from where the lobster truck was parked. “This was great for my business…”

Some customers waited up to 90 minutes at the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck. It was the first time the company has stationed one of its trucks in downtown Grass Valley.

Success Was Measured by Smiles at Saturday’s inaugural Brew Fest organized by the Grass Valley Downtown Association. Worker Bee and Executive Director Marni Marshall logged 10 miles walking the length of Mill Street. The event sold out — 450 tickets — the day before. “The weather shined on us, everyone had a great time, and all the brewers have pledged to come back for next year’s event,” says Marni. “I want to thank Lisa Swarthout (former mayor) and Chad Wingo (co-owner of Grass Valley Brewing Co.) for their time, effort, and talent. They dreamed up the idea of a downtown Brew Fest years ago, but we had to cancel it several times. This third time was the charm…”

Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall was thrilled when the inaugural Brew Fest took place after three years of planning — and cancellations.

GV Brewing Company was not only a presenting sponsor of the Brew Fest, its craft beer won the popular vote. Chad “Sudsy” Wingo is thrilled to have won bragging rights among the 13 craft breweries at the event. “We knew it was going to be a challenge to come out on top among those stellar brewers,” says Chad, “and we are grateful to everyone who voted for us.” GV Brewing served its Straight Outta Hopton IPA and Resting Sour Face Strawberry Sour…

Dianne and Rick Range dressed up for the Grass Valley Downtown Association’s Brew Fest because they love all things Bavarian, including beer.

NevCo 2nd District Supervisor Ed Scofield welcomed guests to his annual barbecue held at the home of John and Teresia Renwick. Ed, first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2008, has since been reelected three times. He shared his vision for opportunities and challenges facing the county. Ed also invited a glitterati of public officials to speak as well, including Cal Fire Chief Brian Estes, Nevada Irrigation District Division III Director Karen Hull, NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon, and CHP Commander George Steffenson. Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman told the crowd, “We have all heard the saying that leaders choose the weather they bring. Ed has brought steadiness, compassion, integrity and hard work…”

Second District Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield and his wife Carol hosted several dozen friends, constituents, and public officials at their annual barbecue.

Is There a Chopin and Beethoven Inside You? InConcert Sierra offers a new 12-week Adult Music Composition Class beginning Oct. 20 (http://www.inconcertsierra.org ). The course includes a combination of nine group classes and 12 private lessons co-taught by composers Alexis Aldrich and Mark Vance, culminating with the rehearsal and performance of finished compositions…

Local composer Mark Vance is co-teaching an adult music composition class through InConcert Sierra that begins this week. Vance will also perform some of his new music at the Composers Cooperative’s Masked Ball concert next month.

More Classy Composing. The Composers Cooperative’s Masked Ball is a live concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center. It will feature new music by Alexis and Mark and two other regional composers, Lou Valentine Johnson and Bruce Nalezny. Proof of vaccination or negative test results and masks required. (There’s a prize for best mask.) Tickets can be purchased at the door for $30. More info from Mark at 530-277-5391. The 70-minute concert will not have an intermission so COVID precautions are more easily followed by loving NevCo residents who are eager to visit and hug. “You know the saying,” Mark quips. “Remember when they held an intermission and a concert broke out…”

