Lorraine’s Lowdown: Return of the butterflies

What Yak Is That? They may have known a lockdown was coming, because five yaks escaped from their ranch and were rampaging around neighbors’ yards near the transfer station. Four found their way home, but one was on the lam for weeks. Real-deal cowboy Orren Carman saw it, corralled the stubborn yak in a stock trailer, and delivered her home. “When I first saw that thing, I thought it might be a water buffalo or an ox,” says Orren. “Turned out to be a yak, who was pretty athletic. I’ll bet I could have put a saddle on her and taught her how to jump…”

Wally and Mary Krill celebrate 72 years of wedded bliss this month. They met on a blind date in 1947, married a year later, and honeymooned at the National Hotel. The couple has three children, eight grandchildren, plus nine-and-7/9ths great grandchildren. From hiking across Crete, soaring in hot air balloons, sailing from Istanbul to Athens, and bicycling tandem all over the U.S. and many foreign countries, Wally (92) and Mary (90) have enjoyed a wild ride. One of Wally’s favorite memories is “the impromptu trip to Berlin when the wall came down and New Year’s Eve with one million people at Brandenburg Gate.” After relocating 13 times and a lifetime of taking exotic trips — such as rafting the Colorado River twice, and kayaking between whales and floating ice in Alaska — Wally and Mary moved in 1969 back home to Nevada County…

A Concerned Ranger commented on reopening Yellowstone National Park: “We can’t get tourists to stay 25 yards away from bison during calving season, so good luck with six-foot social distancing…”

Jack Strickland, 88 years young, ordered 50 paper face masks from Amazon months ago. Recently, the company emailed Jack with disappointing news his order would be delayed until June 15. Jack then placed a face mask order with Etsy. A week later, that company informed him his order would be delayed indefinitely. Jack started asking around his Forest Springs Mobile Home Park neighborhood. “I got in touch with a lady down the street from me who had some masks, so I went to her house and picked them up,” says Jack. “It took about 10 minutes…”

Hundreds of Butterflies with notes attached that pay tribute to loved ones will again adorn the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary this Memorial Day weekend. It’s an annual labor of love by Friends of Hospice, the fundraising auxiliary of Hospice of the Foothills. A donation of $15 or so is requested for each Remembrance Card (http://www.hofo.org). Says Hospice of the Foothills Marketing and Events Director Mary Anne Davis, “The sea of colorful butterflies and message cards fluttering in the breeze gives the illusion of flight…”

The Idea of commemorating loved ones with a garden of butterflies was the brilliant brainchild of Beth Moorhead, CeCe Fowler, Pat Casterson, and Kay Baker. Friends of Hospice ran with the idea and has created the beloved community event since 2001. B&C Hardware sponsored the first 300 butterfly stakes 19 years ago. Many others have stepped up to repair or replace butterflies, including 111 new butterflies donated by Larry and Judy Faller between 2009 and 2011. Students in Nevada Union High School’s Ag Mechanics program have also made new butterflies…

Congrats to Colby Quiggle, who was valedictorian when he graduated four years ago from Union Hill Middle School and is one of the valedictorians graduating this year from local high schools…

Sierra Harvest can help you develop a green thumb. Emily Koller, the Food Love Farm Director of the local nonprofit, provides home garden consultations. Cost for a 60-90 minute consultation is $150, with a sliding scale down to $75 for those who need it (http://www.sierraharvest.org). “Anyone can grow food for themselves!” Emily says. “I look forward to helping all kinds of gardeners enjoy the taste of homegrown food this year…”

Another Sierra Harvest initiative is more extensive: a garden installed for you, two years of plants, seeds, and starts, plus seasonal cooking and gardening classes. Prices range from $1,450 for a 128-square-foot growing area to $4,435 for a 16×16-foot double garden with all of the above plus fencing, irrigation and compost. “There’s nothing like homegrown,” says Garden Program Director Edy Cassell. “We’d love to help you get set up and on your way to years of fresh produce…”

This Is the Last Weekend to watch — in the comfort of your own home with the kiddies — two award-winning children’s short film collections selected by the New York International Children’s Film Festival. Details and tickets for the two hour-long virtual screenings are at http://www.TheOnyxTheatre.com. Buy a ticket through May 24 and get 48 hours of viewing for just $12. The theater is donating proceeds from ticket sales to Child Advocates of Nevada County…

A Dose of Both, Please. “Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence.” — Well spoken, Hal Borland (1900-1978), American author, journalist and naturalist…

“Lorraine’s Lowdown” is patiently and persistently awaiting your news at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.