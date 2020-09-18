Lorraine’s Lowdown: Relief from restrictions right ’round the corner?

A Little Closer to Normal. Our county’s coronavirus reopening status — per the state’s four-color ranking system — is expected to move from the red tier to orange. That means fewer restrictions, including restaurants allowed to operate at 50% indoor seating capacity instead of the current 25%. Places of worship and movie theaters could increase capacity by the same percentages. Bars where food is not served, which are now shuttered, could reopen outdoors …

Alas, the Latest Hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast did not heed the messages scrawled on boarded-up buildings: “Lay Down, Sally …!”

On a Good Day, communication is sketchy in the deep valley where Li’l Town is located. When the power goes out, so does telephone service. That’s why Phillip Copening is spearheading an effort to ensure every town of Washington resident has a two-way, handheld radio. He’s delivered 72 so far — with a quick how-to training session — and another 48 are on the way. “Without communication, we’re dead in the water,” says Phillip, who worked in IT and finance before trading in his three-piece suits for Li’l Town’s laid-back lifestyle 20 years ago. “The radios cost $35, but if someone can’t afford one, we find a way to get them one. We’ve received $100 donations from people. We’re a village. We’re family …”

The Radios Have Already Proven Their Worth. Quick communication has helped firefighters and others extinguish four recent fires that could have gotten out of control without a fast response. The latest was just this week, when someone spied an abandoned, illegal campfire seven miles up Gaston Road. The person who spotted the fire had no way to put it out and would otherwise have had to travel back into town to get help. But a radio call summoned firefighters within minutes …

The Last Time They Got Together, members of the Gold Country Celtic Society clinked glasses at their Robert Burns Celebration and Ceilidh. Events since have been COVID-canceled. Good news: money raised at the Burns Dinner last January has been donated to the Food Bank of Nevada County, Hospitality House, and Community Beyond Violence. “We donated $500 each to several entities we feel are suffering greatly,” says club secretary Cindy Grubbs. “The 2021 Burns event is up in the air due to the COVID-19 catastrophe.” January 2021 would mark the 30th annual Robert Burns Celebration …

Real Living History. The annual heritage rose sale at Empire Mine is über popular. This year’s event drew more than 100 people, but only the first 35 in line could purchase the 35 roses available. The plants, which were propagated from roses growing at the Empire Mine for more than 100 years, sold for $20 apiece. Tenacious Kathy Fraga “missed by that much” (read that with your best Agent 86 Max Smart inflection). “I was about 37th in line at the sale so no rose bush for me,” says the ever good-natured Kathy, “but there was a huge turnout and it made money for the Empire Mine, so that was great …!”

Pamela Nielsen Is a Busy Nurse at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She noticed her car had a burned-out taillight, and a friend offered to take the car to Caliber Collision. Staff there replaced three bulbs and didn’t charge a dime. Those are people of high-caliber kindness who are willing to thank a hard-working nurse by doing a minor repair and not charge anything …

Like So Many Fun Fundraisers, Tapas & Trivia was COVID-canceled this year. But the Nevada County Branch of the American Association of University Women has replaced T&T with an online Market Faire, Sept. 25-27 (http://www.NevadaCounty-Ca.AAUW.net). The auction, featuring unique hand-crafted items, will be held on Facebook Events. Proceeds help fund local college scholarships and the organization’s overall mission of advancing equity for women and girls …

Face Shields Are Clearly Trendy at LaTeDa in downtown GeeVee. For $10 plus tax, you get a clear face shield and tips to keep it in pristine shape. Owner Becky Ingram says the store has sold more than 400 since she started stocking the face shields July 17 …

Marian Jewett, my step-mother, shares this “It’s a Small World” story. Before the pandemic, Marian regularly visited guests at senior care facilities. She had visited 90-something-young Marilyn Duffy for two years at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center. Eventually, Marian realized she and my late father George Alan Jewett bowled with Marilyn at the Gold Bowl’s Friday Night League back in the ’70s. There’s more: Marilyn revealed she had worked in the 1950s or ’60s at several pharmacies during her career, including two Rexall Pharmacies in Oakland where my grandfather, George Alexis Jewett, was the pharmacist …

Since its Inception in 1955, the Western States 100-Mile One-Day endurance ride has challenged dedicated equestrians and their hardy mounts. The Tevis Cup had been canceled only once — in 2008 — due to forest fires. Alas, it was COVID-canceled this year. When organizers made the agonizing decision to scratch the Lake Tahoe-to-Auburn ride, Ride Director Chuck Stalley lamented, “The Western States Trail Ride is a legacy. It is the history of us as a people, as trail blazers, as DO-ERS. It is heartbreaking to cancel an event of this magnitude …”

Jimmy Dean Knew More Than Sausage. The singer, television host/actor, and businessman (1928-2010) knew how to get where he was headed: “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination …”

Tack, jibe, or do whatever it takes to send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com