Lorraine’s Lowdown: Raise the flag high

Proudly Fly the Red, White & Blue tomorrow on Flag Day and commemorate the U.S. flag being adopted on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress…

Honoring the Flag is something Bill Hunting feels strongly about — his son just returned from Kuwait, where the young man served with the United States Marine Corps. Here’s how Bill walks the walk: during one of his most rewarding moments during his 10-year career with Byers Leafguard Gutters, Bill was visiting an elderly customer. Bill noticed the man’s American flag was quite tattered, and asked if he could replace it for him. “He said that he had already purchased a flag, but because of his arthritis he was unable to exchange the remounting bracket,” says Bill. “I told him that if he had the tools, I would do it for him. It looked beautiful and he was so happy when it was finished! As I was driving away, he kept staring at it…”

Describing Matt Whiting as “dedicated” is an understatement. He retired after nearly 30 years with the California Highway Patrol, and promptly joined the GeeVee police department as a reserve police officer in August 2018. Matt was nominated by his peers as GVPD Officer of the Year for his commitment and professionalism. “It’s truly an honor to be nominated by my fellow GVPD officers who exhibit such competence and caring every day,” says Matt. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard adds, “We are blessed that Matt decided to continue to give back to the community in which he lives even after retirement from the CHP…”

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Scott Thomsen won the 2019 Hall of Fame Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Association of Certified Family Law Specialists (ACFLS). The award is conferred upon a Certified Family Law Specialist who contributes substantially to family law and exemplifies the highest ethical and legal standards of family law practice. Judge Thomsen practiced as a family law attorney (1990-2010), then presided over family law matters as a Nevada County Superior Court commissioner for five years and as a judge for nearly a decade…

Accolades and Appreciation from NevCo Presiding Judge Linda Sloven: “As a colleague of Judge Thomsen’s for nearly eight years, I can attest that ACFLS selected the right person for the 2019 Hall of Fame Award. Judge Thomsen has devoted most of his professional life to providing justice for families and children, and he has done so with the utmost integrity and commitment…”

The Duffers is a group of about 20 golfers who have been hitting the links together weekly for nearly 20 years. The Duffers have issued a friendly challenge: through the end of this month, they will match dollar-for-dollar all donations to the Nevada County Relief Fund up to $35,000. That means all donations at http://www.NevCoRelief.org or Nevada County Relief Fund, c/o SNMH Foundation, PO Box 1810, Grass Valley, CA 95945 will go twice as far! Says proud Duffer Leo Granucci, “We fully support the mission of the Relief Fund, which is to help small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19 and safety-net nonprofits that serve folks affected by the coronavirus…”

The Goal of the NevCo Relief Fund is a cool half-million by July 4. The county’s projects administrator, Caleb Dardick, is confident: “With the current tally at $344,000, plus the $35,000 matching gift from The Duffers, the Relief Fund hopes to hit that half-million-dollar milestone by our nation’s birthday with everyone’s support…”

Hospice of the Foothills is grateful for support of its 20th annual Butterfly Garden of Remembrance during Memorial Day weekend. The brightly-colored butterflies, with notes attached honoring loved ones, graced the Hooper & Weaver Cemetery. This year’s event netted more than $24,000 for the nonprofit. “Even with social distancing precautions in place,” says Fund Development Director Kristin Donahue, “the public was very supportive and visited the gardens throughout the weekend…”

Some Residents of local mobile home parks head into fire season better prepared than usual, thanks to the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region’s “Sound the Alarm” program. So far this year, Red Cross volunteers have installed approximately 100 smoke alarms in NevCo. Further installations have been postponed by the pandemic. Says Director of Communications Stephen Walsh, “We are serving western Nevada County virtually right now by way of online training for disaster preparedness.” Anyone interested in enrolling in free virtual training can contact Alexis.Lee@RedCross.org…

Words of Wisdom from James Arthur Baldwin (1924-1987), American novelist, playwright, essayist, poet, and activist: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced…”

